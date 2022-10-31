ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kjas.com

Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker

The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
NEDERLAND, TX
East Texas News

Escaped inmates face additional charges

Two inmates that escaped from a contract prisoner transport bus Friday afternoon have been identified and will now face additional charges. Initial reports were that two transport buses were on the side of the road, repairing one that had a flat tire on Highway 190, just east of FM 1276. Two inmates escaped, one of them assaulted a guard, took a weapon and ran into the woods, according to Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons.
POLK COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries after SUV overturns in wreck involving 18-wheeler Thursday morning along IH-10 west of Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured Thursday morning after an SUV overturned after striking and 18-wheeler that left the scene of the wreck. State troopers and other first responders responded to the scene of a wreck Thursday morning west of Beaumont along Interstate 10 westbound near the 844 mile marker according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

First responders extinguish fire at paint and body shop in Groves

GROVES — Firefighters responded to a popular paint and body shop in Groves. A Groves Fire Department official says a fire at Jared's Paint & Body Shop in the 4300 block of N. Link Street (near Hwy 73 and Twin City) was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Smoke...
GROVES, TX
KFDM-TV

Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

LCPD: Avoid E. Prien Lake at Common and Deaton for 6 hours due to accident

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road at Common and Deaton streets until 10 p.m. due to an accident. A driver had a medical condition and hit multiple cars at the intersection of Common and Prien Lake Road, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said. The vehicle stopped after hitting a utility pole at Deaton Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bluebonnetnews.com

Body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland

After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified. “The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on...
CLEVELAND, TX

