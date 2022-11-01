Read full article on original website
What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong
Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
How much snow could fall this weekend in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly ninety percent of the state of Iowa is under at least a “moderate drought,” but a decent amount of needed rain will arrive Friday, extending into part of Saturday. A cold front approaches from the west Friday morning. As it does so, rain moves in from the southwest, overspreading the […]
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
(Ricketts) -- Residents of the small western Iowa town of Ricketts were briefly evacuated early Wednesday afternoon as a large field fire started spreading in the area. According to Crawford County Emergency Management, a field of standing corn ignited and strong winds pushed the fire toward Ricketts, a town of about 100 residents. Firefighters from departments in Crawford, Ida and Woodbury Counties were able to stop the fire before it reached the community and residents were allowed back into Ricketts at about 3 p.m. Officials say the fire did burn a three-to-four mile area before it was contained, though. The wind carried smoke from the fire more than 50 miles to the north.
wnax.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Wright County, Iowa
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship along with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or bird flu, at Wright County, Iowa. The virus was found in a commercial layer flock. This is the first confirmed case of the bird flu in Wright County for this year. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig says “With HPAI continuing to be a significant threat across the country, this is a difficult and stressful time for poultry farmers and egg producers.” Naig continued by saying, “We have been preparing for the possibility of additional outbreaks and are working closely with USDA and producers to eradicate this disease from our state. With migration ongoing, we continue to emphasize the need for strict biosecurity on poultry farms and around backyard flocks to help prevent and limit the spread of this destructive virus.” U-S Senator Chuck Grassley referenced the bird flu case during his weekly news conference with ag media. Grassley and Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar have introduced legislation calling for additional funding to help poultry producers that have had their operations struck by the bird flu.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa’s pheasant opener was busy, with lots of hunter success
Statewide Iowa — Hunters are home, the dogs are resting and Iowa’s opening weekend of pheasant season is in the rearview mirror. Reports from across the state varied from excellent up north to good in central and southwest Iowa, with the consensus that hunting will continue to improve once all the corn is harvested.
bleedingheartland.com
Carbon pipelines on the ballot in Iowa
Emma Schmit is senior Iowa organizer with Food & Water Action. The hazardous carbon pipeline proposals rocking Iowa are on the ballot this year. Next year’s legislative session will be key to stopping these dangerous pipelines. Iowans need to elect leaders who will stand up for their constituents, not scheming carbon pipeline corporations.
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
An Iowa State Fair Favorite Snack is On Sale — But Not For Long!
There are so many different and unique foods at the Iowa State Fair every year. Whether it's pork chop on a stick, rattlesnake corndog, The Finisher, and just about anything you could ever want to be fried (Oreos, twinkies, avocado slices, etc). One staple that would fall into a more...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600M Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
Banished Words and Phrases In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
Ya know how some words and phrases are so over-used that they drive you crazy? Here are some of those from 2022 that need to be banished!. Every year since 1976 Lake Superior State University in Michigan comes out with an annual list of overused or annoying words or phrases that everyone should just stop using.
Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age
I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
Iowa Bracing For Rain, Cooler Weather
(Des Moines) Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts. The National Weather Service says showers, storms, and cooler weather are on the way. Rain is expected to start moving into western Iowa Thursday afternoon and night and linger in the state through Friday and Saturday.
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
Watch Out For This Tree Planted in the Middle of Iowa Road
The next time you're out for a joy ride in western Iowa, be on the lookout for this one-of-a-kind traffic obstruction. You may be asking yourself, "Why is this tree in the middle of the road and why hasn't it been cut down?" Well, there's a very good reason behind it and it might surprise you just how long it's been there in the first place.
Cost of Deer Licenses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
Big game is a big deal for the Upper Plains states that bring in big revenue. Not only when hunters spend money on ammunition and clothing, but for lodging and dining. And, regarding non-resident hunters, we're talking a huge bump to the state's coffers. Following the influx of pheasant hunters...
kscj.com
FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA
WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
kjan.com
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
