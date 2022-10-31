Man arrested after kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man was arrested after he forced his way inside of a home and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend on Monday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Herndon and Sunnyside avenues for a report of a kidnapping

When officers arrived, they learned that a man, identified as 22-year-old David Seip of Fresno, had broken into a home and taken the mother of his children against her will.

Investigators said Seip and the victim were going through a breakup and she had been staying with their two children at her family’s home.

In less than an hour, officers said they were able to find Seip and the victim in his neighborhood in Fresno. The victim has since been reunited with her children and family.

Seip was arrested on several felony charges including kidnapping, false imprisonment, and domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence or any dangerous relationship, call 911 for emergencies or (559) 324-2800 for non-emergencies in Clovis.

Confidential assistance is also available by calling the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-HELP.

