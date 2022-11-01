Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
Senior Center continues improvement projects
At the October 19 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, the senior center board reviewed its ongoing projects. Administrator Amie Firavich said the two bathrooms remodeling is still underway. The board is still not happy with the outside building painting. There are still light and dark spots with cracks. Coffelt...
nodawaynews.com
Joyce Chambers
Juanita Joyce Dowis Chambers, 92, Maryville, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born June 28, 1930, in Sheridan, to June Dowis and Quete Morgan Dowis. She graduated salutatorian from Sheridan High School in 1947. On June 30, 1947, she married Bill Chambers. He preceded her in death. Mrs. Chambers...
nodawaynews.com
Men’s Forum resumes meetings
The almost a century-old Men’s Forum organization has resumed meeting after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. Men’s Forum was organized November 23, 1927, by a Presbyterian minister, the Rev. William Dewer. The purpose of the group was to talk, listen and discuss community topics of interest. This early purpose describes the operation of the group as it is today.
nwmissourinews.com
Robert Rice to continue services for mental health in 4th circuit
A third-generation Nodaway County native, Robert Rice has served as associate circuit judge since 2020 and is running unopposed this year as a Republican. Rice said he always knew he was going to go to law school to become a lawyer. Rice graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Northwest and then continued his education at Creighton University pursuing a law degree.
nodawaynews.com
Elizabeth Ettinger
Elizabeth Irene Ettinger, 74, Stanberry, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at a Savannah nursing home. She was born July 15, 1948, in Maryville, to Clarence and Josephine Miller. On June 15, 1968, she married Melvin Ettinger in Conception Jct. Mrs. Ettinger’s body has been cremated. A memorial Mass will be...
nodawaynews.com
Health board postpones water runoff fix
After consulting with several contractors, Nodaway County Health Center Administrator Tom Patterson announced at the October 19 board meeting, further planning is needed to do the project to fix the problem with excessive rain runoff. Contractors had suggested several options, which Patterson will follow-up. A retaining wall with a drain...
nodawaynews.com
Optimists hold officer installation
The Maryville Optimist Club held its annual installation of officers for the 2022-23 year. Members and installed officers were front: Mary Walkup, board member; Vice-President Trudy Kinman, Al Terhune, OI representative; Pat Spire, board member; Treasurer Terri Stewart, standing: Carl Droegemueller, who received the Lifetime Membership award; Marlin Kinman, Macia Droegemueller, Mary Schieber, Harry Schieber, Lois Terhune with her grandsons Lukas, and Ryan as guests Past President Dale Stewart, Catrina Pettlon, Lynn Beason, board member; Deena and Phil Poynter, guests; Diane Houston, Robert Bohlken, Guy Ebersole, board member; Mary Shields; back: Second Vice President Rick Smail, who was presented the President’s Citation Award and Doug Sutton. Not pictured: President Sheila Smail, Tom Seipel and Beth Zech, board members.
nodawaynews.com
Bill Taylor
William Charles “Bill” Taylor, 65, Hopkins, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. He was born April 6, 1957, in Maryville, to Don and Winnie Ballard Taylor. He graduated from North Nodaway High School in Hopkins and attended Northwest Missouri State University. On February 9, 1980, he...
nwmissourinews.com
Tina Deiter talks victim's rights as county attorney
Tina Deiter is running for the position of prosecuting attorney for Nodaway County. Her position would hold her responsible for the decision to prosecute someone based on a criminal offense. She is running for this position unopposed. Deiter graduated from law school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2003....
nodawaynews.com
Platte Valley enters district play with high expectations
Platte Valley Football will host South Holt in the quarterfinals of the 8-Man Class 1 District 4 Championship November 4 in Barnard. Platte Valley ended their season on a high, handing East Atchison their first loss of the season 30-16, and capturing their first ever 275-Conference title in Tarkio October 21. Platte Valley received a boost with Senior Carter Luke returning from injury, and rushing for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
kmaland.com
Atchison County accident injures 1
(Rock Port) -- A Fairfax woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred 4 miles south of Fairfax on Missouri Highway 46 east of Route N at around 7:20 a.m. Authorities say a 2019 Kia Optima driven by 24-year-old McKinley Daniels was eastbound when the vehicle struck a deer crossing the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east.
northwestmoinfo.com
Skidmore Woman Hurt In Thursday Morning Accident
A Skidmore woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning in Atchison County. The Highway Patrol says 810-year-old Skidmore resident Joyce R. Strough was driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu on Missouri Route 46 at the intersection with U.S. Route 59 about one mile south of the City of Fairfax at 5:45 A.M. Thursday when she failed to stop at a stop sign at that intersection.
kttn.com
SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46
A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Fairfax Woman Injured in Deer-Involved Crash in Atchison County
A Fairfax woman suffered injuries in an accident this morning in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 7:20 this morning on Highway 46, about four miles south of Fairfax, as a vehicle driven by 24-year-old McKinley M. Daniels headed eastbound. Troopers say Daniels struck...
kchi.com
Booked On Warrant
A Chillicothe woman was booked into the Harrison County Jail following her arrest for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders. Thirty-year-old Shelbi Lynn Shira was booked Tuesday afternoon following her arrest by Livingston County Deputies.
kttn.com
Two injured, both vehicles demolished, in crash on Highway 36 south of Kidder
Two drivers were injured and taken to hospitals when two vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon two miles south of Kidder. The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 57-year-old Sonja Schaefermeyer of Hamilton and 48-year-old Tracy Connell of St. Joseph. Schaefermeyer was taken by EMS to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. Connell was transported by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
kmaland.com
Motorist booked in Shen drug bust
(Shenandoah) -- A Missouri woman faces drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Shenandoah. Shenandoah Police say 43-year-old Jennifer Marie Ray of Columbia was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver--methamphetamine, a class B felony, possession of a controlled substance--3rd offense, a class D felony and two counts of possession of paraphernalia--both simple misdemeanors. The arrest took place shortly after midnight, when Shenandoah Police officers and the Shenandoah K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Maple Street for an equipment violation.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend of October 28, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Carroll county reports the arrest of a Ludlow resident early Saturday. 21-year-old Hunter Shipley was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A resident of Helena, in northwest Missouri, 28-year-old Cole Gatewood, was arrested early...
Plattsburg woman injured in Halloween night shooting
Plattsburg, Missouri, police and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Halloween.
northwestmoinfo.com
No Incidents Result From North Harrison School Lockdown
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department reports no charges have been filed at this time in connection with a call regarding a suspicious person in the North Harrison School Building which led to a lockdown on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office had responded to a call of a suspicious person in...
