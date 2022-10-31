Read full article on original website
Street Road reopens in Bensalem following hazardous materials incident
A portion of Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County that was closed due to a hazardous materials incident has since reopened.
Elderly Bucks Man Takes Terrifying Tumble Off Beltzville State Park Embankment: Report
A 75-year-old Bucks County man was rescued by emergency crews after he fell from an embankment at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, according to a report from WFMZ. The man was walking toward a river's edge at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 when his leg "gave out" and he lost his balance, the outlet reported.
Whitewater Boaters to Take Off at Pipersville Park Once Water from Nearby Lake Added to Local Streams
In order for Bucks County whitewater boaters to enjoy their time outdoors, a nearby lake will have water released into a local creek. Marcus Schneck wrote about the rising waters for Penn Live. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be releasing millions of gallons of water from...
With Wawa Looking to Expand in Bucks County, One Township Has Decided the Fate of a Proposed Location
While Wawa has been expanding in the Bucks County area, one township recently made a decision on a proposed location in their area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Wawa’s fate in the Bucks County Courier Times. Newtown Township recently stopped the development of a long-talked about Wawa location,...
sanatogapost.com
New Hanover Responds to Orchard Lane Home Fire
NEW HANOVER PA – A resident in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane in New Hanover Township, who Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said valiantly tried to extinguish a fire at the back of that property with a garden hose, received extra help Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022) at about 3:58 p.m. from New Hanover Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services (at top and above) and several assisting first responders.
Upper Nazareth man flees police at more than 100 mph before crashing, authorities say
A 28-year-old Upper Nazareth Township man was arrested Wednesday night after leading Palmerton police on a car chase from Carbon County into Northampton County before crashing, court papers say. Zayne J. Laubach, of the 3400 block of Nathaniel Drive, was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge William J. Kisser in...
Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season
A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
Artisan Bakery And Widespread Farmer's Market Favorite Coming To Main Street In Flemington
An artisan bakery that has been a longtime favorite at farmer’s markets across North Jersey and beyond has selected Main Street in Flemington for its first storefront. Bread & Culture is opening at 123 Main St. this winter, Flemington Mayor Betsy Driver announced on Facebook. Owned by Paulo and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Montgomery County Police Departments Enacting ‘Enforcement Wave’ to Reduce Aggressive Driving
Motorists who treat Route 422 signage as its suggested speed limit had best calm down. Same with those who feel the need to lean incessantly on the horn when the Pa. Turnpike slows to a crawl. A PennDOT coordinated effort among 50 municipal police departments (including Montgomery County’s) is targeting aggressive driving.
sauconsource.com
DUI Crash Scene Needed Pest Control Chemical Cleanup, Police Say
An accident involving a driver who is accused of driving under the influence required cleanup by a county-led special response unit and closed an upper Bucks County road for hours, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release late last month. According to state police, the single-vehicle crash...
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
Northampton Township Awards Contract Valued at $28M to Local Garbage Collection Service
The garbage disposal company partnered with the township to safely manage trash. A Bucks County township board recently partnered with a major garbage company to ensure residents can safely dispose of their trash. Staff writers at WasteDive wrote about the recent contract. The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors has voted...
Lehigh County school evacuated due to ‘ongoing incident’
A school in Lehigh County was evacuated Monday afternoon due to an “ongoing incident,” fire officials said. Children and adults were seen outside Lehigh Christian Academy, 1151 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, with fire trucks and numerous ambulances in the parking lot. Crews were called for...
Bucks Driver Charged In Fatal Pedestrian Crash: Report
A Bucks County woman is facing a felony charge after police say she struck a pedestrian and did not stop to help him earlier this year. Authorities were called to the 6900 block of Bristol Pike just after 11 p.m. on April 8, where they discovered the body of 51-year-old Ronald Grishaber of Trenton, New Jersey, the Courier Times reported.
Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the settlement agreement that PECO, which serves the Philadelphia region, filed for a $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. The increase will support infrastructure investments to ... Read More » The post Pennsylvania PUC approves new rates for PECO gas customers appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Ellis Preserve in Newtown Square Enters Final Phase of Construction
A rendering of an apartment project planned for the last phase of the Ellis Preserve. Development has begun on the final phase of construction at the 218-acre Ellis Preserve at Routes 3 and 252 in Newtwon Square, reports the private equity fund manager Equus Capital Partners, Ltd. Ellis Preserve is...
morethanthecurve.com
Police investigating incident with ATVs on Germantown Pike that was caught on video
The Plymouth Township and East Norriton Township police departments have announced investigations into the incident involving ATVs on Germantown Pike from October 29th that was first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com. In a video, obtained by MoreThanTheCurve.com, operators of ATVs are shown boxing in a white SUV with one of the operators...
2 Northampton County businesses to expand, create jobs with $9M in state loans
A pair of Northampton County businesses plan to expand and create job growth with the help of low-interest loans totaling $9 million through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The loans announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf will support business growth in five Pennsylvania counties and will help to create...
