The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Hoskinson predicts massive crypto adoption with failure of multiple government’s sovereign currencies
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), recently predicted that as multiple governments’ national fiat currencies begin to fail, cryptocurrencies will become more popular. He tweeted: “Crypto is about to get a lot of adoption as sovereign currencies fail”. Hoskinson claims that this approach has a significant adverse effect...
Crypto custodian RakkaR Digital secures $10M in a funding round led by SCB 10X
Cryptocurrency custodian RakkaR Digital has recently raised $10 million with the support of Siam Commercial Bank’s (SCB) venture arm SCB 10X. According to a report by The Block, the Singapore-based crypto custodian RakkaR Digital, which is a Fireblocks-powered platform and serves Southeast Asian institutions, has received $10 million in an initial funding round with the support of just one investor, SCB 10X, a division of Thailand’s oldest bank, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB).
Galaxy Digital Considers a 20% Cut Back on its Global Workforce
Crypto financial service provider Galaxy Digital Holdings is considering laying off 20% of its workforce amidst the crypto winter. The shadow cast by the market downtrend has forced many firms in the crypto ecosystem to succumb to letting go of some of their employees and eventually, changing their growth plans. Galaxy Digital which was founded by billionaire investor Michael Novogratz is the latest hit of these crypto firms.
Allianz’s Chief Economic Adviser believes Bitcoin would never reach $100K
The Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, Mohamed El-Erian, believes that bitcoin will never replace the world’s reserve currency and that its price would never rise above $100,000. Nevertheless, he is confident that the cryptocurrency industry will endure the current bear market and continue to play an important role in “the ecosystem of payments.”
Grayscale survey discovers over 50% of Democrat and Republican voters agree crypto is ‘the future of finance’
Grayscale Investments released the results of a new nationwide study to discover how Americans feel about the current situation of the economy and cryptocurrencies in relation to the future election in the United States in 2022, on November 1. Grayscale spokesperson speaks. According to the survey conducted online in the...
Imax CEO “Optimistic” Over China’s Theatrical Recovery as Share Price Rises
Imax, more closely tied to the Chinese film industry’s fortunes than most Hollywood players, has felt the chill as box office in China faltered amid that country’s continuing coronavirus-era lockdowns. But Imax CEO Richard Gelfond, whose company licenses its technology to around 800 Imax-branded theaters in China, is feeling the warmth as media reports suggest that Asian country may relax its zero-COVID policy, ease regional lockdowns and allow more Hollywood movies screen in its theaters. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the BillionsAFM First Look: Liz Hurley in VMI's Supernatural Thriller 'Piper' (Exclusive)AFM:...
Analysis-Sanctions fail to halt North Korea's accelerating weapons programs
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Economic sanctions, the primary means the United States has used for years to try to exert pressure on North Korea, have abjectly failed to halt its nuclear and missile programs or to bring the reclusive northeast Asian state back to the negotiating table.
Here’s what Tezos CEO believes would thrive after the end of current bear market
According to Kathleen Breitman, CEO of blockchain company Tezos, the current bear market in cryptocurrencies is still far from entering a new bull run despite its recent resurgence. Nonetheless, she asserts that a “small minority” of beneficial crypto applications will make it through the present difficulties and “thrive” in the future.
Investors have redistributed 14% of Bitcoin supply since July 2022
Since July 2022, 14% of the total supply of Bitcoin has been reallocated. A redistribution of coins occurs in the market as a result of capitulating during the discovery phase of a Bitcoin bottom by some enfeeble clients due to declining investor profitability. According to Glassnode‘s most recent weekly analysis, the cost-basis of about 20.1% of the supply is currently within the threshold.
Outspoken Putin ally Prigozhin's St Petersburg defence tech centre opens
ST. PETERSBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russia's Wagner Group, a private militia controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, opened a military technology centre in St. Petersburg on Friday, the latest move by the Putin ally who has criticized the Kremlin's defence top brass over the Ukraine conflict.
MoneyGram adds Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin trading feature to its mobile app
MoneyGram, a market capitalization peer-to-peer payments service provider, has introduced cryptocurrency trading features to its mobile application. As other fintech companies expand their products in the sector, MoneyGram, a publicly traded peer-to-pay payments operator, has added cryptocurrency trading features to its mobile app. In accordance with the statement, users can...
Circle and Paxos receive regulatory approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has recently granted permission to Paxos, a blockchain infrastructure platform, and Circle, stablecoin USDC issuer, to offer services in the city-state. Circle got the permission to offer digital transaction token goods and carry out both national and international transactions in the Asian city-state. According...
Protocol Ventures Forced to Close Shop After Continued Losses
Protocol Ventures, a leading fund of funds in the crypto asset class has announced plans to shut down its operations. The closure set for the end of the year or the first quarter of 2023, follows its continuous loss and failure to recover from it. As per a Bloomberg report,...
El Salvador president predicts crypto will take over the central banking system
The president of El Salvador and renowned Bitcoin proponent Nayib Bukele has predicted that a more reliable, decentralized system will eventually replace the central banking system used in current western nations. Bukele, condemned the Federal Reserve and the media’s response to his nation’s acceptance of Bitcoin in an interview with...
Pick n Pay launches crypto payment options at all its locations
One of South Africa’s biggest supermarkets, Pick n Pay, has begun accepting Bitcoin payments at its locations after the expansion of its payments’ pilot program. With this initiation, customers in South Africa can pay for everyday items using bitcoin, according to a report by Sunday Times. The company claimed that it would soon make the payment option available in all of its locations. Regarding the pilot program which was started five months ago with just 10 outlets, has increased to a total of 39.
Compute North Largest Lender Generate Capital to Buy Miners Assets
Bankrupt crypto mining data center Compute North has resorted to selling its assets and facilities. Generate Capital which was once a lender of the Bitcoin (BTC) mining hosting firm, will be purchasing two mega mining facilities for $5 million. Already, a new filing has been made to the court in charge of Compute North bankruptcy proceedings.
MAS Completes First Industry Pilot Program For DeFi
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced the completion of the first industry pilot program for digital assets and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) under the apex bank’s Project Guardian. During the pilot testing, wholesale transactions which explored the potential of DeFi and digital assets were conducted. Additionally, other pilot programs...
