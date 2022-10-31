Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin weighs in on Auburn speculation
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin weighs in on Auburn speculation. WATCH:
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach
The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss player accidentally hits offensive analyst with line-drive in practice
Ole Miss offensive analyst Michael Nysewander got more than he bargained for on Wednesday when for some reason he started throwing pitches to some of the Rebels football players in an impromptu batting practice during the middle of football practice. Nysewander, a tight end on Alabama’s 2015 national championship team,...
Deion Sanders Responds to Question About Auburn Job (Video)
The Tigers’ coach skillfully dodged the question.
Ole Miss Ranked in First Installment of 2022 College Football Playoff Poll
The Rebels are a top-15 team in the poll that was released on Tuesday.
Oxford, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
thelocalvoice.net
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
desotocountynews.com
Northeast is a pre-season nationally ranked basketball team
Former Lake Cormorant star Keithean Brooks among highly-regarded Tigers. The expectations for the Northeast Mississippi Community College men’s basketball program are as great as ever if preseason rankings are any indication. The Tigers check in at No. 21 in the inaugural National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I...
wcbi.com
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
Suspect on run after police chase in Collierville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville police are searching for a suspect following a chase early Thursday. Police say a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the area of Houston Levee and Poplar Avenue. After an officer initiated a traffic stop, police say the suspect fled in the vehicle. The suspect then stopped, got out of the vehicle […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Tiffany Kilpatrick
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
wtva.com
Young vandals cause problems in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Investigators in Pontotoc County say it appears a pair of pranksters vandalized a series of mailboxes and even tried to steal a school bus. Early Halloween morning, some residents were awakened by the screeching of tires. They came outside to see tracks on their yard and damage to their mailboxes.
wcbi.com
It’s a triple build in Tupelo for Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Three families in the Tupelo area will soon realize the dream of home ownership. The families are getting homes built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in a unique triple build. Before this morning, Genie Alice Bruce had never used a nail gun. But an...
mocoshow.com
Planet Fitness in Germantown Temporarily Closed
Planet Fitness at 13031 Wisteria Dr in the Germantown Plaza shopping center has temporarily closed as renovations are currently being made to the location. Signage on the door reads: “We are working on an upgraded and expanded club! We temporarily close on 10/30 at 9pm and plan to re-open the gym floor tentatively on 11/12. Further communication will be sent out! -Planet Fitness Management”
wcbi.com
NMMC hosts nursing open house and hiring event
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services is looking for experienced nurses and nursing students to help meet the demands of a nursing shortage. NMMC Tupelo hosted a Nursing Open House and Hiring Event. North Mississippi Health Services’ seven hospitals, urgent care clinics, Women’s Hospital, and other facilities were represented.
