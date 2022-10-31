Read full article on original website
Former FedEx driver arraigned on murder, arson charges in death of elderly woman
EPHRATAH, NY (WRGB) — A Utica man is facing murder and arson charges after and elderly woman was found dead following a house fire. Investigators say back on May 13, 2022, State Police say the body of 74- year- old Sara E. Stinnett was found deceased in the home following a structure fire on Route 67 in the Town of Ephratah.
Man pleads not guilty in shooting of 2 officers; ordered to remain jailed
A man accused of shooting two Newark police officers has pleaded not guilty to the crime.
Newark police officer shot in leg released from hospital; 2nd officer shot recovering
A Newark police officer who was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon has been released from the hospital. That officer, identified as Jabrill Paul, was released around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He said he was happy to be going home. A second officer shot in the neck and shoulder area will...
Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch
Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Gun found at CNY student’s home after she threatened violence at school, deputies say
North Syracuse, N.Y. — A Cicero-North Syracuse student was arrested Thursday after deputies said they found a handgun in her home. The 17-year-old had sent a message on social media threatening violence at the high school to a classmate before the message was shared with multiple students, Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Jefferson County man who faked son’s death for money arrested again
Adams, N.Y. — A Jefferson County man accused of faking his son’s death has been arrested again, this time for soliciting bereavement time off and cash donations for funeral costs, troopers said. Kaleb D. Stevens, 30, of Adams, collected donations in cash and on GoFundMe.com from coworkers and...
2 Syracuse men not guilty of drive-by murder, but guilty of another drive-by on same night
Syracuse, NY -- Two Syracuse men were acquitted Wednesday of a drive-by murder, but convicted of a different drive-by shooting the same night in a nearly identical-looking vehicle. Deartis Stanley, 24, and Charles Lawrence, 29, were convicted of attempted murder in the drive-by shooting of a woman in March 2016...
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marihuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
Cortland County woman allegedly switched price tags at Walmart, found with drugs
CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 30th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart on Bennie Hill Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a larceny complaint. Police determined that Kristen French, 32 of Taylor, had switched pricing barcodes on some merchandise to a barcode of a...
Rome Toddler, 3, Killed in CNY Crash
A three-year-old girl from Rome was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Otsego County. New York State Police say the toddler was among seven people, including five kids, who were traveling in an SUV on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield on Wednesday night. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway, hit an embankment and partially overturned, but what caused the accident is unclear.
Police: 1 child, 2 adults injured in Newark shooting
The Newark Police Department says a shooting left a 6-year-old girl and two adults injured. The shooting happened on South Orange Avenue Tuesday evening. Details about the shooting are limited, but the child was rushed to University Hospital by a police officer in a cruiser. A woman was seen jumping...
Deputies find illegal handguns after two traffic stops
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two routine traffic stops on November 2. At approximately 6 p.m. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative detail, carried out a routine...
Syracuse Man Charged in Cortlandville Home Invasion & Assault
A Syracuse man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges following a July home invasion and assault in the Town of Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials arrested 29-year-old Alejandro Maidonado on Saturday, October 29. Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the home on Route 11 in the Town of...
Off-duty firefighter killed in crash along I-91
Police say Thomas Mieles was in the left lane outside of his car when he was hit.
Schools temporarily placed on lockout during New Hartford police investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School and a few others were placed on lockout Monday morning as police investigated a nearby incident stemming from an overnight arrest. A woman called the police around 8:45 a.m. after seeing a Black male whom she...
New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
281 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 29 and Oct. 30, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those arrested were ages 18 to 82.
Student Stabbed Multiple Times At Proctor High School; School Open But Campus Closed All Week
Update: Tuesday 11/1/22: Utica Police have now charged the 17-year-old student accused of stabbing a classmate several times during a fight at Proctor High School. While the teen's name is not being released, police say his is charged with Attempted Assault, a class-C felony, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
