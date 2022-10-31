ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

New interim superintendent starts at Cedar Rapids School District

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday is the first day for the interim superintendent to officially begin his duties at the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Last week the board named Art Sathoff for the position. He had recently retired after 34 years of education. That included 11 years as a superintendent in two different school districts.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

UIHC sued by former employee, UI student

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI student accidentally falls from Mayflower Residence Hall window

A University of Iowa student fell from a sixth-floor window to the second-floor roof of Mayflower Residence Hall on Thursday and was brought to the hospital for injuries. The UI wrote in an email to Mayflower residents that the student accidentally fell from the sixth floor and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were immediately called and the student was taken to the hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
beckersasc.com

Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment

OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room

Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Residents living near Mount Mercy describe shoot of student athlete

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A doorbell camera caught dozens of shots being fired near Mount Mercy University on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday. Police say a 21-year-old was caught in the crossfire between 2 or more shooters on Elmhurst Dr. and Hazel Dr. Northeast around 4 PM Thursday. School leaders say the victim is a student and part of the cross-country team.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids shooting places schools in lockdown

Shooting in NE Cedar Rapids; camera captures dozens of shots fired. The shooting did injure a Mount Mercy student. The University says he is getting treatment and will recover. Dubuque Airport announces new airline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline, The Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment

Local financial expert on ways to avoid overspending during the holidays. Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to talk about being responsible with money while holiday shopping. Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Ford Washburn

A doorbell camera caught dozens of shots being fired near Mount Mercy University on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday. Incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley were there too. A new program at "UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's" Hospital will give away first aid kits as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fewer satellite voting locations in Iowa counties

Kendel Thompson is charged with "willful injury causing bodily injury".  Police identified him as taking part in the fight that included kicking, shoving, punching and stomping. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Championship games are all set at the state volleyball tournament. St. Paul's kicks off 'Holiday Fair'. Updated: 3...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

St. Paul's United Methodist Church kicks off annual Holiday Fair

Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Fairfield still grappling with loss of Spanish teacher one year later. It has now been one year since police found a Spanish teacher dead in Fairfield. Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room. Updated: 1 hour ago. Earlier this week, the Blank Children's Hospital in Des...
FAIRFIELD, IA
iheart.com

Mount Mercy University student hurt after shooting in Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Mount Mercy University student is in the hospital after being shot near the Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the student's injuries are not life-threatening. Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown due...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren

“There are so many people who are nonsmokers,” - lung cancer survivor shares story to raise awareness on causes. Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man they say shot someone today on the city's southwest side. Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy