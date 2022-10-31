ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kjas.com

Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker

The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
NEDERLAND, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

First responders extinguish fire at paint and body shop in Groves

GROVES — Firefighters responded to a popular paint and body shop in Groves. A Groves Fire Department official says a fire at Jared's Paint & Body Shop in the 4300 block of N. Link Street (near Hwy 73 and Twin City) was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Smoke...
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

DEVELOPING: Grand jury indicts Channin Ardoin for murder of Jason West

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man for murdering a homeowner in a case where he's accused of setting a fire to cover up the crime. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's still waiting for the preliminary autopsy results, but that West was murdered prior to the fire.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

LCPD: Avoid E. Prien Lake at Common and Deaton for 6 hours due to accident

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road at Common and Deaton streets until 10 p.m. due to an accident. A driver had a medical condition and hit multiple cars at the intersection of Common and Prien Lake Road, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said. The vehicle stopped after hitting a utility pole at Deaton Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bluebonnetnews.com

Body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland

After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified. “The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on...
CLEVELAND, TX
East Texas News

Livingston man arrested on warrants

DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest of a man with active warrants, and levied multiple charges on him last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies were patrolling in the Dam B area on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. and made contact with Jason Clowers, a 44-year-old Livingston man. The deputies came upon him at the Bar Pits Boat Ramp site, and Weatherford said that while they spoke with the subject, they learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in both Polk and Hardin counties.
LIVINGSTON, TX

