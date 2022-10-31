ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Ecuador's slimmer budget blueprint for next year shrinks deficit

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

QUITO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ecuador's government predicts its budget deficit will narrow to$2.63 billion next year as it benefits from more economic growth and oil production, according to a draft spending blueprint announced by the economy ministry on Monday.

The South American country should see a narrower 2023 deficit of $2.63 billion, down from $3.78 billion projected in the initial 2022 spending plan, the ministry said, citing a draft budget that would land 7% below levels approved for this year.

President Guillermo Lasso, a conservative former banker, drafted a 2023 budget of $31.50 billion, down from the $33.90 billion approved for 2022.

The draft budget must still be approved by Congress, made up of majority opposition lawmakers, who have 30 days to vote on it.

The economy ministry said the plan is backed by forecast economic growth of 3.1% and crude oil prices averaging $65 per barrel, as the government hopes the country will by next year pump some 188 million barrels.

It currently produces about 493,000 barrels per day (bpd), though Lasso plans to ramp up extraction to about 750,000 bpd by the end of his term in 2025.

Financing requirements for next year's budget are seen falling to $7.58 billion, according to the economy ministry, down from $9.53 billion approved for 2022.

"The main source of financing for next year's budget will continue to be multilateral lending agencies, which provide credit on beneficial terms for the country," the ministry said in a statement.

Social investments under the plan total $15.28 billion, it added, including more spending on health, education, social security payments and university allocations.

It would also guarantee an $1.87 billion investment plan, which includes spending on infrastructure, security and other areas, plus $1.31 billion for social protection programs for vulnerable families, the ministry added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fed's Powell: 'Ultimate level' of rates likely higher than earlier estimates

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The "ultimate level" of the Federal Reserve's benchmark policy rate is likely higher than previously estimated, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. In remarks at a press conference after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points for a fourth consecutive meeting, Powell said there is "significant uncertainty" around the level of rates needed to bring down inflation, but "we still have some ways to go."
Reuters

Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
Reuters

Canada targets record 500,000 new immigrants in 2025

OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada plans to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025, and has boosted its targets for the next two years, as it looks to ramp up arrivals to address an acute labor shortage, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday.
Reuters

Marketmind: Laboring markets get China fillip

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. With one eye on the U.S. employment report at the end of a dour week of rising interest rates, world markets were spurred by another slightly mysterious Chinese stock surge.
Reuters

Analysis-China's markets clutch at economy reopening straws

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Rumours of a possible end to stringent COVID-19 lockdowns have sent China's stock markets flying this week despite the lack of any announced changes, showing how desperate investors are for an end to months of relentless negative news.
Reuters

Reuters

637K+
Followers
362K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy