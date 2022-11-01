In true Northcoast fashion, Mother Nature has delivered various elements of weather within the course of a few hours. Most of the area received a much-needed drink of rainwater. The higher elevations saw rain, hail, and then snow with Titlow Hill receiving an estimated three to four inches. Scanner traffic indicated that chains required signs were requested due to the snow. The Caltrans QuickMap shows snowplows on the west and east ends of Highway 299.

FORTUNA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO