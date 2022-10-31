Read full article on original website
Recent string of church burglaries across Southeast Texas believe to be connected to same suspect
WOODVILLE, Texas — Investigators believe a string of recent church break-ins around Southeast Texas may be from the same suspect. Surveillance cameras caught the man authorities believe committed three church burglaries Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in Woodville according to a Facebook post by the crime stoppers group. On...
Beaumont man indicted for murder of minister found 'badly burned' after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont man accused in the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October has been formally indicted on the charge. Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, just over a...
Mom now says investigators 'evaluating bullet wound' in body of Lumberton man who died in 2018
LUMBERTON, Texas — The mother of a Lumberton man, whose 2018 death was ruled a drowning, is now saying forensic investigators are currently investigating a possible bullet wound on his body. Kolby Kulhanek's mother, Susan Kulhanek and other family members watched Tuesday morning at Old Hardin Cemetery near Kountze...
Nederland woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for death of co-worker in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Nederland woman was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of her 23-year-old co-worker. Carly Kay Abshire, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and has already bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first...
Escaped inmates face additional charges
Two inmates that escaped from a contract prisoner transport bus Friday afternoon have been identified and will now face additional charges. Initial reports were that two transport buses were on the side of the road, repairing one that had a flat tire on Highway 190, just east of FM 1276. Two inmates escaped, one of them assaulted a guard, took a weapon and ran into the woods, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons.
No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
First responders extinguish fire at paint and body shop in Groves
GROVES — Firefighters responded to a popular paint and body shop in Groves. A Groves Fire Department official says a fire at Jared's Paint & Body Shop in the 4300 block of N. Link Street (near Hwy 73 and Twin City) was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Smoke...
Judge sets bond at $750,000 for man awaiting retrial in killing of mother and daughter
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A visiting judge has set bond at $750,000 for a man facing retrial after a court overturned his capital murder conviction for the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter in Beaumont. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirms to KFDM/Fox 4 that the judge from...
Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery. Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area. The video...
LCPD: Avoid E. Prien Lake at Common and Deaton for 6 hours due to accident
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road at Common and Deaton streets until 10 p.m. due to an accident. A driver had a medical condition and hit multiple cars at the intersection of Common and Prien Lake Road, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said. The vehicle stopped after hitting a utility pole at Deaton Street.
DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines - Port Neches man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl
A Port Neches man along with a man from Houston have been trafficking fentanyl in Southeast Texas. The two men pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Marcus Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches and Arthur McDaniels, 46, of Houston pleaded guilty to drug trafficking. This year, authorities say, McDaniels was supplying drugs from...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a Saturday shooting left an 8-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl injured. It happened in the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue in the South Park area. Beaumont Police responded to the area at 9:40 p.m., after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.
Body of Lumberton man who died in 2018 exhumed Tuesday, officials to determine if foul play was involved
LUMBERTON, Texas — The family and friends of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 gathered early Tuesday morning as his body was exhumed. Kolby Kulhanek's body was found in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton on October 21, 2018. He had last been seen on October 14, 2018 wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
Furever Homes of SETX asking for help after puppy was possibly hung, tortured
LUMBERTON, Texas — Furever Homes Dogs Rescue of SETX is asking for help to cover the medical costs of a puppy that veterinarians believe was possibly tortured or hung. The puppy was found more than four weeks ago on a road in Hardin County. She is currently being treated at the Main Street Vet Clinic in Lumberton.
Cold case arrest: Shepherd man charged with 2019 murder of Polunsky corrections officer
Robert Dale Clary, 65, of Shepherd, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2022, for the murder of Rhonda Richardson of Shepherd, Texas. Richardson was a corrections officer with the Polunsky Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She was survived by her three children and five grandchildren. Investigators found Richardson’s...
Body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland
After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified. “The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on...
Port Neches, Houston men plead guilty to trafficking PCP, fentanyl through Southeast Texas
PORT NECHES, Texas — Two men pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations Wednesday in the Eastern District of Texas. Arthur Wilson McDaniels, 46, of Houston and Marcus Terrance Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches, each pleaded guilty before US Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn, according to a news release from the office of US Attorney Brit Featherston.
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
