Detroit Home Goes from Eyesore to Spectacular Showplace Thanks to Repurposed Materials
This once-burnt-out home in a north-end Detroit neighborhood was destined to be leveled. But thanks to some historic, repurposed materials, it is now a sight to behold. A Hamtramck company that's known for repurposing found and recycled materials is responsible for rehabbing the home located at 246 E. Philadelphia St. in Detroit.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
This Michigan City Was Named One of The Hardest To Live in For Veterans
No matter which side of the political 'aisle' you find yourself, there is one topic we all tend to agree on: our military veterans deserve more than they currently get once they come home. According to the Veterans Association, there are 18.5 million veterans in the United States, with over...
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?
For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
Who Remembers The 1960s Detroit Tigers Rap ‘Roly Poly Mickey Lolich?’
When the Detroit Tigers won the World Series in 1968, it was a huge deal for the city of Detroit and for any fan, young and old, in the state of Michigan. Times certainly have changed because the way a big victory like that was celebrated back then was much different than today, much like this particular victory. "The Fans" wanted to honor the great Tigers Pitcher Mickey Lolich with a song that made its debut on WKNR on Halloween night.
Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home
If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
The Hidden, Mystical Stonehenge-Type Sunken Garden in Fenton, Michigan
To get to this place out in the woods just south of Fenton, go down White Lake Road, east past the Tyrone Memory Gardens, pass the kneeling statue, down a dirt road, and over an old wooden bridge. It sits along Runyan Creek behind the Sunken Garden Cemetery and next to the Colwell Cemetery in upper Livingston County.
Rebuilding The Rebuild: Detroit Lions Bail Out Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes With Hockenson Trade
Through almost a season-and-a-half, the Dan Campbell era of the Detroit Lions has produced exactly four wins. After 24 games at the helm, Campbell and his general manager Brad Holmes own a 4-19-1 record. For reference, Marty Mornhinweg, the same man who thought the most logical strategy after winning a sudden-death overtime coin toss was to "take the wind" and kick, was 5-19 at that same juncture of his tenure as head coach of the Lions.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
The Two Michigan Cases That Fueled The ‘Tainted Treat’ Myth
Two Michigan cases of candy poisoning at Halloween wound up being not as true as originally portrayed, and helped perpetuate the myth of tampered treats. The Myth Of Treats Being Tampered With Goes Back To The Industrial Revolution. The longstanding, but relatively false, idea that every Halloween children were dropping...
Report: Lions Send TE Hockenson To Vikings For Draft Picks
Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Detroit Lions are sending former Pro Bowl tight end and former 1st round pick T.J. Hockenson (pictured above) to the Minnesota Vikings for two future draft picks. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero were first to report:. T.J. is in...
