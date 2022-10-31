ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, WI

MLive

Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say

A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WausauPilot

Human remains discovered in Florence County

An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were discovered Friday in Florence County, Wisconsin. During the morning of Friday, Oct. 28, a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the remains belong to an adult female. Ongoing...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
MLive

Human skeleton discovered in woods near U.P. border

Authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found in northern Wisconsin near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. On Friday morning, Oct. 28, a hunter came across a human skeleton in a rural, wooded area of Florence County, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Manhunt for fugitive in Langland County

PICKEREL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Langlade County Crimestoppers are asking for your help finding 46-year-old Jason Schreiber. He’s wanted on a felony warrant. Authorities said he’s known to frequent the areas of Pickerel and Pearson. They say he has a history that includes charges on possession of a...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI

