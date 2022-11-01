Local election officials see encouraging early voting and vote-by-mail turnout

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Election Day is just around the corner and local officials are seeing positive early voter turnout.

The Nov. 8 election is shaping up to be a big one, with the battle for Illinois governor and a number of important local races on the ballot.

“We’ve got that 91st State Representative District that Peoria has as well and Bloomington that stretches through us,” said John Ackerman, Tazewell County Clerk. “We’re also hearing a buzz because the 17th Congressional District also comes through here and that one is highly contested this time.”

The election is catching the attention of voters. In 2018, 7,978 people in Tazewell County voted early or by mail. This year that number is 8,324 with a week left.

“I see that continuing on until the end. So I think our number will end up closer to about 10,000,” Ackerman said.

In Peoria County, around 4 percent of registered voters have cast their ballots early. 13 percent of voters have received a ballot by mail, with 64 percent of those ballots being returned as of Monday.

“I’d like to have about 20 percent of registered voters vote prior to Election Day,” Gannon said. “It just makes the election day that much easier for the election judges.”

Before an influx of voters heads to the polls next Tuesday, Gannon said election officials are putting on the finishing touches.

“We are currently reaching out to all of our polling places, just touching base, making sure we have good contact information,” Gannon said.

Both Peoria and Tazewell County are also working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of voters and workers

“I’m confident we’re not going to see any issues like that and if we do see any issues like that, we are prepared with plans and procedures in place to take care of it,” Ackerman said.

Early voting ends the Monday before Election Day. Ackerman said whether you vote early, by mail, or in person on Nov. 8, he encourages everyone to make their voices heard.

Both Peoria and Tazewell County said they’re also doing well with the number of election judges, but Ackerman added there is always a need for more.

