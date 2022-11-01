ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA celebrates Halloween: McGregor as a captain, Whittaker as Spider-Man, more

By Mike Bohn, The Blue Corner
 3 days ago
Today is Halloween, and plenty of fighters and other MMA notables are embracing the opportunity to dress up and celebrate the holiday.

Costumes from the past five years set the bar quite high, but the challenge was certainly met with all kinds of creative costumes.

Check below for the top Halloween costumes shared on social media.

Max Holloway

Paige VanZant

Cub Swanson

Casey O'Neill

Robert Whittaker

Roy Nelson

Rachael Ostovich

Demetrious Johnson

Nina Ansaroff

Megan Anderson

Brendan Schaub

Brittney Palmer

Valerie Loureda

Kevin Holland

Clay Guida

Jessica Eye

Michelle Waterson

Miesha Tate

Bec Rawlings

Amanda Nunes

Mike Perry

Chuck Liddell

Henry Cejudo

Marlon Vera

Sergio Pettis

Anthony Pettis

Laura Sanko

Joanne Wood

Conor McGregor

Brandon Royval

Max Griffin

Brian Ortega

Nikolas Motta

Kay Hansen

Juliana Miller

Brandon Moreno

Dan Argueta

Brian Kelleher

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

