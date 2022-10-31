Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Claremore at Collinsville

The final Friday Night Live Tailgate of the 2022-23 season stops in Collinsville as the Cardinals host Claremore.

The game will move to Thursday due to inclement weather.

Collinsville (8-1, 5-1) enters the matchup coming off a 42-21 win over Edison to keep them in contention among the top in Class 5A District 4. The Cardinals' only loss of the season came two weeks ago at home against district-leading Grove (9-0, 6-0).

Claremore (5-4, 3-3) comes into the matchup in the midst of a tough season, coming off a win over Rogers last week. They'll be looking to avenge last season's 27-3 loss to Collinsville.

Our Friday Night Live Tailgate crew will have live pregame analysis from Collinsville starting at 6 p.m.

