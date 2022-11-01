ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Local election officials see encouraging early voting and vote-by-mail turnout

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uBqy_0ithG8hu00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Election Day is just around the corner and local officials are seeing positive early voter turnout.

The Nov. 8 election is shaping up to be a big one, with the battle for Illinois governor and a number of important local races on the ballot.

“We’ve got that 91st State Representative District that Peoria has as well and Bloomington that stretches through us,” said John Ackerman, Tazewell County Clerk. “We’re also hearing a buzz because the 17th Congressional District also comes through here and that one is highly contested this time.”

The election is catching the attention of voters. In 2018, 7,978 people in Tazewell County voted early or by mail. This year that number is 8,324 with a week left.

“I see that continuing on until the end. So I think our number will end up closer to about 10,000,” Ackerman said.

Campaign finances: Illinois politicians spending millions ahead of Election Day

In Peoria County, around 4 percent of registered voters have cast their ballots early. 13 percent of voters have received a ballot by mail, with 64 percent of those ballots being returned as of Monday.

“I’d like to have about 20 percent of registered voters vote prior to Election Day,” Gannon said. “It just makes the election day that much easier for the election judges.”

Before an influx of voters heads to the polls next Tuesday, Gannon said election officials are putting on the finishing touches.

“We are currently reaching out to all of our polling places, just touching base, making sure we have good contact information,” Gannon said.

Both Peoria and Tazewell County are also working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of voters and workers

“I’m confident we’re not going to see any issues like that and if we do see any issues like that, we are prepared with plans and procedures in place to take care of it,” Ackerman said.

Early voting ends the Monday before Election Day. Ackerman said whether you vote early, by mail, or in person on Nov. 8, he encourages everyone to make their voices heard.

Both Peoria and Tazewell County said they’re also doing well with the number of election judges, but Ackerman added there is always a need for more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Tazewell County Clerk expecting record poll watchers

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman wants to make sure everyone is on the same page ahead of Election Day. Ackerman said they are expecting poll watchers at every polling location, which has never happened in Tazewell County before. “It’s just not something that’s heard of...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Congressional candidate’s campaign comes to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — With less than a week to go before the November election, one of Illinois’ two candidates for the seat in Congress from the 17th District is campaigning in Peoria. Republican Esther Joy King (R-East Moline) tells WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan Show”, what she lacks...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria County Election Commission warns of polling misinformation sent to county voters

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - The election commission in Peoria County is warning of text messages sent to voters that may cause confusion among voters. A release from the election commission says text messages originating from a group called “Voting Futures,” part of “Movement Labs,” included addresses and images of drop-box locations when we intended only to include in-person early vote locations.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
thecommunityword.com

Election Commission staking out nuisances like voter intimidators, Big Liars

Local and federal law enforcement are on alert for disruptions in the Nov. 8 election in Peoria, where threats have included possible attempts to intimidate voters, plus a campaign of correspondence apparently intended to disrupt the election’s preparations and execution. “The Election Commission is concerned with the possibility of...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local efforts to reduce violence and enhance public safety

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local community members and state leaders are putting forth efforts to tackle violence and better public safety. “This has gone on too long, we are losing our young people to the street, and we need to do something,” said Clara Forman, a coordinator with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. Those […]
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind

Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
WCIA

Decatur man arrested, accused of voting twice

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was arrested on Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed he engaged in voter fraud during the primary election. David Badon is accused of violating the Illinois Election Code by voting twice, a Class 3 felony in the State of Illinois. Officials said Badon […]
DECATUR, IL
KFVS12

Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health

UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria receives grant funding for talent attraction and retainment

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of dollars in state funding are coming to Greater Peoria to retain and develop talent. In the Peoria area, economic leaders said a key challenge is increasing the population, as well as keeping talent. “We hear it over and over again from the business community, we hear it over and […]
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Judge denies hospital’s request for injunction against one of its former doctors

PAXTON — A Ford County judge recently denied Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ request for a preliminary injunction against one of its former doctors — Dr. Darrin Ray — that sought to temporarily prohibit his continued employment as a nursing home medical director and family physician within 25 miles of Gibson City or Farmer City.
GIBSON CITY, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria man facing 19 charges in different cases indicted again

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been indicted yet again. This time, Deshawn Early, 30, was charged formally by a Peoria County Grand Jury Tuesday with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Early is accused in...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit

McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
MACOMB, IL
1470 WMBD

UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, Carle Health to merge

URBANA, Ill. – UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois will no longer be under that name by next Spring. UnityPoint says it will enter in to a “strategic affiliation agreement” with Urbana-based Carle Health that is expected to be finalized by next April first, involving UPH’s Peoria-area medical facilities.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Check your smoke alarm: new law requires 10-year battery lifespan come January 1

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some smoke detectors in Illinois homes could become illegal if they don’t get a battery upgrade before the New Year. An incoming Illinois law will require all smoke detectors to have a 10-year battery lifespan or get hardwired into a house’s electricity. It applies to all homes, including single and multi-family units. Peoria Fire Department said they don’t inspect homes unless they’re newly constructed or heavily remodeled.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy