The DCC Extends Deadline for Cannabis Academic Research Grant Submissions
Press release from the Department of Cannabis Control:. The Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) is now accepting research proposals for the Cannabis Academic Research Grant and is extending the submission deadline to December 22, 2022. Researchers will now have additional time to prepare and submit their research proposals, with the...
Prop 30: Do Your Part To Help the Front Line, Says Op-Ed
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Rain, Snow, Hail, & Sunshine: Northern California Delivers Multiple Weather Elements on the First Day of November
In true Northcoast fashion, Mother Nature has delivered various elements of weather within the course of a few hours. Most of the area received a much-needed drink of rainwater. The higher elevations saw rain, hail, and then snow with Titlow Hill receiving an estimated three to four inches. Scanner traffic indicated that chains required signs were requested due to the snow. The Caltrans QuickMap shows snowplows on the west and east ends of Highway 299.
