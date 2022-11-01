Read full article on original website
Don Staley
3d ago
BBC
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
Phys.org
Sinking Alexandria faces up to coming catastrophe
Alexandria, Egypt's fabled second city and its biggest port, is in danger of disappearing below the waves within decades. With its land sinking, and the sea rising due to global warming, the metropolis Alexander the Great founded on the Nile Delta is teetering on the brink. Even by the United...
Friday briefing: The grim reality of what happens to migrants after they leave detention
Good morning. Yesterday afternoon, Suella Braverman visited the Manston asylum processing centre. The home secretary arrived from Dover, about 20 miles away, by Chinook helicopter. She didn’t speak to the media, instead issuing a statement saying she was “incredibly proud of the skill and dedication shown to tackle this challenging situation”. But the challenges show no sign of going away.
Phys.org
Prehistoric reptile casts turn out to be copies of priceless fossil destroyed in WWII
Scientists found copies of a lost fossil destroyed in WWII hiding in a U.S. museum. The world's first complete skeleton of a prehistoric reptile brought to the attention of science was discovered a little over 200 years ago and named Proteosaurus. Unfortunately, that fossil was destroyed in an air raid in May 1941, during WWII, with no copies thought to exist.
Phys.org
Fighting deadly air pollution in cities with sensors and satellites
Urban smog is a major threat to human health. New sensors and data-collection techniques will help to improve air quality. Each day, we take about 20,000 breaths. The oxygen in the air nourishes the cells in our bodies. But when the air we breathe contains harmful particulate matter and chemicals, those contaminants can also find their way into our body.
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
Phys.org
Oldest paleogenome from the African continent tells of the extinction of the blue antelope
The blue antelope (Hippotragus leucophaeus) was an African antelope with a bluish-gray pelt, related to the living sable and roan antelopes. The last blue antelope was shot around 1800, only 34 years after it was first described scientifically, making it the only large African mammal species to have become extinct in historical times.
Phys.org
If more houses had water barrels, it could help with drought, flooding and water pollution
Earlier this year, southern England experienced its driest July on record. The drought affected many parts of the UK and grew so acute that Thames Water's hosepipe ban will remain in force into 2023. But rainfall in August was heavy. The volume of rain caused outdated drainage and sewerage systems...
Sydney United sanctioned by Football Australia for ‘deeply offensive’ fan behaviour
Sydney United 58 FC have been fined $15,000 and face possible bans from future competitions after a Football Australia investigation found fans behaved in a “deeply offensive” manner at last month’s Australia Cup final. The first second-tier outfit to reach the competition’s decider, United faced immediate public...
Phys.org
Ancient DNA analysis sheds light on the early peopling of South America
The Americas were the last continent to be inhabited by humans. An increasing body of archaeological and genomic evidence has hinted to a complex settlement process. This is especially true for South America, where unexpected ancestral signals have raised perplexing scenarios for the early migrations into different regions of the continent.
BBC
Newcastle Discovery Museum could be moved
A decades-old science and history museum housed in a 19th Century Co-op building could be relocated. Newcastle's Grade II-listed Discovery Museum is said to be in a "serious state of decline". Newcastle City Council said it would need significant refurbishment to stay on the current site and could instead move...
Phys.org
International students are returning to Australia, but they are mostly going to more prestigious universities
When Australia's borders slammed shut during COVID, international students were among those who were stranded. This disrupted lives and studies, and put a major revenue stream for Australian universities in doubt. The latest data shows international students are returning to Australia. Since international borders reopened in December 2021, the number...
BBC
Scotland doesn't need parades commission, says report
The creation of a Northern Ireland-style parades commission is not necessary in Scotland, a report has found. The move was proposed last year after police made several arrests at a series of Orange Walks in Glasgow. But a working group on peaceful assemblies in Scotland said there was "no present...
Phys.org
Yeast fungus with the potential to become a global health problem
The story of Candida auris starts in 2009, when a 70-year-old Japanese woman was admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Geriatric Hospital. Something discharges from one of her ears, and the doctors routinely take samples of it with a cotton swab. They analyze the sample to find out what is causing the infection.
Wallam puts off-court drama behind her to lead Australia to England sweep
Even the English were gushing over Donnell Wallam after the Diamonds shooter brushed aside weeks of scrutiny to help Australia to a 3-0 series sweep in her starting debut. Australia won 57-53 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, following victories in Newcastle and Sydney. Goal shooter Wallam was a perfect 15 from 15 at the main break and finished with 25 from 26 before being substituted for Sophie Garbin (14 of 18) in the third quarter.
Britain to go it alone for now on reining in 'shadow banking'
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain, rattled by the recent near meltdown of some pension funds, is pressing ahead to tighten oversight of the so-called shadow banking sector, taking the lead ahead of possible co-ordinated international action.
BBC
King to unveil mother's statue at minster during Yorkshire tour
The King will unveil a statue of his late mother in York as part of a two-day visit to Yorkshire. The monarch will carry out engagements in Leeds and Bradford on 8 November, including a visit to the headquarters of supermarket chain Morrisons. On 9 November, accompanied by the Queen...
