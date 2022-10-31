Read full article on original website
Hot Picks 11.03.22
What exactly is the Paranormal Cirque? Hard to say, as it defies traditional classification, but it’s a combination of circus, theater and cabaret featuring “magic,” the “Wheel of Death” – a dynamic balancing act high above the ground – and what a press release calls an “innovative horror story [featuring] different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline.” A traveling show from Cirque Italia, it promises to bring a different flavor of entertainment to the 831. [DS]
Toolbox 11.03.22
Give a life-saving gift this holiday season, as blood banks are in need of replenishing. As a bonus, donors receive a $5 Amazon gift card. 9:30am-1:30pm Saturday, Nov. 5 at Soper Community Center, 220 Coe Ave., Seaside; 1-5pm Friday, Nov. 11 at King City Recreation Department, 401 Division St., King City. Free. 877-258-4825, vitalant.org.
This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp
Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
Instagram video showing alleged forcible removal of kids from Santa Cruz home prompts furor
As the anger has spread rapidly through social media in Santa Cruz, county and city leaders called a news conference Thursday, saying they want to take on the issues involved in custody-driven "reunification camp" court orders that lead to sudden removal of children from their homes. At issue, the removals themselves and who is involved in them and how.
Morsels 11.03.22
LUNCH DATE… Downtown Monterey’s Stokes Adobe recently expanded its hours to be open for lunch on weekends. Stop by Friday through Sunday, between noon and 2:30pm, to sample simple but classy fare like a double bacon cheeseburger, market salad and, yes, the popular crispy potatoes. It’s always a good time to visit what Weekly readers have deemed to be Monterey County’s best new restaurant in our annual Best Of Monterey County Readers’ Poll. 500 Hartnell St., Monterey. 264-8775, stokesadobe.com.
Local Heroes
Four CSU Monterey Bay police officers received Lifesaving Medals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from CSUMB President Vanya Quiñones in a ceremony on campus. The officers were commended for training in and eventually using opioid reversal medications to save lives. CSUMB Police Corporal Heather Murphy and officers Louis Deeb and Joseph Cox revived a student suffering from an overdose. Sgt. Manuel Fernandez assisted Seaside Police at a vehicle collision near campus in which both driver and passenger were suffering fentanyl overdoses. He administered doses of Naloxone to the passenger who survived, as did the driver. (Pictured left to right: Cox, Fernandez, Vice President of Administration and Finance Glen Nelson, Quiñones, Chief Earl Lawson, Murphy, Deeb, Deputy Chief John Short.)
Crowds flock to downtown Santa Cruz for spooky Halloween celebrations
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — From witches to spooky creatures, people got creative and went all out this Halloween in downtown Santa Cruz. Every year, streets downtown are closed off to cars and open for foot traffic. Earlier in the day, families roamed around with their little ones and when...
King City Cemetery tours set for November
KING CITY — Two walking tours of the King City Cemetery are planned for November in connection to All Souls’ Day and Veterans Day. The tours will be conducted by local historians John and Karen Jernigan. Tours are free of charge, but reservations are recommended. The tours last...
Alvarado on Main Soft Opens This Week
That may not read like breaking news for Alvarado on Main, which is now open to the public in Oldtown Salinas, adding the latest element to the Alvarado Street Brewery dynasty. After all, that’s been the operating philosophy for ASB from the beginning. But it is literally the case for...
A book reanimates the words of W.R. Holman, Pacific Grove’s master marketer and civic leader.
PERHAPS IT WAS DESTINY that brought My Life in Pacific Grove by Wilford Resselaer Holman from a sheaf of mimeographed memories he gifted to family and friends in 1979 to a book published this year by book editor Heather Lazare. Lazare was born at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, which means the address on her birth certificate reads “23625 W.R. Holman Highway.” Lazare says the Holman family, and thus Holman – the founder of Holman’s Department Store and a prominent civic leader who shaped the town’s future – have circled her entire life up to and including marrying Holman’s great-grandson, Ben Lazare.
The fungus among us: Sumano’s Organic Mushrooms fills a mycological niche
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. What do buttons, trumpets and oysters have in common? You can probably find them lurking together in an I-spy book or featured on the cover of a National Geographic magazine. But more important for food lovers, they’re all varieties of mushrooms.
Artist volunteers time to paint new mural at Mission Park Elementary School in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Mission Park Elementary School in Salinas held its annual harvest festival on Saturday to raise money for supplies and field trips. On the same day, they had a special surprise. A local artist, Edgar Reynoso, stopped by to paint a new mural for the school. He...
Video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling in the Monterey Bay
MONTEREY, Calif. — Video from a Monterey Bay Whale Watch tour shows orcas and humpback whales interacting in Monterey Bay. According to the videographer, Evan Brodsky, the video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling. Humpbacks normally avoid killer whales, but they can sometimes attack orcas if they interfere with their...
Letters to the Editor 11.03.22
YES! Unionization and voting are the only real power we the people have. So happy to see this happening here. I hope this movement continues locally (“A Seaside Starbucks is the first in Monterey County to join a growing nationwide unionization trend,” Oct. 27-Nov. 2). You have my support! Julian E. Torres | via social media.
The Buzz 11.03.22
For years, activists have been pushing for notification of pesticide applications to alert neighbors in advance. The California Department of Pesticide Regulation has been piloting a notification system, and in a series of upcoming workshops will collect the public’s feedback on how it’s going. (In-person workshops are at 5pm Monday, Nov. 7 in Oxnard and Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Orosi; a virtual workshop happens from 5-7pm on Thursday, Nov. 10 via Zoom at bit.ly/CDPRworkshop. Written comments can be provided until Nov. 14, to ProjectNotify@cdpr.ca.gov or by mail to DPR, 1001 I St., P.O. Box 4015, Sacramento, CA, 95814.) The workshops will be facilitated by the UC Davis Center for Regional Change, and Spanish interpretation will be provided. The workshops will use an open house format – members of the public will be able to write feedback on a comment wall or share verbal feedback at several stations. In a letter to CDPR Director Julie Henderson, activists from groups including Monterey County’s Safe Ag Safe Schools request an old-school format that allows the public two or three minutes each at a microphone to voice their comments.
Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy: Secrets of the Grave and a Window into the Past
The Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy is a hidden cemetery with a wealth of history and mystery that not even most locals know about. This is the perfect spot for history buffs or “tombstone tourists” (also called taphophiles—those who have a passion for visiting cemeteries) to visit Gilroy’s people of the past.
Sandbar & Grill on the wharf holds true to its classic locals’ bar identity even in a tourist area.
A bar and restaurant on the water (quite literally) in a tourism-driven community can easily lean toward touristy kitsch or go high end. But Sandbar & Grill is as unpretentious a place as it comes, located down a staircase off of Wharf 2, with a seafood-focused menu that certainly attracts tourists looking to check that box, but a bar that draws lots of regulars.
Hollister Biker Rally on the line during next weeks Elections
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Independence Rally has been a tradition for the city since 1947. Bikers from across the country would come and celebrate the city known to be the birthplace of the American biker. After a couple of years being postponed due to COVID, it might be gone forever.
Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and severe winds
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service is issuing a special weather statement telling people in Watsonville and Gilroy to watch out for extreme weather. Winds of 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
An exhibit of striking daguerreotype images at CSUMB aims to shift people’s negative perceptions of Salinas’ Chinatown.
Celia Jiménez here, remembering the swaying dance of sorts that I performed at CSU Monterey Bay’s Visual and Public Art Gallery on Monday while looking at daguerreotypes—pictures on a copper sheet coated with a silver reflective surface using an antique analog photo process that was popular in the mid-1800s.
