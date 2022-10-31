Read full article on original website
tillamookcountypioneer.net
KITCHEN MAVEN: TIME TO TAILGATE!!!
When we lived in Corvallis, Oregon and had season tickets to OSU Beaver football games, we loved to tailgate or at least contribute to the tailgate feast, chat, and enjoy a couple of celebratory drinks with like-minded college football enthusiasts. It was a neighborhood party of trucks, tents, and grills, with hoots and hollers galore and radios blaring in a huge parking lot outside of the stadium seating. Spirits at these parties are high and laughter is plentiful.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Make it a locally grown Thanksgiving dinner; Enjoy 4 new farm videos!
All the locally grown makings of a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. It’s harvest season and there’s a bounty available right in our backyards. It’s November and that means making a shopping list for one the biggest dinner events of the year, and all the meals in-between. The very best is available from local farms (and your helping your local neighbors and economy) instead of shopping at the big grocery stores, consider buying meats, seafood, and produce from local growers. You will get better quality and know exactly where your food comes from. Go local – see if you can source all (or most) of the ingredients for your Thanksgiving dinner from local producers. It will likely be your best Thanksgiving ever. We’ll even give a tour of several of the farms on the North Oregon Coast – see videos below.
Lebanon-Express
Sometimes, a Corvallis concert can be a real Bitch
For the past few years, musical artist Bitch has hidden away in a cabin in the woods to write her latest album. Back from her hiatus, Bitch has brewed a witchy pop album eight years in the making, "Bitchcraft," and is ready to share it with the world. The next stop on her broomstick ride? Corvallis.
Fall is the time to control slugs as they lay eggs to hatch in spring
CORVALLIS – Just as we begin to think about wrapping things up in the garden for the season, slugs slither out of their homes underground to lay their eggs for next year. That means it’s time again to slug it out with one of the gardener’s most familiar, frustrating and certainly slimiest pests.
Kohr Explores: 88th annual Verboort Sausage and Kraut Festival
Kohr Harlan explored a November tradition in Washington County.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook Lightwave Regular Board Meeting – November 22, 2022
The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s Emergency Operations Center located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141. The Tillamook Lightwave Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings. November 22, 2022 9:30 a.m. Tillamook Lightwave Regular Board Meeting. Any other matters that may come...
hh-today.com
Vintage trees and rare apples: Take a look
About a year ago I had heard about some old apple trees discovered in the East Thornton Lake Natural Area, a 27-acre tract east of North Albany Road. I finally made it out there on Sunday to take a look. There are four of these trees, but I looked at...
WWEEK
Lincoln City Restaurant Lil’ Sambo’s Is Closing
A long-standing restaurant in Lincoln City that two years ago faced pressure to change its name—Lil’ Sambo’s—which was derived from a children’s book featuring racist images, is ending its run. However, the closure has nothing to do with protests or a lack of business. General...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT: REGULAR MEETING NOTICE November 15, 2022
The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District 1115 Pacific Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141. The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings on November 15, 2022. 6:00 p.m.- Regular Board Meeting. Action items include:. Any other matters that may come before...
Timeline: Atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and wind to the Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A strong atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest, bringing steady rain on Friday, gusty winds and the potential for high water spots and minor flooding. Atmospheric rivers are elongated plumes of precipitable moisture that channels into a location for as little as 12...
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
Spruce Goose flew – barely – 75 years ago; McMinnville aviation museum launches year-long celebration
The Spruce Goose – the Hughes H-4 Hercules, the Hughes Flying Boat – is the most famous military aircraft never used. Conceived during World War II by dashing entrepreneur Howard Hughes, it was the world’s largest military transport plane – six times larger than any other aircraft at the time.
Washington County Participates In Operation Green Light
Washington County will participate in Operation Green Light, illuminating green the courthouse and Juvenile Services Building in downtown Hillsboro from November 7-13.
‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says
Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
Unitus coming to Woodburn
Credit union announces plans for a flexible, three-story construction near Woodburn Wal-MartA credit union's emphasis on flexibility led it to Woodburn where it will be setting up a location near Wal-Mart, close to I-5. Unitus Community Credit Union announced that the second phase of what the company calls its "Distributed Administrative Network" has drawn it to Woodburn where it plans to construct a new branch and administrative center. Company officials said the vision is to establish "multiple locations for employees to work, collaborate and connect in flexible spaces across the region." The Woodburn branch and administrative center will be located...
10 Unique Hotels in Newport, Oregon
If you are looking for a getaway that is both unique and charming, look no further than these top hotels in Newport, Oregon. This coastal town is home to some of the best hotels in the state, and offers plenty of activities to keep you entertained.
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
Slowing gentrification in Beaverton will come with a price tag
The City Council approved a list of strategies it will later prioritize in an attempt to hold onto diversity downtown.Beaverton is undergoing a lot of changes, particularly in Central Beaverton. City officials cheer those changes — but they say they don't want them to come at the expense of marginalized business owners and low-income residents who might find themselves suddenly priced out of their own neighborhood. Nearly all the solutions proposed, though, come with a price tag. That could mean higher taxes for residents. The Beaverton City Council unanimously approved a comprehensive list of strategies at its meeting Tuesday, Nov....
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
