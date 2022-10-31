Read full article on original website
Herb Easley Motors presents check to Big Country Veterans
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Herb Easley Motors presented a check to Big Country Veterans on Wednesday. That money was raised from Falls Jam and totaled out to be $35,000. Big Country Veterans is a nonprofit that provides support to veteran’s who served and those who are still active.
Veterans Day events in the Wichita Falls area
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Annual celebrations and ceremonies are coming to Texoma for Veterans Day. Here’s a list of events happening in the Wichita Falls area:. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m., lineup is from 9-10:30 a.m. WHERE: Downtown Wichita Falls. WHAT: Annual parade that honors...
Life Decisions Program coming to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Life Decisions Program, created to educate middle schoolers on the dangers of drugs, is coming back to Wichita Falls next week. The Wichita County judges are hosting the event and have invited a toxicologist from Houston to speak to community members. The event will be...
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Cardboard boat race
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a longtime homecoming tradition. Despite cold and rainy weather conditions, MSU Texas organizations gathered to compete in the cardboard...
Wichita Falls business expansion to create 30 new jobs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Almost $3 million of expenditures was approved by Wichita Falls City Council for a performance incentive for Pratt and Whitney Aerospace. This will give them the opportunity to expand and grow their business by creating 30 new jobs at Pratt and Whitney Aerospace and generating $2.5 million in annual new payroll.
NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone. “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society. It’s highly […]
Mount Pleasant Baptist support group completes Live Well Workshop
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church recently received certificates for completing a special 6-week workshop on living well. The “Live Well Workshops: Take Back Your Health” was developed by Standfield University and provided by Wichita Falls Health Department instructors...
Great Scott! Yoga to host Hip-hop, Beer, and Yoga Benefit
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Great Scott! Yoga studio will be hosting a Hip-hop, Beer, and Yoga Benefit for breast cancer awareness at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The benefit will cost $35 and will be BYOB. All of the proceeds will go to the Wichita Falls Community Health...
What is the Official Sandwich of Wichita Falls for National Sandwich Day?
Today is National Sandwich Day and I was going to do a post on the best sandwich shops in town, but then I remembered. We have some super unique sandwiches in town. Every day is some stupid holiday and I tend to ignore 99% of them. However, a day where I am encouraged to enjoy a sandwich? Yeah, I'll sign the hell up for that. Let's give some of our local sandwich shops some love on this important of holidays.
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: Newly released court documents are shedding light on the investigation into a shooting that claimed the life of a 45 year old Wichita Falls man. Officers arrested Sidney Donnell Garcia Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at a motel in the 1700 block...
Friday Severe Weather Chances
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm will move across the area on Friday morning with a chance for a few storms. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds and perhaps a little severe weather. The greater chance for severe storms develops closer to I35 in the afternoon as a line develops and moves east. The system will be east of us on Saturday and Sunday with more great fall weather expected.
TIMELINE: Homicides in Wichita Falls hit 17 for 2022, pass 2021 total
As of Thursday, October 27, there have been 17 homicides so far this year in Wichita Falls.
Cell Phone Tower in The Wichita Mountains? It is Possible
I am truly on the fence about this and I know this will piss A LOT of people off. As of right now, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is just looking for public input on a plan they're thinking about putting into place. They're proposing a permit to allow a 320-foot cell tower located within Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. According to KOCO, the tower would be located southeast of the intersection of State Highway 49 and State Highway 115. The area it would affect would be about 3.5 acres of the property.
Iowa Park VFD cut driver from rollover crash on FM 367
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover wreck near F.M. 367 and Horseshoe Lake Road. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, several first responders got a report of a rollover. Several Wichita County deputies were on scene to control traffic. According to a Facebook post from Wichita […]
A Lawton, Oklahoma Man Once Claimed To Be The Real Jesse James
Even if you're not familiar with the tales and stories about one of the most famous bandits in Wild West lore, it's fair to assume you're at least familiar with the name "Jesse James." Especially here in Southwest Oklahoma... His SWOK shenanigans are as famous as Bonnie & Clyde's Medicine...
WFISD address the academic performance of Kirby Middle School
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the past four years, Kirby Middle School has performed poorly in academic ratings earning a warning from the Texas Education Agency that improvements must be made and if they aren’t made then Kirby could be no more. It was a school that was once nationally recognized as a Texas Blue […]
Is Oklahoma Meteorologist Lexie Walker Leaving KSWO 7News?
Changes in the on-air lineup at KSWO-TV have led to questions among Lawton residents. Oklahoma recently bid a fond farewell to meteorologist Noel Rehm. Since then, 7News viewers have not only been curious about who will be replacing him but also about another 7News meteorologist who is MIA. Lexie Walker did not cover the morning forecasts as usual, and viewers had questions. So they want to know if Lexie Walker is leaving KSWO 7News, too, or if she is taking over Noel Rehm’s timeslot. Fortunately, we know what happened to Lexie Walker straight from the source herself.
Noel Martin sentenced for murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls murder suspect was sentenced Wednesday morning after he took a plea agreement. A Wichita County Jury found Noel Martin guilty of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm on Tuesday, according to court documents. Noel was accused of killing his neighbor, Martin Jones, in October of 2021.
Jury: Noel Martin guilty of Murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County Jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Noel Martin, accused of killing his neighbor, Martin Jones, in October, 2021. Our crews at the Wichita County Courthouse say a verdict was reached Tuesday. Noel Martin was found guilty of Murder,...
