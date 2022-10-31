ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KCEN

The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its Senior program

BELTON, Texas — In support of its eighth annual Silver Santa program, the Belton Police Department is looking for donations. The Silver Santa Program benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob

(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Waco's Tree of Angels event is back

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Robinson man charged with indecency with a child

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit on Wednesday, Oct. 3, arrested Thomas Owen, 60, of Robinson. He is charged with indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor. “There is reason to believe other victims of...
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Buckholts ISD cancels classes in anticipation of severe weather

BUCKHOLTS, Texas (KWTX) - With severe weather on the horizon for tomorrow afternoon across central Texas, Buckholts ISD has decided to preemptively cancel classes for Friday (11/4). The administraiton released the following statement on the District’s Facebook page:. “Out of abundance of caution and concern, BISD will cancel classes...
BUCKHOLTS, TX
US105

Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?

Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Teen critically injured in shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically injured Thursday evening. Officers were called out to a shots fired call at around 7:13 p.m. near Jones Park in the area of S. 23rd St. and W. Ave. H. Officers did not...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD. Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Marlin child trampled by loose cow, sheriff’s office says

MARLN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Police officers on Monday were dispatched after a child was trampled by a loose cow, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Sheriff’s deputies were called to assist catching the cow. “Deputies, police, and some citizens made several attempts to...
MARLIN, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Helping families gobble up Thanksgiving

Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Killeen Food Care Center, spoke with Fort Hood’s Great Big Podcast’s hosts about what they do for the community and the things they have planned for the Thanksgiving holiday. “About 20% of our 90,000 clients that came through the door last year...
KILLEEN, TX

