Peacock orders Friday the 13th prequel series from A24 and Star Trek: Discovery's Bryan Fuller

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to Crystal Lake, a Friday the 13th prequel series from A24.

Star Trek: Discovery co-creator Bryan Fuller originally conceived the series as a feature-length film, but is instead set to serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Victor Miller, who penned the original Friday the 13th will also executive produce.

“I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since," Fuller said in a statement. "When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the campgrounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again.”

The news comes after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled back in 2021 that Miller did, in fact, create the character of Jason Vorhees back in 1980 and awarded him the rights. The ruling allows Miller to license a prequel series.

Friday the 13th: The Series hit the airwaves in 1987 and ran for three seasons – though the show bears no direct connection to the franchise or Jason Vorhees and instead focuses on cursed antiques and the terribly power-hungry people who come to own them.

Though plot details have yet to be revealed, we can assume that the prequel series will focus on Jason's bullying at the hands of cruel campers, and the growing psychosis of his murderous mother Pamela.

