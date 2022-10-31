For years, activists have been pushing for notification of pesticide applications to alert neighbors in advance. The California Department of Pesticide Regulation has been piloting a notification system, and in a series of upcoming workshops will collect the public’s feedback on how it’s going. (In-person workshops are at 5pm Monday, Nov. 7 in Oxnard and Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Orosi; a virtual workshop happens from 5-7pm on Thursday, Nov. 10 via Zoom at bit.ly/CDPRworkshop. Written comments can be provided until Nov. 14, to ProjectNotify@cdpr.ca.gov or by mail to DPR, 1001 I St., P.O. Box 4015, Sacramento, CA, 95814.) The workshops will be facilitated by the UC Davis Center for Regional Change, and Spanish interpretation will be provided. The workshops will use an open house format – members of the public will be able to write feedback on a comment wall or share verbal feedback at several stations. In a letter to CDPR Director Julie Henderson, activists from groups including Monterey County’s Safe Ag Safe Schools request an old-school format that allows the public two or three minutes each at a microphone to voice their comments.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO