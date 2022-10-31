Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
New interim superintendent starts at Cedar Rapids School District
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday is the first day for the interim superintendent to officially begin his duties at the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Last week the board named Art Sathoff for the position. He had recently retired after 34 years of education. That included 11 years as a superintendent in two different school districts.
Daily Iowan
UIHC sued by former employee, UI student
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two individual discrimination lawsuits after a former employee and a Kirkwood Community College and UI student both filed on July 17. The first lawsuit was filed by Faith Sang, a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner at UIHC....
KCRG.com
Fairfield still grappling with loss of Spanish teacher one year later
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - It has now been one year since police found Nohema Graber, a Fairfield Spanish teacher, dead in Chataqua Park near the high school where she worked. Graber was last seen alive on November 2, 2021. Investigators found her body hidden in the park. Two of her...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
Daily Iowan
UI student accidentally falls from Mayflower Residence Hall window
A University of Iowa student fell from a sixth-floor window to the second-floor roof of Mayflower Residence Hall on Thursday and was brought to the hospital for injuries. The UI wrote in an email to Mayflower residents that the student accidentally fell from the sixth floor and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were immediately called and the student was taken to the hospital.
beckersasc.com
Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment
OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
KCRG.com
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
KCRG.com
Residents living near Mount Mercy describe shoot of student athlete
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A doorbell camera caught dozens of shots being fired near Mount Mercy University on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids Thursday. Police say a 21-year-old was caught in the crossfire between 2 or more shooters on Elmhurst Dr. and Hazel Dr. Northeast around 4 PM Thursday. School leaders say the victim is a student and part of the cross-country team.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids shooting places schools in lockdown
KCRG.com
Expert: Dr. Beki Kellogg from Hope Hearing and Tinnitus Center talks about tinnitus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dr. Beki Kellogg with Hope Hearing and Tinnitus Center spoke to TV9 about the issues people experience with tinnitus. Watch the interview to learn more.
KCRG.com
Meal on Wheels looks for more volunteers as client list and food insecurity grows
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the Meals on Wheels program at Horizons, A Family Service Alliance, the upcoming winter season means some volunteers are planning to take a break for one reason or another. One volunteer is sharing her experience to help gain more volunteers for people in need.
KCRG.com
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment
KCRG.com
Athlete of the Week: Ford Washburn
KCRG.com
Fewer satellite voting locations in Iowa counties
KCRG.com
St. Paul's United Methodist Church kicks off annual Holiday Fair
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
iheart.com
Mount Mercy University student hurt after shooting in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Mount Mercy University student is in the hospital after being shot near the Cedar Rapids campus Thursday afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the student's injuries are not life-threatening. Mount Mercy University, Regis Middle School, and Garfield Elementary School were placed on lockdown due...
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren
