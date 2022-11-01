Read full article on original website
Friday briefing: The grim reality of what happens to migrants after they leave detention
Good morning. Yesterday afternoon, Suella Braverman visited the Manston asylum processing centre. The home secretary arrived from Dover, about 20 miles away, by Chinook helicopter. She didn’t speak to the media, instead issuing a statement saying she was “incredibly proud of the skill and dedication shown to tackle this challenging situation”. But the challenges show no sign of going away.
Germany's Scholz in China amid trade, Ukraine, rights issues
BEIJING — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia in its war on Ukraine and lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues.
Netanyahu aims for a comeback as Israelis vote in national election
Israelis cast votes in their fifth national election in five years Tuesday, with exit polls suggesting Benjamin Netanyahu could return to power as Israeli prime minister. But critics fear his return would signal an even harder turn to the right for the country.
UN's atomic watchdog says Ukraine inspections found no indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials
VIENNA (AP) — UN's atomic watchdog says Ukraine inspections found no indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Conflict, crisis fuel cholera surge across Mideast hot spots
BHANINE, Lebanon (AP) — Shadia Ahmed panicked as rainwater flooded her shack one night, drenching her seven children. The next morning, the kids were seized by vomiting, diarrhea and other symptoms. After an aid group administered tests for cholera in Ahmed's Syrian refugee encampment in the northern Lebanese town of Bhanine, her youngest, 4-year-old Assil, tested positive. Cholera has swept across Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq as the countries struggle with...
Imran Khan blames Pakistan PM for assassination attempt as his angry supporters protest
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has blamed two top ruling government officials and a military general for being involved in the assassination attempt on him, his senior aide said in a video message.In his first statement through his party’s spokesperson after the bid on his life, Mr Khan said Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and military intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer were directly involved in the attack.In a video statement, Asad Umar, one of Mr Khan’s top aides, said the former prime minister had intelligence prior to the protest rally and he can say...
Asia markets rise, except Japan, ahead of US jobs report
TOKYO (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday led by a 5.8% jump in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index as Chinese markets were lifted by speculation that Beijing might begin to ease pandemic restrictions. Tokyo’s Nikkei fell, catching up after Japan’s markets were closed Thursday...
Biden warns 'MAGA Republicans' are 'trying to succeed where they failed in 2020' to subvert will of voters in midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden warns 'MAGA Republicans' are 'trying to succeed where they failed in 2020' to subvert will of voters in midterms. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
North Korea fires artillery into sea as South Korea and U.S. pledge cooperation
SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - North Korea fired about 80 artillery rounds into a maritime border zone overnight, South Korea said on Friday, as defence ministers from Seoul and Washington vowed to demonstrate determination in the face of missile tests by the North.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:16 p.m. EDT
CNBC axes Shepard Smith's nightly newscast after two years. NEW YORK (AP) — CNBC says it is pulling the plug on Shepard Smith's weeknight general interest news program, saying it wants to focus on the network's core strength of business news. Smith started “The News” at CNBC in September 2020, a year after he left Fox News Channel. CNBC said Smith's show attracted the most affluent viewers of any evening cable news program, but there clearly weren't enough of them. The Nielsen company says Smith's show has averaged 222,000 viewers this year, and that's down from when he started. CNBC chief KC Sullivan says a business-oriented news show will take over the time slot next year, but offered no other details.
AP News Summary at 11:52 p.m. EDT
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence. WASHINGTON (AP) — Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers. Biden said this is no time to ignore what's going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”
