Taylor Swift (and Lana Del Rey) Blocked Men Out of the Top 10 Spots of the Billboard Hot 100
On the Billboard Hot 100, singer-songwriters Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey ended up blocking male artists from charting in the top 10 spots.
Jillian Bell filmed 'I'm Totally Fine' in 9 days
Jillian Bell discusses the whirlwind production of her new comedy "I'm Totally Fine" and how she switched roles with co-star Natalie Morales.
101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market. The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.
Johnny Depp makes cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show
Johnny Depp has joined Rihanna’s new Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show in a brief cameo appearance.Earlier reports had suggested that Depp would be the focus of the show’s “star” moments. In the past, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu have appeared in this capacity.Following recent rumours of Depp’s guest appearance, which alarmed Rihanna fans, The Independent has confirmed his name features in the show’s end credits.The Savage X Fenty Vol 4 show is described as a “fashion experience” and will include performances from Anitta and Burna Boy, plus cameos from models including Irina Shayk, Cara...
