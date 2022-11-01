ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

CBS News

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided abortion to 10-year-old rape victim, sues Indiana attorney general

Washington — Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, alleging he has relied on "baseless" consumer complaints to launch "overbroad" investigations into physicians who provide abortion care, and issued subpoenas seeking the confidential medical records of their patients.
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

"Cambodian Cowboy" serves up Texas BBQ with a twist

With boots, aviators and a cowboy hat, Chad Phuong looks every inch the Texan pitmaster. But his story began far from the arid plains of the Texas Panhandle — in the steamy jungles of Southeast Asia. It has been a long journey for the owner and increasingly celebrated chef...
TEXAS STATE
foxbangor.com

Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop

HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

12 Restaurants & Bars in Maine With Something Fun to Do While You Eat & Drink

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine has such an abundance of local food and craft beer options that it can be hard to know where to go. If you’re an antsy gal like me, sometimes you need a little more than just a place to sit and enjoy a meal; you need something to fidget with or focus on.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You

One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
MAINE STATE
CBS News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims her Twitter account has experienced difficulties following feud with Elon Musk

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed Wednesday that her Twitter account was experiencing technical issues following an online disagreement with Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk. The Democratic New York representative alleged Wednesday that her Twitter "mentions/notifications conveniently aren't working." She followed up with a second tweet Thursday which claimed that...
CBS News

WATCH LIVE: Gun trafficking operation dismantled in Abington

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials in Montgomery County are expected to announce the dismantling of a gun trafficking operation Thursday afternoon. The district attorney's office says multiple people were arrested, illegal firearms were recovered and video of the obliteration of gun serial numbers was discovered. The news briefing is...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski talks political threats, stance on abortion rights

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is running for reelection against Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski is one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict former President Trump during his second impeachment trial. She joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the divisions within the Republican Party, and the search for a "path forward" on abortion rights.
ALASKA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

