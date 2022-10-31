Read full article on original website
Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns
WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, and […]
Tom Bredehoeft, 76, of Algona
Services for 76-year-old Tom Bredehoeft (Breed-a-hoff) of Algona will be Saturday, November 5th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday starting at 9:00 until the time of the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is...
Threat against Webster City High School investigated
There’s an elevated police presence at Webster City High School this morning after a threat involving a student from another district. Webster City police officers met with school staff who stated that a video was being distributed to a select group of students indicating there would be an incident of violence at the Webster City High School on Wednesday afternoon. A student from the Ankeny Community School District was interviewed by Ankeny Police in regard to the incident. It was determined at the time there was not a credible threat to anyone in both the Webster City and Ankeny school districts.
Webster City police investigate threat involving students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Webster City police are investigating a threat involving high school students. The school district tells KCCI that threatening language was used between a student and a student at another district. The district did not tell KCCI where the other student goes to school or what...
Former Webster County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Exploiting Students
A former Webster County teacher is pleading guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Brandon Louis was the choir director at Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie. Louis admits in a plea agreement that he had exchanged text messages with a student that were sexual in nature. Haley Studyvin, a graduate of Southeast Valley, says the messages Louis sent her began arriving later and later at night.
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
Deb Nissen, 59, of Emmetsburg
Services for 59-year-old Deb Nissen of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, November 5th, at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Riverview Cemetery in Rodman. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
New bird flu case confirmed at Wright County commercial egg farm
White House accuses North Korea of shipping artillery shells to Russia. The White House accused North Korea of shipping a significant number of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine. Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected.The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Des Moines housing about 1.1 million chickens.Iowa has had 15 commercial farms infected this year, including turkeys, egg-laying hens and other chickens. In addition, five backyard flocks have been infected. Because the virus is highly contagious, all birds on an infected farm are killed and disposed...
1.1 million birds in Iowa to be destroyed
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports that 1.1 million egg-laying chickens will be destroyed in Wright County due to the discovery of avian influenza. The ag department said this is the first known case of bird flu this year in Wright County, which produces the...
Suspicious Vehicle Report Leads to Drug Charges Against Spirit Lake Man
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man is facing drug charges after police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle last weekend. The Laurens Police Department was dispatched to a local convenience store on Saturday to a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps with its hood up for an unspecified amount of time. The sole occupant, Jordan Hawn, was then found asleep inside the vehicle when officers arrived where he later said he was waiting for ride after his vehicle broke down.
One vehicle accident investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department investigated a one vehicle accident at 1:05 on Saturday afternoon approximately three miles west of Webster City on Stagecoach Road and 240th Street. Reportedly a northbound 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport SUV operated by Lakota Gillis of Stratford was making a left hand turn on to 240th Street when the driver reportedly panicked and went into the ditch striking a utility pole. Gillis was transported to Van Diest Medical Center for treatment of possible injuries. Investigating deputy Jamey Louk estimated the damage to the Gillis SUV was estimated at $5000. Damge to the light pole was estimated at $5000 and owned by Prairie Energy of Clarion.
Rockford man going to prison for stealing catalytic converters
MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing catalytic converters is sending a North Iowa man to prison. Todd Terrance Larue, 53 of Rockford, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, fined $1,025, and ordered to pay $11,150.65 in restitution. Rockford was arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles...
Carroll Woman Arrested For Wielding Machete During August Fight Pleads Guilty
A Carroll woman arrested at the end of August for allegedly displaying a machete during a fight has been sentenced in Carroll County District Court. According to court records, 44-year-old Amy Jo Hunter pled guilty to one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was initially charged with the use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, also an aggravated misdemeanor, following her Aug. 31 arrest. Authorities say Hunter pulled the machete from her shirt during a fight with 31-year-old Taylor Marie Frank of Carroll near the Graham Park shelter house. Hunter pled guilty after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. However, that sentence was suspended, and Hunter was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. She was also ordered to pay over $1,600 in fines, surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution.
