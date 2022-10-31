Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Tangipahoa, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Also, remember that visibilities may widely vary over very short distances in dense fog situations.
Flood Watch issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 22:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The combination of a polar trough, along with increasing moisture will result in favorable atmospheric conditions for rain production. Frequent showers and thunderstorms are expected from late Friday into early next week, increasing the chances for urban, river and flash flooding, along with mudslides in areas of steep terrain. So far, the areas that will likely receive the greater amounts of rain are the eastern and southern half of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the United States Virgin Islands. However, the whole area will be prone to flooding and mudslides. Expect 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts through the watch period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 02:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 23:16:00 Expires: 2022-11-07 19:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The combination of a polar trough, along with increasing moisture will result in favorable atmospheric conditions for rain production. Frequent showers and thunderstorms are expected from late Friday into early next week, increasing the chances for urban, river and flash flooding, along with mudslides in areas of steep terrain. So far, the areas that will likely receive the greater amounts of rain are the eastern and southern half of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the United States Virgin Islands. However, the whole area will be prone to flooding and mudslides. Expect 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts through the watch period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
