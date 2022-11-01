Read full article on original website
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided abortion to 10-year-old rape victim, sues Indiana attorney general
Washington — Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, alleging he has relied on "baseless" consumer complaints to launch "overbroad" investigations into physicians who provide abortion care, and issued subpoenas seeking the confidential medical records of their patients.
Oprah endorses John Fetterman over Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest. Until now, Winfrey...
"Cambodian Cowboy" serves up Texas BBQ with a twist
With boots, aviators and a cowboy hat, Chad Phuong looks every inch the Texan pitmaster. But his story began far from the arid plains of the Texas Panhandle — in the steamy jungles of Southeast Asia. It has been a long journey for the owner and increasingly celebrated chef...
"It ripples through the entire economy": Climate change costs cotton farmers billions
Lubbock, Texas — Many tractors and other farm equipment are sitting idle across Texas as the cotton harvest season gets underway. Climate change is threatening the $7 billion industry. "Never has it ever been this bad," said Ricky Yantis, a fourth-generation farmer in west Texas. The region produces more...
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams on Georgia gubernatorial race and voter turnout
CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "Red and Blue" from Georgia to discuss her recent interviews with the state's gubernatorial candidates. She shares what Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams had to say about their polling and about voter turnout and suppression allegations.
Eyes on Georgia's gubernatorial race five days before election
CBS News Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins the show to discuss her recent interviews with Georgia gubernatorial candidates Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams. The political rivals weigh in on both the issues of abortion and defunding the police.
CBS News
Illinois pastor's act of kindness for woman leaves her with $759 tax bill
No good deed goes unpunished - a retired Illinois pastor is learning that the hard way. He tried to help a young woman in need, but his kindness is costing hundreds of dollars. CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained the car tax complication.
foxbangor.com
Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop
HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
Millions vote early in high-stakes Georgia races
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a high-stakes rematch in Georgia. Nikole Killion interviewed both candidates on Thursday.
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks about health concerns
In an interview with CBS News, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman spoke about concerns expressed by some voters over his health following a stroke. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss their interview and Fetterman's tight race against Republican Mehmet Oz.
12 Restaurants & Bars in Maine With Something Fun to Do While You Eat & Drink
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine has such an abundance of local food and craft beer options that it can be hard to know where to go. If you’re an antsy gal like me, sometimes you need a little more than just a place to sit and enjoy a meal; you need something to fidget with or focus on.
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
Georgia gubernatorial candidates sharply divided on key issues as midterms approach
While the races for control of the House and Senate are getting most of the headlines, Americans are paying close attention to several key gubernatorial races. In Georgia, it's a high stakes rematch of the 2018 election between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. CBS News joined...
Oregon gardening in November: Your guide to planning, planting and more
OSU Extension offers timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims her Twitter account has experienced difficulties following feud with Elon Musk
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed Wednesday that her Twitter account was experiencing technical issues following an online disagreement with Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk. The Democratic New York representative alleged Wednesday that her Twitter "mentions/notifications conveniently aren't working." She followed up with a second tweet Thursday which claimed that...
CBS News
WATCH LIVE: Gun trafficking operation dismantled in Abington
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials in Montgomery County are expected to announce the dismantling of a gun trafficking operation Thursday afternoon. The district attorney's office says multiple people were arrested, illegal firearms were recovered and video of the obliteration of gun serial numbers was discovered. The news briefing is...
whdh.com
7 Investigates: Fentanyl resembling candy raises alarms as rainbow-colored drugs appear in New England
BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI is issuing a warning over dangerous drugs disguised as harmless-looking pills. “It looks like candy, it really does – so you have to be careful,” said Brian Boyle, special agent in charge of the Boston DEA Field Office. Federal agents found bright pills...
Fetterman says he's "proud" to campaign with "100% sedition-free" presidents, Biden and Obama
Washington — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman said Thursday that he's "proud" to appear alongside President Biden and former President Barack Obama in the closing days of his campaign for the Senate and praised the two as "100% sedition-free." In an interview with CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent...
This aerial photographer captures Maine as you've never seen it before
BELFAST, Maine — Jon Linn has a fleet of eight drones, all of them equipped with cameras for aerial photography, and he’d be the first to acknowledge that over the years, there's been mishaps. “The first one arrived by UPS,” he recalled. “I charged the battery, flew, and...
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski talks political threats, stance on abortion rights
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is running for reelection against Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski is one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict former President Trump during his second impeachment trial. She joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the divisions within the Republican Party, and the search for a "path forward" on abortion rights.
CBS News
