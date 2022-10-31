ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

The Richmond Standard

Richmond Fire and Police Holiday Program signups start Nov. 5

The annual Richmond Fire & Police Holiday Food and Toy Program aims to provide 500 families in need with food and toys for the holidays. The city’s first responders are inviting families needing support this holiday season to sign up online for the program. All signups will be done online on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. To sign up, click HERE for English and HERE for Spanish.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic collision closes Napa’s Main Street near G Street

NAPA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in the city of Napa are urging the public to avoid the area of Main and G streets early Thursday, due to a traffic collision. Napa police issued a news release at 12:39 a.m. reporting they had closed Main Street in both directions near G Street north of downtown. They […]
NAPA, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord march recalls 1985 hanging at BART station

CONCORD, CA (Nov. 3, 2022) — About 30 people marched through the downtown the evening of Nov. 2 with signs, enlarged photos and flyers in remembrance of Timothy Charles Lee, a 23-year-old man whose body was found hanging from a tree near the Concord BART Station on Nov. 2, 1985.
CONCORD, CA
kuic.com

This Holiday Season, Two Words: Shop Local!

California is a state filled with fantastic hidden treasures with a rich artistic heritage. California flea market scene is one of the richest and most dynamic in the US.At these markets you may find collectibles and clothing, to fruit, vegetables, toys, books, cars, car stereo equipment, toiletries, artwork, tools, cookware, pottery,carved woods and cosmetics, among other things.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way

OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
vallejosun.com

Vallejo school board trustee outspends opponent by 24 times

VALLEJO – Vallejo school board Trustee John Fox significantly outspent fellow Trustee Tony Gross as the two incumbents face off for a single seat in next week’s election after the school district moved to local area elections, according to campaign finance forms reviewed by the Vallejo Sun. Gross,...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good. Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day. "Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they...
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold

The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
High School Football PRO

Vallejo, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Saint Mary's College High School football team will have a game with St. Patrick St. Vincent High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police activity closes eastbound I-80 in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Police activity on a highway in Vacaville shutdown all lanes Thursday afternoon. A severe traffic alert was issued around 11:57 a.m. for eastbound Interstate-80 at Midway Road as officers responded to the scene. All lanes on the eastbound direction of the highway were closed. Motorists were advised...
VACAVILLE, CA
Paradise Post

More Bay Area rain expected through Wednesday, and another storm is coming

A cold front that was expected to drop rain on the region for only a day instead is expected to leave even a bit more moisture Wednesday before heading out, according to the National Weather Service. “In terms of rain, we anticipate it will be very similar to what happened...
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Recover $3k in Stolen Merchandise

The Brentwood Police Department reported that officers recently recovered more than $3,000 in stolen merchandise from local businsses in the City of Brentwood. According to Brentwood police, officers responded to a call from an Ulta Beauty Store after two women had walked out with a large amount of product and attempted to leave. When the women were in the parking lot, officers located them and approached them. The women denied stealing the items.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween

SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals.   In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes.  One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Four arrested for armed robbery at Bay Fair BART Station

(KRON) — BART police arrested four individuals at the Bay Fair BART station on Monday night for armed robbery, according to a statement sent out by the BART Police Department. Honesty Gray, 19, of Oakland, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday night. BART police also arrested three juveniles in connection with the incident. […]
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa County Announces Innovation Fund Grant Program

Martinez, CA – Contra Costa County is seeking ideas for innovative projects that respond to local public service needs, can improve equitable access to public services, can remove structural barriers that cause inequities and poverty, provide the greatest impact for every dollar spent, and have the potential for transformative change!

