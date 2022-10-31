ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1240 WJIM

Look: Abandoned 100 Year Old Flint Area High School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Whether you're a fan of abandoned places or not, you have to admit, old schools are always such an interesting time capsule. They take you back to...
FLINT, MI
1240 WJIM

Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?

For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Who Remembers The 1960s Detroit Tigers Rap ‘Roly Poly Mickey Lolich?’

When the Detroit Tigers won the World Series in 1968, it was a huge deal for the city of Detroit and for any fan, young and old, in the state of Michigan. Times certainly have changed because the way a big victory like that was celebrated back then was much different than today, much like this particular victory. "The Fans" wanted to honor the great Tigers Pitcher Mickey Lolich with a song that made its debut on WKNR on Halloween night.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home

If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
1240 WJIM

Rebuilding The Rebuild: Detroit Lions Bail Out Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes With Hockenson Trade

Through almost a season-and-a-half, the Dan Campbell era of the Detroit Lions has produced exactly four wins. After 24 games at the helm, Campbell and his general manager Brad Holmes own a 4-19-1 record. For reference, Marty Mornhinweg, the same man who thought the most logical strategy after winning a sudden-death overtime coin toss was to "take the wind" and kick, was 5-19 at that same juncture of his tenure as head coach of the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

The Two Michigan Cases That Fueled The ‘Tainted Treat’ Myth

Two Michigan cases of candy poisoning at Halloween wound up being not as true as originally portrayed, and helped perpetuate the myth of tampered treats. The Myth Of Treats Being Tampered With Goes Back To The Industrial Revolution. The longstanding, but relatively false, idea that every Halloween children were dropping...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Report: Lions Send TE Hockenson To Vikings For Draft Picks

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Detroit Lions are sending former Pro Bowl tight end and former 1st round pick T.J. Hockenson (pictured above) to the Minnesota Vikings for two future draft picks. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero were first to report:. T.J. is in...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy