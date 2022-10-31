ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Claremore at Collinsville

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4SzN_0ithBzrB00

The final Friday Night Live Tailgate of the 2022-23 season stops in Collinsville as the Cardinals host Claremore.

The game will move to Thursday due to inclement weather.

Collinsville (8-1, 5-1) enters the matchup coming off a 42-21 win over Edison to keep them in contention among the top in Class 5A District 4. The Cardinals' only loss of the season came two weeks ago at home against district-leading Grove (9-0, 6-0).

Friday Night Live Week 8: Grove at Collinsville

Claremore (5-4, 3-3) comes into the matchup in the midst of a tough season, coming off a win over Rogers last week. They'll be looking to avenge last season's 27-3 loss to Collinsville.

Friday Night Live Week 9: Rogers at Claremore

Our Friday Night Live Tailgate crew will have live pregame analysis from Collinsville starting at 6 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New trampoline park opens in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Families in Owasso now have a new place to go have fun and adventure. Airtopia Adventure Park features trampoline jumping, a ninja obstacle course, trampoline dodgeball, a traverse climbing wall and other activities. “This is so amazing, this is something that Owasso has needed for some...
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New adventure park opens in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Families in Owasso now have a new place to go have fun and adventure. Airtopia Adventure Park features trampoline jumping, trampoline dodgeball, a ninja obstacle course, high ropes course, traverse climbing wall and other activities. The $4.4-million facility is 40 thousand square feet, and also features...
OWASSO, OK
moreclaremore.com

Fall is Fun in Claremore!

Fall is in full swing and here in Claremore, that means that the holiday season is kicking off! From holiday happenings to lighting up the community Christmas Tree, Claremore has plenty to be thankful for in November!. This month we will be celebrating Oklahoma’s favorite son, Will Rogers. This year...
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November

TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Aldi stores matching 2019 Thanksgiving prices

Discount supermarket chain Aldi announced it’s discounting Thanksgiving staples to match 2019 prices. Starting Wednesday, holiday food including appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will be discounted up to 30% as part of its Thanksgiving Price Rewind promotion, the grocer said. This as families across the country continue to struggle...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Train collides with car in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
okcfox.com

Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Scheels is coming to Tulsa, with a tax incentive from the city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Long road to recovery ahead for 12-year-old seriously injured on Grove hayride

TULSA, Okla. — The grandmother of a 12-year-old girl who was seriously injured after falling off a hayride near Grove said her granddaughter has a long road to recovery. Vinalee Follmuth turned 12 last Wednesday. Her grandmother, Patti Wofford, said she got Follmuth a giraffe onesie for her birthday because she loves giraffes. Follmuth also loves the outdoors and arts and crafts.
GROVE, OK
tulsapeople.com

Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger

At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
TULSA, OK
People

Okla. Dad Who Killed 6 Kids Wore Gun on Hip 'All the Time' — Even While Playing Basketball: Neighbor

"What was really unusual was the man of the house wore a gun all the time," former neighbor Shawn Kucera told KOKI-TV. "He had a pistol on his hip all the time" A former neighbor of the Oklahoma couple accused of murdering their six young children in a murder-suicide said the family father was noticeably controlling. Speaking with KOKI-TV, Shawn Kucera said that he used to live across the street from the Broken Arrow, Okla., home where Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, killed their family. When news...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Popular Sapulpa Restaurant To Close Its Doors After 60 Years

It's the end of an era as Freddie's Barbeque and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, after 60 years in business. It's a place people said you can get a good meal and leave with even better memories. Edmond Slyman's uncle, Fred Joseph, founded the legendary steakhouse in 1962. Joseph began making barbecue in the back room of his local grocery store, Drumright. When demand grew, he closed the store and remodeled it into a small restaurant.
SAPULPA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy