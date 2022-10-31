BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO