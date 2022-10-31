Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Interim coaches are 5-2 this season in debuts. Can Cadillac find the same magic?
When Carnell “Cadillac” Williams takes the field with the Auburn football team at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville on Saturday, the Auburn legend will strengthen his legacy with the program, becoming the third interim and first Black head coach in its history. In his first speaking appearance since being...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams chronicles ‘bittersweet 48 hours’
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first words since Monday’s news summed it up. “It’s been a bittersweet 48 hours,” he said. Williams — who was named Auburn’s interim head coach Monday and the first Black head coach in the program’s history — spoke on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday for the first time since his appointment, walking through the past couple days for himself and the program. The span saw former head coach Bryan Harsin fired, the new director of athletics hired in John Cohen, and of course, Williams being tabbed for his new post.
Podcast: Why Deion Sanders Coaching Auburn Football Should Happen
Here's why Auburn should bring Deion Sanders to the Plains.
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon
It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
etxview.com
Auburn hires next athletics director
Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years
Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School. C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his...
College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Auburn Comments
Immediately after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was mentioned as the school's top target to replace him. Kiffin was asked if he has any interest in the Auburn job on Wednesday. He quickly shot down the idea of him leaving Ole Miss. "No,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach
The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
Opelika-Auburn News
From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee
The Auburn women’s basketball team knew Tuskegee was going to play aggressive. They’d seen the aggression out on the gridiron. Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Doering hesitates about Lane Kiffin to Auburn, submits him for another SEC West possibility
Chris Doering has heard the rumors of Lane Kiffin possibly getting the Auburn job, but that’s not something he would endorse out of the gate. Speaking on the “Zach Gelb Show” Doering explained his reasoning. “That’s an interesting thought, I’ve heard other people talk about down the...
Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin releases statement following firing
Harsin believes that "with complete alignment, the possibilities are endless" at Auburn.
The Intrigue of Auburn's Head Coaching job | Singled Out
247Sports' National Recruiting analyst Chris Singletary talks makes the case for Auburn being a destination job.
WAFF
Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch
What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State plays its next matchup against the Auburn Tigers.
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Opelika-Auburn News
New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife
As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
wrbl.com
Golfers teed up at Bull Creek Golf Course for a charity event Thursday morning
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered at Bull Creek Golf Course on Thursday morning hoping to score a hole in one against homelessness. SafeHouse Ministries held their third annual golf tournament to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The Executive Director of SafeHouse Ministries, Neil Richardson, told WRBL...
tallasseetribune.com
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Session Cocktails is bringing an elevated cocktail experience to downtown Auburn
Session Cocktails is raising the bar in downtown Auburn with its opening on Thursday, December 1. Owner Hunter Wiggins is bringing the success of his Tuscaloosa location to the heart of Auburn for a fresh, eclectic and upscale experience. Keep reading to learn more about this exciting new opening. How...
