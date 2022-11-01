ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Ex-Condors athletic trainer charged with 2 felonies in child sex sting

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chad Drown, former head athletic trainer for the Bakersfield Condors , has been charged with two felonies alleging he attempted to meet a minor to commit a sex act, according to court records.

Drown was charged Monday and is scheduled to be formally arraigned Nov. 14, records show. He’s free on $57,500 bail.

The Condors, after Drown’s Oct. 9 arrest, announced he was “ relieved of his duties immediately .”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

