Ex-Condors athletic trainer charged with 2 felonies in child sex sting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chad Drown, former head athletic trainer for the Bakersfield Condors , has been charged with two felonies alleging he attempted to meet a minor to commit a sex act, according to court records.

Drown was charged Monday and is scheduled to be formally arraigned Nov. 14, records show. He’s free on $57,500 bail.

The Condors, after Drown’s Oct. 9 arrest, announced he was “ relieved of his duties immediately .”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.