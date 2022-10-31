Effective: 2022-11-03 23:16:00 Expires: 2022-11-07 19:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The combination of a polar trough, along with increasing moisture will result in favorable atmospheric conditions for rain production. Frequent showers and thunderstorms are expected from late Friday into early next week, increasing the chances for urban, river and flash flooding, along with mudslides in areas of steep terrain. So far, the areas that will likely receive the greater amounts of rain are the eastern and southern half of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the United States Virgin Islands. However, the whole area will be prone to flooding and mudslides. Expect 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts through the watch period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

4 HOURS AGO