Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing Houghton County woman
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say
A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
Human remains discovered in Florence County
An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were discovered Friday in Florence County, Wisconsin. During the morning of Friday, Oct. 28, a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the remains belong to an adult female. Ongoing...
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
Human skeleton discovered in woods near U.P. border
Authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found in northern Wisconsin near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. On Friday morning, Oct. 28, a hunter came across a human skeleton in a rural, wooded area of Florence County, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Manhunt for fugitive in Langland County
PICKEREL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber. He’s wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities said he’s known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson. They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a...
