Red Wing Fire Department responds to technical rescue on He Mni Can
At 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to He Mni Can, Barn Bluff, in Red Wing for a hiker who fell down an embankment off of the walking trail. Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within two minutes of receiving the call...
Fatal fire in Zumbrota Thursday
ZUMBROTA, Minn. – One person is dead after a Thursday afternoon house fire. The Zumbrota Police Department says it was notified around 1:12 pm of a fire alarm in the 600 block of 4th Street W. A neighboring resident confirmed smoke was coming from the home. Officers went to the scene and say they found a house engulfed in smoke and were told an elderly person and two dogs were inside.
RPU responds to power pole on fire in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Public Utilities responded to an electric pole on fire in Southeast Rochester Monday afternoon. Crews responded to a neighborhood near the Rochester Pentecostal Church on Scheffield Lane SE around 1:40 p.m. Tony Benson with RPU said they are unaware...
Active Transportation Plan approved by the Rochester City Council
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council approved its Active Transportation Plan at Wednesday's meeting. The council had previously tabled the plan in Oct. Matt Tse, who is a staff member with the City of Rochester and worked on the plan, said it is a guiding document meant to accommodate all ages and capabilities in future road projects.
Update expected Thursday in Olmsted County suspicious death case
LMSTED CO., Minn. - We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation in rural Olmsted County. On Wednesday the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office met with District Attorney Mark Ostrem to discuss developments in the case. Capt. James Schuller says more information is expected to be...
Rochester Public Schools: Student disciplined after pointing BB gun out car window in parking lot
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a person pointing a weapon out a window at Rochester’s Century High School parking lot is under investigation. Rochester Public Schools said in a statement that it was determined a student pointed a BB gun out of a car window. “Within a short...
Duct tape, a dolly and a tarp: How investigators made an arrest in the death of Tia Arleth
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 41-year-old man with a criminal history is facing charges in the death of Tia Arleth, including supplying fentanyl which authorities say contributed to her death and for allegedly moving her corpse. Timothy Loftus, of Rochester, has been in custody since July 15 on other charges,...
Planning for new 13 mile-long trail in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday, members from MnDOT, Albert Lea city officials and community members spent the day mapping out a new proposed trail for the city with a bike ride. Albert Lea’s “Rails to Trails” project is beginning its planning stage to develop an old railway into a new 13 mile-long trail for the community.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
First Patient Receives Fully Implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant at Mayo Clinic in New Study
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MINNESOTA – Envoy Medical® Corporation, a hearing health company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum, today announced the first patient has been enrolled and implanted in the Acclaim® Cochlear Implant early feasibility study at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The...
Med City dentist holds 5th annual "Halloween Candy Buyback"
ROCHESTER, Minn.-A dental office office in Rochester is hoping to support the troops by collecting candy. Family Dentist Tree's "Halloween Candy Buyback" encourages kids to sell their extra sweets and sign thank-you cards for soldiers. The office is paying a dollar per pound for the candy. They're looking to break last year's record of 758 pounds. The kid willing to give the most candy will get a prize. Doctor Jacob Peters said he looks forward to the buyback every year.
New details in Eagan missing person investigation revealed in search warrant
EAGAN, Minn. — The 23-year-old man who has been missing in Eagan since the early morning hours of Oct. 30 still has not been found, although the search for Bryce Borca has been suspended. A search warrant filed this week in Dakota County court to give investigators access to Borca's apartment reveals new details about the moments leading up to his disappearance and what searchers have found.
Car-Deer Crash Injures Rochester Woman
Racine, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer in Mower County Monday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Arianna Caddell was traveling south on Hwy. 63 a few miles north of Racine when she struck the animal with her Hyundai Sonata around 6:40 a.m. Caddell was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester winter market returns this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Good news for the rain that's in the forecast this weekend...the Rochester Farmers Market is moving inside for the winter this weekend!. The winter market kicks off Saturday and runs through the the end of April. The indoor market is at Graham Park in the Crawford Building...
Charges: Rochester Man Caught in the Act of Copper Wire Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Rochester man they say was caught in the act of a copper wire theft over the weekend. Charges filed Monday indicate Rochester police officers responded to a reported burglary in the 800 block of Broadway...
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
