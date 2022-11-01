The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship along with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or bird flu, at Wright County, Iowa. The virus was found in a commercial layer flock. This is the first confirmed case of the bird flu in Wright County for this year. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig says “With HPAI continuing to be a significant threat across the country, this is a difficult and stressful time for poultry farmers and egg producers.” Naig continued by saying, “We have been preparing for the possibility of additional outbreaks and are working closely with USDA and producers to eradicate this disease from our state. With migration ongoing, we continue to emphasize the need for strict biosecurity on poultry farms and around backyard flocks to help prevent and limit the spread of this destructive virus.” U-S Senator Chuck Grassley referenced the bird flu case during his weekly news conference with ag media. Grassley and Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar have introduced legislation calling for additional funding to help poultry producers that have had their operations struck by the bird flu.

WRIGHT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO