All the locally grown makings of a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. It’s harvest season and there’s a bounty available right in our backyards. It’s November and that means making a shopping list for one the biggest dinner events of the year, and all the meals in-between. The very best is available from local farms (and your helping your local neighbors and economy) instead of shopping at the big grocery stores, consider buying meats, seafood, and produce from local growers. You will get better quality and know exactly where your food comes from. Go local – see if you can source all (or most) of the ingredients for your Thanksgiving dinner from local producers. It will likely be your best Thanksgiving ever. We’ll even give a tour of several of the farms on the North Oregon Coast – see videos below.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO