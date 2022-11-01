Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio
After it ended the first three quarters of the year down around 25%, the S&P 500 notched a fabulous October, with the index gaining more than 5% for its best trading month since July. Indeed, the market has yet to come out of the woods as concerns like the complete...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st
FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
TTD - Free Report) closed at $49.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy Amid Looming Fed Hike
The broader equity indices appear to be bracing for yet another probable rate hike by the Fed – the fourth successive 75 basis point increase – as it vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation. The Fed has indicated that it expects to bring the so-called terminal rate to 4.6% from the current range of 3% to 3.25%. The Fed meeting, scheduled to begin today, is widely expected to offer definite cues to the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Zacks.com
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
CCL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this cruise operator have returned +17% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Why Tripadvisor (TRIP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
TRIP - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Tripadvisor is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for TRIP in this report.
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search The Boeing Company (BA): Here is What You Need to Know
BA - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this airplane builder have returned +11.6%, compared...
Zacks.com
Installed Building Products (IBP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
IBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.19%. A...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for Bank of America, AT&T US & Lockheed Martin
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corporation (BAC), AT&T Inc. (T) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Host Hotels (HST) Q3 FFO Lag Estimates
HST - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Here's What Could Help Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Zacks.com
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Phillips 66 (PSX) This Year?
PSX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question. Phillips 66 is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and...
Zacks.com
Peloton (PTON) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
PTON - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.70 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.65. This compares to loss of $1.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Doximity (DOCS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
DOCS - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) in Q3 Earnings?
GNK - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNK’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 12.8% downward in the past 60 days. GNK, however, has an impressive earnings surprise history, with its bottom line having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one), the average beat being 3.8%.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)?
ITB - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they...
Zacks.com
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Zacks.com
DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
DASH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.77 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.60. This compares to loss of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Is The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
CHEF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. Chefs' Warehouse is one of 201 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies...
Zacks.com
Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
CHUY - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CHUY's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world. Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout,...
