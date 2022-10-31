Read full article on original website
101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market. The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.
Brightlight Handles ‘Precious Cargo’ as It Ushers Through Big Slate of TV, Film Projects
Vancouver-based film and television production company Brightlight Pictures has partnered with Level Film and Rocket Science on feature “Precious Cargo,” based on author Craig Davidson’s memoir, “Precious Cargo, My Year of Driving the Kids on School Bus 3077.” This marks the first time Brightlight Pictures has teamed up with Rocket Science, said Brightlight producer Emily Alden and executive producer and Brightlight founder Shawn Williamson.
‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2.
Lindsay Lohan Releases ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Cover Ahead of Netflix Film
Lindsay Lohan released her rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” on Friday, 18 years after Mean Girls solidified itself as a teen classic and tribute to Americana. The actress shared the song as part of the soundtrack for her upcoming film, Falling for Christmas, which is set to debut on Netflix next week, right in time for the holidays. In the new film, the actress plays an unlucky hotel heiress with amnesia, who falls for the charming lodge owner. “Break out your [camcorder emoji] because yes, that is Lindsay Lohan singing Jingle Bell Rock in the Falling For Christmas trailer!” Netflix posted on Twitter.
Disney+ Subscribers Will Get Early Access to Select Merchandise in U.S. Test
Disney wants to see how well it can convert binge-watchers into buyers. In a test launching Nov. 1 — timed for the holiday-shopping season — Disney+ customers in the U.S. will get exclusive early access to certain Mouse House merchandise on the company’s shopDisney ecommerce site. The toys, collectibles, apparel and other products will include those from Star Wars and “The Mandalorian,” Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Doctor Strange,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” and Pixar’s “Lightyear.”
‘The Estate’ Is a Foul-Mouthed Family Comedy Perfect for the Holiday Season
Like it or not, we’re officially in the holiday season. For a sizable chunk of the population, that means having to start weeks of emotional and mental preparation just to deal with extended family. I myself do not have a difficult family. I’ve been told it’s a gift: While others plan an exit strategy before the pie is served, I’m nose-deep in the blueprints of where to hide the Christmas presents I bought a month early so they won’t be found and ruin the surprise.My lack of detestable aunts and weird uncles is a godsend, yes, but it makes me...
Johnny Depp makes cameo in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show
Johnny Depp has joined Rihanna’s new Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show in a brief cameo appearance.Earlier reports had suggested that Depp would be the focus of the show’s “star” moments. In the past, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu have appeared in this capacity.Following recent rumours of Depp’s guest appearance, which alarmed Rihanna fans, The Independent has confirmed his name features in the show’s end credits.The Savage X Fenty Vol 4 show is described as a “fashion experience” and will include performances from Anitta and Burna Boy, plus cameos from models including Irina Shayk, Cara...
Causeway review: Jennifer Lawrence reminds us all how good she is
Dir: Lila Neugebauer. Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Harvard. 15, 94 minutes.Causeway isn’t about the actor Jennifer Lawrence. But in its own strange way it serves as a metaphor for Lawrence herself. It’s about a young woman who blows up – albeit in a war rather than Hollywood – and then has to pick up the pieces. It’s Lawrence’s first proper starring role since 2018, when a run of largely disliked projects (the Chris Pratt space romance Passengers; the masterful-slash-loathed biblical allegory Mother!) collided with her enormous fame and sent...
