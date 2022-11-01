Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
itrwrestling.com
Emergency Backup Plans In Place For WWE Crown Jewel Following “Imminent Attack” Report
For weeks, WWE has been promoting their return to Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The annual WWE Crown Jewel show is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul is set to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. However,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
ringsidenews.com
AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
itrwrestling.com
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
WWE Reportedly Makes Final Decision On Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon is officially out as the chairman and CEO of WWE. The special investigation into McMahon's alleged misconduct has officially come to a conclusion, according to the third quarter earnings report released on Wednesday. The investigation cost the WWE $19.4 million and the special committee has been disbanded. McMahon...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlingworld.co
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
PWMania
Photo: WWE Stars Arrive in Saudi Arabia Ahead of the Crown Jewel on Saturday
WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia informed the US of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran. If there is a problem, WWE has emergency plans in place. Bayley...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Crown Jewel predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
WWE Crown Jewel is set to go down on Saturday as WWE returns to Saudi Arabia. WWE is bringing most of its top stars to the event, taking another big swing in its controversial relationship with the country's government. In the main event, Roman Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE...
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
itrwrestling.com
Update On Potential Legal Action Against CM Punk & AEW
Given the nature of what happened following AEW All Out between CM Punk, The Elite, and other involved parties, there was little All Elite Wrestling could do without the worry of legal action. An investigation was carried out, the results of which appear to indicate that CM Punk will be leaving the company, while The Elite will return imminently.
WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2): Sami Zayn Teams With The Usos
WWE held a live event on November 2 from Geneva Arena in Geneva, Switzerland. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2) - The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) - Shotzi def....
