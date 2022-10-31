ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

5 new details about the Paul Pelosi attack

By By Olivia Olander
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295LKF_0ithBeZA00

David DePape, the suspect charged in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s husband early Friday, allegedly woke 82-year-old Paul Pelosi from his bed.

He also owned a sword, compared himself to the Founding Fathers and told police he wanted to “lure” another person — all according to a federal charging document released Monday, along with a statement from San Francisco’s district attorney.

The Justice Department charged 42-year-old DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping of the speaker following the alleged break-in at the Pelosi home in California. He was a follower of political conspiracy theories , including the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, announcing five separate felony charges against DePape later Monday, suggested the attack was politically motivated.

“It is incumbent upon us all to watch the words we say and to turn down the volume of our political rhetoric,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins’ office on Monday charged DePape with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.

The alleged attacker “specifically targeted the Pelosi home to confront Speaker Pelosi,” Jenkins said.

Here are five new details included in the federal charging document or discussed at Monday’s news conference in San Francisco.

1. Paul Pelosi told police he woke up with the attacker in the room

The speaker’s husband was asleep in his bedroom when DePape broke in through a glass door, entered and demanded to speak to Nancy Pelosi, according to the affidavit. No security was present at the time, Jenkins said.

Paul Pelosi was wearing a pajama shirt and boxers when the attacker arrived, Jenkins said. He appeared surprised to see the man in his room, according to a police account based on an interview with DePape.

2. San Francisco police officers found supplies in a backpack

DePape carried zip ties, tape, rope, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, a journal and “at least one hammer” with him to the Pelosi home, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement also seized a sword and two hammers in the garage where DePape lived.

3. DePape told police he was like the country’s founders

After Paul Pelosi informed him the speaker was not at home, DePape said he would “sit and wait” for several days for her to arrive, the affidavit said. And when Pelosi tried to use a phone housed in an in-home elevator to call police, DePape blocked him, Jenkins said.

DePape also did not leave after Pelosi called 911, because he felt that “much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” according to DePape’s statement to San Francisco police.

4. Alleged threat to break “her kneecaps”

DePape told police he intended to take the speaker hostage, talk to her and break “her kneecaps” if she lied, according to the affidavit.

DePape, the affidavit said, “was certain that Nancy would not have told the ‘truth.’”

5. DePape said in a police statement he wanted to lure someone else

DePape told police he wanted “to use Nancy to lure another individual,” the affidavit said. The document doesn’t say who the other individual might have been. But DePape told police in the same statement that he viewed Pelosi as “‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party.”

(Democrats have openly blamed Republican rhetoric for the attack , while some top Republicans have denied such a link .)

Lara Korte and Jeremy B. White contributed to this report.

Comments / 55

zfromtheoc
3d ago

How about-was the alarm on? Where’s the surveillance video from the neighbors? Where’s the police camera footage? Where’s the 911 call? Was a welfare check being placed? Who opened the door for the cops? These are all simple questions and the lack of answers to them make people believe this story is fishy. Just like the Epstein killed himself and Smolette stories were fishy. It’s been days and none of these questions have been addressed. Do better as journalists.

Reply(9)
43
Carol Hoffman
1d ago

Why is this case being treated differently. Other suspects don’t even see the inside of a jail cell and have the pleasure of no bail. Meanwhile, in the Paul pelosi case this suspect is in jail. WHY IS THIS BEING TREATED DIFFERENT.

Reply
9
Yinyang
1d ago

Ohhhh....are they going to give details about why he and the Boy Toy were both in their underware🤔 Anyone of you that believe this BS are the problem...Use that thing that's up in your head called "Common Sense"😒

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Independent

Capitol Police security cameras filmed Paul Pelosi break-in but no one was watching, report says

Surveillance cameras installed at house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence captured the moment a man carrying a hammer broke into the house and shattered a glass panel, but Capitol Police were not actively monitoring the footage at the time, said a report.US Capitol Police officers, tasked with routinely going through the live feeds in a command centre with 1,800 cameras around the Capitol complex, were going through their routines on the day of the attack at Ms Pelosi’s home, when an officer noticed some activity.The officer focused on the screen which showed a dark street nearly 3,000 miles away at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House

Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

President Joe Biden Looks Lost & Confused As He Awkwardly Tries To Find The Exit After Wrapping Up Speech

Another day, another awkward President Joe Biden moment! On Thursday, October 20, the politician spoke at a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., while campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, and when he walked off the stage, he turned to his right and then stopped, raising his hands while talking to his team. He then turned to his right and headed for the other way, making a 180-degree turn to his left to find where the exit was. He then pointed at the exit before leaving the stage. Biden, who turns 80 next month, also seemed frazzled while talking to reporters. When he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
The Independent

Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’

Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Business Insider

Listen to Nancy Pelosi complain about how it would take time to 'clean up the poo poo' Trump supporters made 'literally and figuratively' after storming the Capitol

Previously unseen footage shows Nancy Pelosi lamenting having to "clean up the poo poo" insurrectionsts left on January 6, 2021. Pelosi was in a hurry to return to the Capitol to certify the 2020 presidential election results. "There's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she told then-Vice...
Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
The Independent

Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction

Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack

Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
GLENN, CA
The Independent

Rand Paul under fire for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in tweet hours after father’s assault

Sen Rand Paul has come under fire for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in a tweet just hours after her father was violently attacked in his San Francisco home by a man with a hammer. “No one deserves to be assaulted. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr Pelosi a speedy recovery,” the Kentucky senator tweeted on Friday. San Francisco Police Department identified the suspect as 42-year-old David DePape.Police Chief William Scott said during a press briefing on Friday that officers were dispatched at 2.27am and when they arrived on the scene,...
KENTUCKY STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
274K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy