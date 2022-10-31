Read full article on original website
Recent string of church burglaries across Southeast Texas believe to be connected to same suspect
WOODVILLE, Texas — Investigators believe a string of recent church break-ins around Southeast Texas may be from the same suspect. Surveillance cameras caught the man authorities believe committed three church burglaries Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in Woodville according to a Facebook post by the crime stoppers group. On...
Beaumont man indicted for murder of minister found 'badly burned' after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont man accused in the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October has been formally indicted on the charge. Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, just over a...
Mom now says investigators 'evaluating bullet wound' in body of Lumberton man who died in 2018
LUMBERTON, Texas — The mother of a Lumberton man, whose 2018 death was ruled a drowning, is now saying forensic investigators are currently investigating a possible bullet wound on his body. Kolby Kulhanek's mother, Susan Kulhanek and other family members watched Tuesday morning at Old Hardin Cemetery near Kountze...
Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker
The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
False gunfire report triggers brief lockdown Wednesday morning at Memorial High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you saw police cars and ambulances outside Memorial High School or got an alarming text from your student there this morning there's no reason to worry. The campus was put on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning due to a false report of gunfire. The Port...
Beaumont lawyer reaches settlements with alcohol providers following deadly 2020 wrecks
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont lawyer has reached confidential settlements with several alcohol providers after separate wrecks in 2020 claimed the lives of three people, including a Beaumont Police Officer. Lawyer Zona Jones represents the families of Jillian Blanchard, Officer Sheena-Yarbrough Powell, and Officer Gabriel Fells. Officer Fells is...
First responders extinguish fire at paint and body shop in Groves
GROVES — Firefighters responded to a popular paint and body shop in Groves. A Groves Fire Department official says a fire at Jared's Paint & Body Shop in the 4300 block of N. Link Street (near Hwy 73 and Twin City) was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Smoke...
'Lock those doors' : Lumberton residents fall victim to series of vehicle break-ins
LUMBERTON, Texas — A neighborhood in Lumberton experienced a series of car break-ins, leaving residents with stolen money, checks and even firearms. It happened on Friday, October 28th in the early morning hours. Lumberton police tells 12News a man wearing a black hoodie hit a number of homes on...
DEVELOPING: Grand jury indicts Channin Ardoin for murder of Jason West
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man for murdering a homeowner in a case where he's accused of setting a fire to cover up the crime. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's still waiting for the preliminary autopsy results, but that West was murdered prior to the fire.
LCPD: Avoid E. Prien Lake at Common and Deaton for 6 hours due to accident
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road at Common and Deaton streets until 10 p.m. due to an accident. A driver had a medical condition and hit multiple cars at the intersection of Common and Prien Lake Road, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said. The vehicle stopped after hitting a utility pole at Deaton Street.
8-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl injured after Saturday shooting in Beaumont's South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a Saturday shooting left an 8-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl injured. It happened in the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue in the South Park area. Beaumont Police responded to the area at 9:40 p.m., after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.
DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines - Port Neches man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl
A Port Neches man along with a man from Houston have been trafficking fentanyl in Southeast Texas. The two men pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Marcus Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches and Arthur McDaniels, 46, of Houston pleaded guilty to drug trafficking. This year, authorities say, McDaniels was supplying drugs from...
Bond set at $750K for man formerly convicted in 2010 death of Beaumont woman and her daughter
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man formerly on death row, whose capital murder conviction was overturned, now has a chance to go home as he awaits a new trial after a judge set his bond Thursday. Joseph Colone, Jr. was formerly sentenced to death in 2017 for the 2010 murder...
Body of Lumberton man who died in 2018 exhumed Tuesday, officials to determine if foul play was involved
LUMBERTON, Texas — The family and friends of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 gathered early Tuesday morning as his body was exhumed. Kolby Kulhanek's body was found in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton on October 21, 2018. He had last been seen on October 14, 2018 wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
Body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland
After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified. “The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on...
Port Neches, Houston men plead guilty to trafficking PCP, fentanyl through Southeast Texas
PORT NECHES, Texas — Two men pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations Wednesday in the Eastern District of Texas. Arthur Wilson McDaniels, 46, of Houston and Marcus Terrance Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches, each pleaded guilty before US Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn, according to a news release from the office of US Attorney Brit Featherston.
GoFundMe created after Jasper County Sheriff's Office employees, their 6-year-old daughter suffered medical issues
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The 6-year-old daughter of two area first responders is in a Houston hospital battling an undiagnosed medical condition. Her parents are by their daughter's side, even though they themselves are recovering from recent surgeries. A GoFundMe was created to help Lt. Jason Hollyfield, Telecommunications Operator...
City of Beaumont signs new labor agreement with Beaumont Police Officers Association
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The City is excited to announce a new four-year contract has been executed between the Beaumont Police Officers Association and the City of Beaumont, effective October 31, 2022. Specifically designed to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers, City Manager Kenneth R....
Livingston man arrested on warrants
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest of a man with active warrants, and levied multiple charges on him last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies were patrolling in the Dam B area on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. and made contact with Jason Clowers, a 44-year-old Livingston man. The deputies came upon him at the Bar Pits Boat Ramp site, and Weatherford said that while they spoke with the subject, they learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in both Polk and Hardin counties.
