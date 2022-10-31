ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Interim coaches are 5-2 this season in debuts. Can Cadillac find the same magic?

When Carnell “Cadillac” Williams takes the field with the Auburn football team at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville on Saturday, the Auburn legend will strengthen his legacy with the program, becoming the third interim and first Black head coach in its history. In his first speaking appearance since being...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams chronicles ‘bittersweet 48 hours’

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first words since Monday’s news summed it up. “It’s been a bittersweet 48 hours,” he said. Williams — who was named Auburn’s interim head coach Monday and the first Black head coach in the program’s history — spoke on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday for the first time since his appointment, walking through the past couple days for himself and the program. The span saw former head coach Bryan Harsin fired, the new director of athletics hired in John Cohen, and of course, Williams being tabbed for his new post.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon

It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
AUBURN, AL
etxview.com

Auburn hires next athletics director

Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach

The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee

The Auburn women’s basketball team knew Tuskegee was going to play aggressive. They’d seen the aggression out on the gridiron. Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife

As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
AUBURN, AL
wrbl.com

Golfers teed up at Bull Creek Golf Course for a charity event Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered at Bull Creek Golf Course on Thursday morning hoping to score a hole in one against homelessness. SafeHouse Ministries held their third annual golf tournament to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The Executive Director of SafeHouse Ministries, Neil Richardson, told WRBL...
COLUMBUS, GA
tallasseetribune.com

New boutique doing well in Tallassee

Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
TALLASSEE, AL

