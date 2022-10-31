LAPD Has No First-Hand Information On Rumors Of Threats Early Monday To Los Alamos Middle School

A woman allegedly stole an alternator from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Southern Blvd. Dispatch received a call on Sept. 7 from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts staff. According to the criminal complaint filed by Rio Rancho Police Department, the woman was in line to pay and when got to the counter, she put down a hundred dollar bill and ran away with the alternator. The alternator’s price was $319.99.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 18 HOURS AGO