CNBC axes Shepard Smith's nightly newscast after two years. NEW YORK (AP) — CNBC says it is pulling the plug on Shepard Smith's weeknight general interest news program, saying it wants to focus on the network's core strength of business news. Smith started “The News” at CNBC in September 2020, a year after he left Fox News Channel. CNBC said Smith's show attracted the most affluent viewers of any evening cable news program, but there clearly weren't enough of them. The Nielsen company says Smith's show has averaged 222,000 viewers this year, and that's down from when he started. CNBC chief KC Sullivan says a business-oriented news show will take over the time slot next year, but offered no other details.

