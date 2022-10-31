Hidalgo County deputy arrested for indecency with a child
MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child.
According to a news release, Mission police arrested David Munoz, 35, after issuing a search warrant for his home. Munoz was a detention officer with the sheriff's department in 2016 and has been a deputy sheriff since 2017.
The department issued no details about the allegations.
Munoz was arrested by Mission police and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his charges and an internal affairs investigation.
“We will provide full cooperation to other law enforcement agencies investigating any allegations of our employee’s misconduct,” the release stated.
