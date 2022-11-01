ECPPS candidates discuss ways to keep best teachers

Editor’s note: This is the last in a three-part series on the 10 candidates seeking three open seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election.

Candidates for the three seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education in next week’s school board election have a variety of ideas for recruiting the best teachers and keeping them in local classrooms.

Pam Pureza, an incumbent board member seeking reelection to the Inside City Limits seat, said the ECPPS district needs to “build an atmosphere that no one wants to leave and everyone wants to join.”

“This topic has come up frequently in recent (candidate) forums,” Pureza said. “Recruitment is a huge challenge because we are facing a teacher shortage across the country. Fewer students are going into teaching and we don’t have enough graduates to replace those leaving the profession.”

Pureza said the Teacher Working Condition Survey and exit interviews need to be used to identify areas of concern.

“We need to seek feedback from all staff members,” Pureza said. “Finally, when good candidates apply to work with us, we need to have a seamless hiring process that gets them in the door quickly.”

Carol Peterson, a candidate for the Inside seat on the Nov. 8 ballot, suggested a number of things that could help with recruitment and retaining teachers.

“We must ensure teacher salaries are in line with other counties,” Peterson said. “Hiring bonuses and above-board benefit packages are also important. Improvement in communication and having a good rapport with the school board is so very vital. Our teachers need to be appreciated and heard.”

Angela Cobb, a candidate for an Inside seat, said the recruitment strategy must include addressing housing, including housing discounts for teachers; including teachers’ stories of “why this district is an excellent place to work” as part of the recruiting process; an “on-boarding process that allows new hires to feel part of a larger community;” and expedited human resources processes.

Retaining excellent teachers and staff requires celebrating and supporting teachers, and treating them as the professionals that they are, Cobb said.

Opportunities for growth and internal advancement is also necessary, she said.

“We have lost many excellent educators and staff because they were overlooked,” Cobb said.

Ronnie “Sugar Bear” Morris, another candidate for the Inside City Limits seat, said vacant positions that aren’t filled quickly lead to further problems.

“When there are many vacant staff positions, other teachers have to fill in,” Morris said. “They lose their prep, take on more students in already crowded classrooms. This leads to burnout and burnout leads to quitting.”

Morris said the solutions begin with ensuring educators feel valued.

“We can start by changing our culture of our schools back to one of respect and value for our educators,” Morris said. “If we make our decisions with considerable input from our teachers and staff things will change.”

Tommy Old, a candidate for one of two Outside City Limits seats, stressed the importance of district-level leadership.

“The most important thing that needs to occur to recruit and retain our teachers is to provide leadership and direction to our teachers and staff from the school board, the administrative staff at the Central Office and, of course, the superintendent,” he said. “Teachers want to know they have leadership, which has been a problem at ECPPS. There have been over six superintendents, both permanent and interim, in the past six to seven years.”

Old also said improving academic performance in the district also would help attract and retain teachers and school staff.

“ECPPS used to be a sought-after job when I was hired in 2009,” he said. “We have great teachers in ECPPS but we need to show these teachers how important they are by telling them (that), possibly monetarily rewarding them, and including them in the planning of our recovery efforts, too.”

Not quickly filling staff shortages also can lead to even more staff leaving the district, Old said.

“Thirteen teachers and staff left after the 2020-21 school year and went to one of our neighboring counties,” he said. “There were others that left at the same time and went to another neighboring county. This needs to be addressed immediately.”

George Archuleta, an incumbent running for reelection to one of the Outside City Limits seats, said the district needs to do a better job expressing its support for teachers.

“They need to know they are supported,” Archuleta said. “The communication needs to be better from the central office to the administrators and teachers.”

Sharon Warden, another incumbent seeking reelection to an Outside City Limits seat, said the problem of teacher retention is complex.

“First of all, ... this crisis is not an isolated one,” she said. “Teaching has become a profession that many who have the passion and the skill sets necessary to pursue it are choosing not to enter the field. There have been drastic cuts in benefits; there have been minimal pay increases; and, the respect for the profession has slowly degraded.”

As a result, young people are “choosing to take their passions and skill sets” to other jobs that offer more pay, Warden said.

“The incentives that once helped to balance the scale for a beginning teacher have been replaced with parent vouchers and other educational budget items on the state level,” she said. “Teachers who have invested years in the profession are getting thrown out of the budgetary ‘balance sheet,’ if you will.”

She noted that school districts like ECPPS are competing to “hire the very best for our children” from a declining pool of teacher candidates.

“That is why it is extremely important and absolutely essential to secure partnerships with colleges and universities that still have strong teacher programs,” Warden said. “Our hiring practices must involve solid alliances with these institutions so that we can get a jump on the other districts who are also desperately looking to hire.”

Warden said ECPPS needs to streamline its current recruiting processes and protocols. “We cannot lose an outstanding candidate to a neighboring district because of our failure to move quickly,” she said.

Andrea Leigh Rosewall, another candidate for an Outside City Limits seat, emphasized the importance of pay while also noting other factors.

“We need to increase teacher pay,” Rosewall said. “Pay should begin at a competitive level and increase with time and further education. We should supplement teacher pay for extra duties and roles. If pay increases are not substantial as a teacher has more time and experience, this pushes qualified and dedicated teachers out of the system.”

The district also needs to address teacher burnout, she said.

“Teachers are overwhelmed with too many tasks and not enough time” to do them, she said. “The school board should look critically at how we can offer more planning time and compensate teachers for work done outside of contracted hours.”

The district also needs every school to be fully staffed with school counselors and a school nurse, she said.

“Teacher assistants are essential, especially in elementary schools,” Rosewall added.

Tony Sawyer, a candidate for an Outside seat, called for a strong effort in both recruitment and retention.

“I would like to see the central office to have job fairs at local colleges,” Sawyer said. “As far as retaining teachers, we the board must listen to all concerns, problems and ideas from all teachers and follow up with them no matter how big or small it may be. When teachers give feedback we must respond.”

The Daily Advance was unable to obtain a response Tara White, a candidate for the Inside City Limits seat.