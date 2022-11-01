ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Goldman Sachs names Mehrotra, Haufrect as Americas M&A co-heads -memo

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234pWK_0ithEbxC00

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on Monday named two veteran bankers to head its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) unit in the Americas, weeks after Chief Executive David Solomon unveiled a major shake-up of the Wall Street bank's top ranks.

Goldman on Monday elevated Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the new co-heads of Americas M&A, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Both Mehrotra, who currently is the head of global activism and takeover defense, and Haufrect, who is global head of natural resources M&A, will continue to hold their existing roles on top of their new responsibilities.

Russ Hutchinson will rejoin Goldman's investment banking unit as chief operating officer of its global M&A business, according to the memo sent to employees by Goldman's global co-heads of Global Banking & Markets, Dan Dees and Jim Esposito.

The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Goldman spokesperson.

The latest moves, first reported by Reuters, come weeks after Solomon unveiled a massive shake-up of the bank's top ranks that combined investment banking and trading into one unit, while merging asset management and wealth management.

Mehrotra, a Goldman veteran of nearly three decades, has had two stints leading activism defense - a practice all major banks now use to help defend their clients against demands for changes from investors like hedge funds.

Goldman ranked as the top financial adviser to companies targeted by activists in the first six months of 2022, according to Refinitiv data. The bank recently defended on high-profile proxy contests at companies including social media company Twitter Inc (TWTR.MX) and Kohls Corp (KSS.N), which won a proxy contest against Macellum Advisors.

Haufrect, who heads Goldman's natural resources deals franchise, was made partner at Goldman in 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Goldman has worked on a number of high-profile oil and gas transactions in recent years, including Occidental Petroleum Corp's (OXY.N) $38 billion buyout of Anadarko; ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) acquisitions of Concho Resources and Shell Plc's (SHEL.L) Permian assets; and the merger of Rowan Companies and Ensco plc.

Goldman's top six dealmakers - global co-heads of M&A, Stephan Feldgoise and Mark Sorrell, and M&A chairmen, Tim Ingrassia, Dusty Philip, Gilberto Pozzi and Gene Sykes - will continue running the franchise, according to the memo.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The top 5-year CD rates for November 2022

We ranked our top 10 five-year CDs for you to consider on the heels of the Fed’s latest rate increase. When you’re looking for a place to park your cash, there are several types of savings vehicles you can consider that will not only keep your money safe, but help it grow at a faster rate. One popular account type: a certificate of deposit (CD). These accounts are usually offered at most banks and credit unions and come in all shapes and sizes.
UTAH STATE
Reuters

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
Reuters

Musk orders Twitter to cut infrastructure costs by $1 billion -sources

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has directed Twitter Inc's teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters, raising concerns that Twitter could go down during high-traffic events like the U.S. midterm elections.
CNET

Here Are Mortgage Rates for Nov. 3, 2022: Rates Move Up

A few significant mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage trended down. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series...
CNN

America’s housing dream is broken

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. A little over a decade ago, the dominant narrative about the housing market was that Millennials simply weren’t buying. They were either too cheap, lazy, or itinerant to commit to something as weighty as a mortgage.
CNET

Refinance Rates for Nov. 4, 2022: Rates Advance

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates rise over the last seven days. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also inched up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to cool the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
AFP

Stock markets sink, dollar jumps

Stock markets around the world sank Thursday while the dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve warned US interest rates would go higher than previously expected in its fight against decades-high inflation. - 'Some ways to go' - "Stocks fell... after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates and warned that there was still some ways to go in its efforts to tame inflation," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.
Reuters

Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
Reuters

Reuters

640K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy