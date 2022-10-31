ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Monroe County town supervisors sign a bipartisan letter to Governor Hochul asking for help addressing crime

By Raven Brown News10NBC
WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago
wnypapers.com

Hochul & Higgins announce $500,000 in federal funding to support targeted violence & domestic terrorism prevention efforts

Funding supports continued operation of threat assessment and management teams in Buffalo, Monroe and Niagara counties; supports creation of new team in Troy; bolsters threat assessment & management efforts already underway as a result of Hochul's executive order 18. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Brian Higgins on Tuesday announced New...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Diocese of Rochester survivors reach settlement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. After nearly three years of negotiations, a settlement has been reached with the Diocese of Rochester sexual abuse survivors. This comes after a judge back in May said plaintiffs could continue to move forward with sexual abuse claims against the diocese. The diocese previously announced a settlement of approximately $106 million with its insurers, which the committee deemed inadequate.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Girl, 14, charged after students brought gun into Rochester charter school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are holding two young students who are accused of taking a loaded gun to school in Rochester. The gun was found at the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School on Lake Avenue on Wednesday. We know those two students are here in the Public Safety Building right as investigators try to determine just how that loaded gun wound up inside the school.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Shots fired near group of people on Weld Street mourning gun violence victim

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating after gunshots were fired near a group of people mourning the murder of a person earlier this week. Police say that when they arrived on Weld Street near Scio Street, a crowd of people scattered. They also say the shots may have been fired at a vigil for a recent homicide victim.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

New York lands another project tied to chip industry

A British company will spend over $300 million to build a manufacturing plant in Genesee County that will supply equipment to the computer chip industry. The company, Edwards Vacuum, chose the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for its new $319 million U.S. dry pump manufacturing site. The park is located north of the Thruway between Batavia and Buffalo.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Former nursing home employee sentenced for raping dementia patient

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Rochester nursing home employee has been convicted of raping a patient suffering from dementia. Khadka Pradhan, 52, worked at the Shore Winds Nursing home when he sexually assaulted an 81-year-old patient on September 29, 2021. He was charged with rape, criminal sexual act, and endangering the welfare of an […]
ROCHESTER, NY

