FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its Senior program
BELTON, Texas — In support of its eighth annual Silver Santa program, the Belton Police Department is looking for donations. The Silver Santa Program benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
See This Home While Driving In Harker Heights, Texas? Slow Down!
At the end of a long day after work, we all look forward to going home and relaxing. After all, going home sometimes is the best thing after a work day, long or short. It's the thought of not having to deal with the silliness of the world sometimes isn't it?
Waco Social Media and Health Expert Speak on Viral TikTok Trend Affecting Diabetics
Waco, TEXAS (FOX 44) – A trend on social media to lose weight fast is becoming detrimental to those with health issues. It’s Ozempic, a medication to treat those with type-two diabetes is in short supply through 2023 according to the FDA. Social media expert Caryn Brown says Ozempic, Tik Tok’s favorite weight loss drug, […]
Sheriff’s deputies in Bell County looking for missing woman believed to be in danger
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - Chonda Eileen Wambolt, 50, last seen leaving her home in the Little River-Academy area on Oct. 27, is missing and believed to be in danger, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said. The woman is about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has green...
Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob
(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
Waco's Tree of Angels event is back
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
Robinson man charged with indecency with a child
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit on Wednesday, Oct. 3, arrested Thomas Owen, 60, of Robinson. He is charged with indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor. “There is reason to believe other victims of...
Copperas Cove City Council hears presentation on illegal dumping, abandoned items
During its workshop meeting on Tuesday evening, the Copperas Cove city council heard a presentation from Deputy Chief of Police Brian Wyers on the subject of illegal dumping and abandoned personal items at various locations in the city. Wyers gave an example of 11 locations in the city that are...
Officials: Child in Texas reportedly trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas — A child in Marlin, Texas, was reportedly trampled by a loose cow Tuesday, officials say. According to a news release from the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Marlin, Texas, after reports that a child was trampled by a cow that was loose in the area.
Buckholts ISD cancels classes in anticipation of severe weather
BUCKHOLTS, Texas (KWTX) - With severe weather on the horizon for tomorrow afternoon across central Texas, Buckholts ISD has decided to preemptively cancel classes for Friday (11/4). The administraiton released the following statement on the District’s Facebook page:. “Out of abundance of caution and concern, BISD will cancel classes...
Belton business asks for leftover Halloween candy to send to troops overseas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you have any leftover Halloween candy, Brautigan Realty in Belton is accepting candy donations to send to troops stationed overseas. Owner Heidi Brautigan is hoping to collect 200 pounds of Halloween candy this year. It all started five years ago with her son, who has a peanut allergy.
Two Bell County cities could be one week closer to passing ‘Proposition A’ to decriminalize marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen and Harker Heights voters will see “Proposition A” on their ballots when heading to the polls, and, if passed by voters, it would potentially decriminalize possessing less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use as well as not allow law enforcement to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?
Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
Teen critically injured in shooting in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically injured Thursday evening. Officers were called out to a shots fired call at around 7:13 p.m. near Jones Park in the area of S. 23rd St. and W. Ave. H. Officers did not...
No Intimidation Here: Bell County, Texas Watching For Any Voter Harassment
It's voting time all over the nation, and many have seen the political ads. We've all made our decisions and it's time to head to the polls to make our choices. It's also important to be polite at polls, which sometimes could be difficult due to multiple reasons. However, it's...
Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD. Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45...
Revenue raised during Deck The Halls event in Waco to benefit initiative to promote, support quality Pre-K education
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Junior League of Waco’s annual Deck the Halls event, which includes vendors from around the country, is returning this week to the Waco Convention Center and organizers want to remind everyone that the shopping extravaganza is much more than a gift market. The money...
Marlin child trampled by loose cow, sheriff’s office says
MARLN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Police officers on Monday were dispatched after a child was trampled by a loose cow, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist catching the cow. “Deputies, police, and some citizens made several attempts to...
Helping families gobble up Thanksgiving
Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Killeen Food Care Center, spoke with Fort Hood’s Great Big Podcast’s hosts about what they do for the community and the things they have planned for the Thanksgiving holiday. “About 20% of our 90,000 clients that came through the door last year...
