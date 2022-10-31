Monroe County town supervisors sign a bipartisan letter to Governor Hochul asking for help addressing crime

Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester mayor announces measures to tackle violence in Southwest Quadrant
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and key members of his leadership team addressed plans for updated and ongoing public safety measures for the Southwest Quadrant of the city. That section has been seeing an extended duration of violence. Those plans include new initiatives and stepped-up foot patrols by the Rochester Police […]
wnypapers.com
Hochul & Higgins announce $500,000 in federal funding to support targeted violence & domestic terrorism prevention efforts
Funding supports continued operation of threat assessment and management teams in Buffalo, Monroe and Niagara counties; supports creation of new team in Troy; bolsters threat assessment & management efforts already underway as a result of Hochul's executive order 18. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Brian Higgins on Tuesday announced New...
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
Two law enforcement veterans and a write-in vie for Ontario County sheriff
CANANDAIGUA -- Just over a year ago, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson resigned, setting up a race this year featuring two front-runners -- a 20-year veteran of the department against a retired State Police sergeant now working as coordinator of district safety for the Victor school district -- and a write-in candidate.
Fighting crime with pink envelopes? City hopes brightly colored letters will discourage drug deals
Rochester will use license plates captured on traffic cameras to identify people who may be buying drugs.
wxxinews.org
Carnegie Medal presented to Rochester man who thwarted attack at local restaurant
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on Tuesday presented a Carnegie Medal to a local resident for his heroic actions a few years ago. Darnell Wilson Jr. was honored for helping fend off an armed robber at People’s Choice Kitchen in December 2019. City officials note that restaurant owner Evangela Stanley...
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
WHEC TV-10
Diocese of Rochester survivors reach settlement
ROCHESTER, N.Y. After nearly three years of negotiations, a settlement has been reached with the Diocese of Rochester sexual abuse survivors. This comes after a judge back in May said plaintiffs could continue to move forward with sexual abuse claims against the diocese. The diocese previously announced a settlement of approximately $106 million with its insurers, which the committee deemed inadequate.
RPD: Investigator violated rules while detaining paramedic at Strong Hospital
According to RPD, a paramedic at the hospital allegedly bumped her door against Investigator Charles LoTiempo's patrol car, which led to the investigator detaining the paramedic while she was tending to a patient.
‘Long-term care workforce crisis:’ Nursing homes battle staffing shortages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The need for skilled nursing facilities and assisted living is growing every day, according to health leaders. But is there enough staff to keep up? “Here we are in 2022, with quite frankly not enough workers,” said Stephen Hanse, President and CEO of NYS Health Facilities Association. Hanse said staffing shortages in […]
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
Canandaigua water tests find severe contamination levels
The tests indicated the presence of total trihalomethanes at 97 micrograms per liter (ug/l) which is above the maximum contaminant level allowed in a public water supply of 80 ug/l.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Penfield woman waits six weeks for Frontier to repair phone line
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s not just RG&E customers furious about customer service issues, another utility in Rochester is feeling the heat too. News10NBC has taken an increased number of complaints about Frontier recently, including one from a homeowner in Penfield who has been waiting more than six weeks to have her phone line repaired.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Girl, 14, charged after students brought gun into Rochester charter school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are holding two young students who are accused of taking a loaded gun to school in Rochester. The gun was found at the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School on Lake Avenue on Wednesday. We know those two students are here in the Public Safety Building right as investigators try to determine just how that loaded gun wound up inside the school.
New Meal Site for senior citizens opens in Rochester
Lunch will be served every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until noon; with the site being open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Semiconductor equipment manufacturer headed to western New York
(The Center Square) – Two weeks after getting a call from New York’s senior U.S. senator, a British company that produces equipment needed to make semiconductors announced plans Wednesday to build a $319 million facility in the western part of the state. Edwards Vacuum plans to construct a...
WHEC TV-10
Shots fired near group of people on Weld Street mourning gun violence victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating after gunshots were fired near a group of people mourning the murder of a person earlier this week. Police say that when they arrived on Weld Street near Scio Street, a crowd of people scattered. They also say the shots may have been fired at a vigil for a recent homicide victim.
newyorkupstate.com
New York lands another project tied to chip industry
A British company will spend over $300 million to build a manufacturing plant in Genesee County that will supply equipment to the computer chip industry. The company, Edwards Vacuum, chose the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for its new $319 million U.S. dry pump manufacturing site. The park is located north of the Thruway between Batavia and Buffalo.
Former nursing home employee sentenced for raping dementia patient
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Rochester nursing home employee has been convicted of raping a patient suffering from dementia. Khadka Pradhan, 52, worked at the Shore Winds Nursing home when he sexually assaulted an 81-year-old patient on September 29, 2021. He was charged with rape, criminal sexual act, and endangering the welfare of an […]
Rangers choppered in to rescue two ADK hikers badly injured in separate falls on same day
On Saturday, a 40-year-old woman from Newark, New York, slipped on ice near the summit of Mount Marcy, the state’s highest peak. She slid 30 feet before slamming into a rock, fracturing her leg. Due to her extreme location and severity of her injury, New York State Department of...
Comments / 0