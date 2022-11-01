ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford begins new program to help neighbors stay healthy

By Olivia Lank
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Do you want to help your neighbors stay healthy?

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is encouraging the Capitol City to apply for the new Hartford Health Leaders program. It’s a nine-month training program that will provide up to 20 local residents the chance to learn about health disparities and possible solutions.

It aims to help create health equity at a neighborhood level.

“We have seen, during the pandemic, so many people in our community step up and be part of caring for our community,” Bronin said. “We’ve also seen how powerful the disparities in health outcomes and health access are.”

All Hartford neighborhood residents ages 18 and up are encouraged to apply. Leaders will receive a $2,700 stipend for the program, which will take about five hours a week to complete.

Applications are due by Nov. 18 and the cohort starts in January. To apply, click here .

