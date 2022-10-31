LAPD Has No First-Hand Information On Rumors Of Threats Early Monday To Los Alamos Middle School

Read full article on original website
River of Lights hit and run prosecutors want defense attorney removed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors in the Sergio Almanza case are trying to get his attorney dismissed from the case. Almanza is accused in a hit and run at last year’s River of Lights that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya. The state has filed a motion to disqualify defense attorney Ahmad Assed, claiming he has a conflict of […]
Woman steals alternator from O’Reilly’s on Southern
A woman allegedly stole an alternator from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Southern Blvd. Dispatch received a call on Sept. 7 from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts staff. According to the criminal complaint filed by Rio Rancho Police Department, the woman was in line to pay and when got to the counter, she put down a hundred dollar bill and ran away with the alternator. The alternator’s price was $319.99.
Albuquerque police make arrest in chop shop bust
Stolen vehicles are a very common problem across the city. Not to mention breaking them down and selling parts.
Murder suspect placed on GPS monitoring in Rio Arriba
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A man accused of murder in Rio Arriba County has been placed on an electronic monitoring program as he awaits trial, according to court documents. Jerrid Maestas, 28, is being charged with first-degree murder along with tampering with evidence in the death of Elmer Sanchez Jr.
N.M. 'secret society' leader and girlfriend accused of killing his 21-year-old ex with sword
SANTA FE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were arrested and charged with murder after they allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a sword in a garage. According to the Santa Fe Police Department, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1:44 p.m., officers went to a residence on...
Albuquerque carjacker sentenced to prison, deportation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal judge has sentenced Gael Rodriguez, a Mexican national, to four years and nine months in prison for carjacking. In January, Rodriguez was arrested for allegedly carjacking an elderly woman from Albuquerque. According to the criminal complaint written by an Albuquerque Police Department officer, Rodriguez approached the woman in northwest Albuquerque and […]
APD investigating after driver dies from gunshot wound
Homicide detectives are investigating after two cars crashed into each other and one of the drivers died from a gunshot wound. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 6:20 p.m. officers were called to the area of 14th and Marquette NW, near Downtown, for a head-on crash.
APD arrests man waving machete outside Lowe’s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say threatened another person with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Anthony Lobato was seen talking to himself and waving a machete outside the Lowe’s near Alameda and Coors on Thursday. At one point, police say he turned to a man and said […]
Murder Charges Moving
Just as Santa Fe prosecutors got the green light from a judge to proceed on murder charges against a teenaged suspect in an August killing this week, they were back in court a day later, filing motions to detain two other people, 19 and 25, until trial in a separate suspected homicide.
Police investigating a death in southeast Albuquerque
Officials said their Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death.
Students Take Oath to Stay Drug-Free
Rio Arriba County celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a series of events at the schools in the county, including Chimayo Elementary, Española Elementary, Tony E. Quintana Elementary, Holy Cross Catholic School, San Juan Elementary, Fairview Elementary and Hernandez Elementary. The celebration was hosted by the Española Municipal Court and...
Retired New Mexico State Police K-9 killed after escaping yard, family says
Duuk worked as a criminal apprehension and explosive detection canine for the NMSP.
Albuquerque man with history of DWI pleads guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial drunk driver is going back to prison by choice. Tuesday, he pled guilty to his latest charges with hopes that in the time he’s locked up, he can stay sober. Arnold Jones, a man with a history of DWI who led police on a chase in Albuquerque, pleaded guilty Tuesday. […]
State representative facing backlash over tweet
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state representative is in hot water for a tweet about a recent murder in Santa Fe. Police arrested two people in connection to the stabbing death of a woman this weekend. Democrat Liz Thomson, who represents Albuquerque, tweeted, “QAnon?? Or just an attempt to divert attention?” The Republican Party of New […]
Endorsement Of Sharon Dry For Los Alamos County Council
Discernment, honesty and courage are three excellent reasons for Los Alamos voters to vote for Sharon Dry to represent them on the Los Alamos County Council. Sharon has taken tremendous criticism for objecting to the current mil levy proposal for schools. I support her in that position. Here’s why.
FBI offers $5,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay
PHOENIX — The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information in the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay, who has been missing from her home near Sweetwater, Arizona since June 2021. Early June 15, 2021, Begay’s vehicle, a 2005 Ford-150, was seen leaving her home. It was believed...
Albuquerque Homicide Unit investigating shooting death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are looking into a death in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) gave limited details. The police reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coors near Fortuna around 12:30 a.m. Details are limited at the time, but police said one person was dead at the scene.
Housing: Thoroughness And Justified Review
I noticed a letter to the editor from Candidate Stradling saying, in letter to the editor I wrote several daysago, I was misstating his projections; then pivoting to a large amount of deflection about the impact of his housing proposal and its potential cost. An additional response is warranted. No...
Albuquerque continues cracking down on homeless encampments across city
On Wednesday, court records show the city has given at least three citations to people obstructing sidewalks with encampments.
Feds charge man accused of shooting wife at Walmart
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting his wife at an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing a federal charge. Police say 63-year-old Maurice Lacey walked into the break room of the store on Cutler earlier this month and shot Kenisha Wilson in the back of the head. Witnesses told investigators he accused her of […]
