ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Police didn’t listen to the tenants,’ says family of landlord allegedly killed by resident

By Julian Crews
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Family members of Frances Walker, who police say was murdered and dismembered by 36-year-old Sandra Kolalou, wonder if the tragedy could have been prevented, pointing to a series of 911 calls in the days and hours leading up to her disappearance.

Loved ones say missed opportunities likely led to Walker’s death.

Court: Eviction notice issued prior to dismemberment of North Side boarding house owner

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide . Denied bond for her alleged crimes, Kolalou appeared in the Leighton Criminal Courts Building for a hearing on Monday.

Sean Brown, Kolalou’s defense attorney, spoke out for the first time, saying that everyone inside the house remains a suspect. Evidence tying Kolalous to the grisly murder is lacking, Brown added.

“Four of those suspects all point the finger at my client,” Brown said. “Something is wrong with that picture.”

But Frances Walker’s loved ones say the boarding house tenants feared Kolalou.

“One of those calls could have saved her life,” said the victim’s daughter-in-law, Maggie Walker.

The victim’s grieving family looked back to what they say were unmistakable warning signs from a distressed Fran Walker.

“We now know that Fran called 911 eight times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10,” Walker said. “The 10th was the day she was murdered.”

Walker’s dismembered head and limbs were discovered by police in a freezer at Walkers West Rogers Park Boarding Home.

‘Always a joy’: Friends remember woman after remains found in North Side freezer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNSVX_0ithCJBo00
Frances Walker (Photo courtesy of the Walker family)

The 69-year-old’s torso is still missing.

Walker’s niece, Cory Walker, pointed to responding CPD patrol officers, who the family believes was slow to recognize the probable cause to thoroughly search the premises on the 5900 block of North Washtenaw.

“Police didn’t listen to the tenants,” she said. “Had they listened to the tenant from upstairs who reported my aunt missing and was living there for 10 years, maybe they would have known they had probable cause to make entry to the apartment and search for my aunt’s remains.”

The victim’s youngest brother Jermone Sheil Walker traveled from Georgia for Monday’s hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building.

“I’m coping by remembering Fran and trying to make sure that Sandra never has a chance to hurt any innocent people again,” Walker said.

WGN News reached out to Chicago police for comment. Thus far, requests for comment have not yet been returned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 21

Capricorn Queen 42
2d ago

same thing was done win the Jeffery damher case Glenda called and called the police and they didn't listen. the same here. but if it was black man the would looking hard. it's a shame that lady calls wasn't answered and wasn't investigated or looked into. sad just sad.

Reply
3
Perry Michelle
3d ago

they called the police multiple times n they ignored it, if they would've responded the poor lady would've got saved, so sad

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Teen found shot to death at Calumet Woods Forest Preserve

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death Tuesday evening in the Calumet Woods Forest Preserve near south suburban Dixmoor. Cook County Sheriff's Police said their detectives were requested for a death investigation shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, after a 16-year-old boy was found dead in Calumet Woods near 140th and Thornton Road.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals

GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
GARY, IN
CBS News

Teen suspect charged with carjacking elderly man on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is charged after carjacking an elderly handicapped man on the city's South Side last month. Police say the teen was arrested by members of the Area One Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Tuesday, in the 8200 block of South Springfield Avenue. He was identified...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man stabbed in domestic incident in South Shore

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed by a known individual inside of a home on the city’s South Shore neighborhood early Thursday morning. The 28-year-old man sustained a stab wound during a physical altercation with a known individual at the 2000 block of East 75th Street around 3:30 a.m. The man was transported to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI

SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy