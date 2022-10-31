ROCHESTER, Minn.-A dental office office in Rochester is hoping to support the troops by collecting candy. Family Dentist Tree's "Halloween Candy Buyback" encourages kids to sell their extra sweets and sign thank-you cards for soldiers. The office is paying a dollar per pound for the candy. They're looking to break last year's record of 758 pounds. The kid willing to give the most candy will get a prize. Doctor Jacob Peters said he looks forward to the buyback every year.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO