Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin weighs in on Auburn speculation
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin weighs in on Auburn speculation. WATCH:
wcbi.com
MSU student, Reese Dunne, chosen as finalist for Rhodes Scholarship
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State student and Starkville High Alumnus is in the running for a prestigious international scholarship. Reese Dunne is MSU’s latest Rhodes Scholarship finalist. Dunne is a Starkville native and Senior Mechanical Engineering Major. He is also a Presidential, Astronaut, and Goldwater Scholar.
wcbi.com
Starkville residents excited for new Triangle Crossing shopping center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Intrigued customers spent the morning going in and out of the new stores that the Triangle Crossing has to offer. With this being just the start of the holiday season, people are excited to keep revenue in Starkville. Our reporter, Kealy Shields, stopped by and...
wcbi.com
Winona community breaks ground for historical clock tower on Mainstreet
WINONA, Miss. ( WCBI) – It’s a project that has been in the works for over a decade now. The city of Winona broke ground for its historic clock tower today. COVID-19 and cost increases stopped the clock on the $400,000 project but things are back on track.
wcbi.com
Developers are eager to get the aluminum plant up and running
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a big day for the state yesterday, but the excitement didn’t just come from the state’s approval Wednesday afternoon. It’s been a long time coming for the Aluminum plant to make its way to the Golden Triangle area.. and developers feel that it won’t stop there.
wcbi.com
Police chief candidate talks with Columbus city leaders
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of three candidates for police chief in Columbus was in town talking with city leaders. The candidates are from within the state of Mississippi and from out of state. Today’s candidate met with the head of the Lowndes County NAACP and with officers on...
wcbi.com
Cooling briefly with weekend front
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are staying above average for a few more days. The front this weekend will bring slight relief to the warmer temperatures. TONIGHT: Temperatures are going to be cooling into the lower 50s and upper 40s tonight. Sky conditions are going to remain mostly clear with calm wind speed and direction.
wcbi.com
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
wcbi.com
Local and state Leaders held forum to discuss available resources
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi leaders held a community outreach event in West point to discuss available resources and current issues in the area. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Regional Forum met at the West Point Civic Center along with local agencies to help find solutions in their communities.
wcbi.com
Triangle Crossing shopping center expected to generate millions annually
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shopping in Starkville just got bigger and at the perfect time for the holiday season. People in the community gathered for the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Triangle Crossing Center. The shopping center is now home to national stores like Ulta, Marshalls,...
wcbi.com
Where are the fall temperatures?
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This has been a week of warm temperatures. There is a slight break coming soon, with the approaching cold front for this weekend. TONIGHT: It is going to be a mild night again. Temperatures will not cool off as much, as they did the night before. Low temps tonight will only fall into the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to continue being mostly clear.
wcbi.com
It’s a triple build in Tupelo for Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Three families in the Tupelo area will soon realize the dream of home ownership. The families are getting homes built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in a unique triple build. Before this morning, Genie Alice Bruce had never used a nail gun. But an...
wcbi.com
Mississippi lawmakers expected to approve economic incentive package
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – In less than 24 hours, Mississippi lawmakers are expected to approve an economic incentive package of tax breaks at a special session. This is to support what Governor Tate Reeves said was the largest economic development project in the state’s history. It is coming...
wcbi.com
Starkville bus crash leaves more than a dozen people hospitalized
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- At least 12 Starkville High School students were on board a bus that collided with a car Tuesday morning. It happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road. The bus involved was a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus. The district released the following statement:. This morning, a Starkville...
wcbi.com
Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
wcbi.com
NMMC hosts nursing open house and hiring event
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services is looking for experienced nurses and nursing students to help meet the demands of a nursing shortage. NMMC Tupelo hosted a Nursing Open House and Hiring Event. North Mississippi Health Services’ seven hospitals, urgent care clinics, Women’s Hospital, and other facilities were represented.
wcbi.com
Fifth arrest made in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point police make the fifth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 22-year-old Terrance Rowe is charged with murder in connection with September’s deadly shooting of 22-year-old Jerni White. The shooting happened at the Timberlane Apartments. Lamarquez Evans, Renaldo Carrothers, and Jaylon Heard all face...
wcbi.com
Bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville high school students are in the hospital after a bus rollover. The bus driver has been airlifted to an area hospital. Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The district said all of...
wcbi.com
Warmer end to week, rain likely by Saturday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay above average through Friday. A weekend front brings widespread rain Saturday. THURSDAY: Nearly full sun is in store today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. FRIDAY: The day starts sunny, but clouds will gradually fill in through the afternoon...
wcbi.com
Bus driver suffers serious injuries following crash on Highway 25
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The students are safe. And the driver is being treated for serious injuries. At about 7:30 this morning, the Starkville Oktibbeha County school bus, driven by 60-year-old Calvin Ware was hit by the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac HF6. The bus overturned. Two...
Comments / 0