MSU student, Reese Dunne, chosen as finalist for Rhodes Scholarship

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State student and Starkville High Alumnus is in the running for a prestigious international scholarship. Reese Dunne is MSU’s latest Rhodes Scholarship finalist. Dunne is a Starkville native and Senior Mechanical Engineering Major. He is also a Presidential, Astronaut, and Goldwater Scholar.
Developers are eager to get the aluminum plant up and running

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a big day for the state yesterday, but the excitement didn’t just come from the state’s approval Wednesday afternoon. It’s been a long time coming for the Aluminum plant to make its way to the Golden Triangle area.. and developers feel that it won’t stop there.
Police chief candidate talks with Columbus city leaders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of three candidates for police chief in Columbus was in town talking with city leaders. The candidates are from within the state of Mississippi and from out of state. Today’s candidate met with the head of the Lowndes County NAACP and with officers on...
Cooling briefly with weekend front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are staying above average for a few more days. The front this weekend will bring slight relief to the warmer temperatures. TONIGHT: Temperatures are going to be cooling into the lower 50s and upper 40s tonight. Sky conditions are going to remain mostly clear with calm wind speed and direction.
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
Local and state Leaders held forum to discuss available resources

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi leaders held a community outreach event in West point to discuss available resources and current issues in the area. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Regional Forum met at the West Point Civic Center along with local agencies to help find solutions in their communities.
Where are the fall temperatures?

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This has been a week of warm temperatures. There is a slight break coming soon, with the approaching cold front for this weekend. TONIGHT: It is going to be a mild night again. Temperatures will not cool off as much, as they did the night before. Low temps tonight will only fall into the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to continue being mostly clear.
Starkville bus crash leaves more than a dozen people hospitalized

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- At least 12 Starkville High School students were on board a bus that collided with a car Tuesday morning. It happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road. The bus involved was a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus. The district released the following statement:. This morning, a Starkville...
Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
NMMC hosts nursing open house and hiring event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services is looking for experienced nurses and nursing students to help meet the demands of a nursing shortage. NMMC Tupelo hosted a Nursing Open House and Hiring Event. North Mississippi Health Services’ seven hospitals, urgent care clinics, Women’s Hospital, and other facilities were represented.
Fifth arrest made in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point police make the fifth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 22-year-old Terrance Rowe is charged with murder in connection with September’s deadly shooting of 22-year-old Jerni White. The shooting happened at the Timberlane Apartments. Lamarquez Evans, Renaldo Carrothers, and Jaylon Heard all face...
Warmer end to week, rain likely by Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay above average through Friday. A weekend front brings widespread rain Saturday. THURSDAY: Nearly full sun is in store today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. FRIDAY: The day starts sunny, but clouds will gradually fill in through the afternoon...
Bus driver suffers serious injuries following crash on Highway 25

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The students are safe. And the driver is being treated for serious injuries. At about 7:30 this morning, the Starkville Oktibbeha County school bus, driven by 60-year-old Calvin Ware was hit by the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac HF6. The bus overturned. Two...
