'Enola Holmes 2's Director Explains Sam Claflin's Absence in the Sequel Film
Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the 2020 film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister to Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, will be streaming on November 4, and looking up and down the cast will reveal a glaring absence from the original film. Sam Claflin, who played the duo's oldest sibling Mycroft in the original film, did not make a return in the newly released follow-up with many fans wondering why. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to sit down with the film's director Harry Bradbeer and asked about his exclusion. While Claflin was unable to appear in this film, fans of the actor and the character will be happy to hear that he has an open invitation to return in the future.
'Enola Holmes 2' Cast and Character Guide
Sherlock Holmes is one of the world’s most recognizable detective franchises, but recently it has been another Holmes that has been gracing our screens. The Netflix film Enola Holmes debuted in 2020 and quickly became a hit with viewers. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, the younger sister to Sherlock Holmes and a budding detective in her own right. Soon, viewers can revel in more of the mystery, whimsy, and suspense that made the first film compelling. Enola Holmes 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on November 4, 2022. With a cast of eccentric sleuths and mystery lovers, it's time for viewers to refresh their memories and see what old and new faces are on board for Enola Holmes 2.
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
Sam Heughan & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rom-Com 'Love Again' Sets New Release Date
A new release date is in order for the upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, a Screen Gems film that was formerly known as It’s All Coming Back to Me. Along with the announcement of the release date change, a new image from the film was also released. The film's release was moved from February 10, 2023 to May 12, 2023.
Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Action Movie 'Silent Kill'
Fan favorite action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to star in the action feature Silent Kill, Deadline has reported. The movie is helmed by Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth fame Anthony Hickox, who also penned down the screenplay. The film will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo and decide to bury it and to meet back at the same spot in three years to split the fortune evenly. However, things don’t go as planned and take a different turn. Along with Van Damme, the movie also features NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis, Rafael Amaya, and Madalina Anea.
'Terrifier 2's Damien Leone Reveals How They Made That Bedroom Scene
Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone has been discussing the infamous kill scene involving Allie (Casey Hartnett) in the movie; he revealed how difficult it was to bring to life, in an interview with Variety. This news comes as the film continues to make its mark at the box office as it approaches $8 million dollars. This article does reveal major spoilers for an iconic death scene in the movie.
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Trailer: Secrets Won’t Remain Buried For Long
We’re just a couple of weeks away from the premiere of the final season of Dead to Me, so it’s high time we got another trailer to hype up the upcoming episodes. Netflix released today new footage for the upcoming episodes that underscores a very simple truth: The series will go out with a bang. Once again, the story will follow two friends who bonded over the fact that they think they are above the law.
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in November 2022
Can you believe it’s already November? Where has the time gone? Halloween season may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean Netflix doesn’t have plenty of intriguing options for you to check out. With a handful of shows returning for their final season, Netflix also has a couple of brand-new options to offer whether you’re in the mood for comedy, horror, or just good old-fashioned spooky. And maybe even a little travel show if you need something completely different. There is a little something for everybody in November and here are seven of your best options.
'Dead to Me' Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Can You Watch Dead To Me Season 3 Without Netflix?. Powerful friendships are built on so many foundations such as mutual trust, honesty, loyalty, communication, and more. But, in the world of Dead to Me, it’s a lot more complicated than that because it seems like powerful friendship is built on mutual killings.
'Stargate' Co-Creator Says Reboot Series Will "Probably Never See the Light of Day"
Few sci-fi franchises have captured the magic of episodic television the way that Stargate did in the 90s and early 2000s. For years there have been various attempts to reboot the franchise in some way, including an abandoned trilogy of movies from director Roland Emmerich and producer Dean Devlin. Back in 2019, Stargate SG-1 co-creator Brad Wright was asked by MGM to write a pilot for a new reboot series that would follow a new gate team years later within the existing canon of the series per a report from GateWorld. Unfortunately, Wright has recently offered a few devastating updates on the long-in-development reboot series.
'Andor's Leida Mothma Is Another Star Wars Legends Deep Cut
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Andor.Andor has distinguished itself from the other Star Wars projects on Disney+ so far with its deliberate lack of obvious fan service and connections to the Skywalker saga. There’s no creepy CGI Mark Hamill or Hayden Christensen, as Tony Gilroy has given us a more grounded look at the galaxy far, far away that doesn’t need lightsabers or the force to be captivating. The lack of cameos and overt references is one of Andor’s best attributes. By telling a unique and original story, it makes the Star Wars universe feel even more expansive.
What Is Mon Mothma's Connection to Her Cousin [Spoiler] in 'Andor'?
Andor follows the early days of the rebellion, giving a spotlight to the well-known but rarely in-focus Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). The show provides the opportunity to explore the Mothma family, including her husband, Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie), and their daughter, Leida (Bronte Carmichael). Mon and Perrin's marriage seems more political than love, as seen by the fact that they don't get along. And Leida prefers her father to her mother. In Andor, Mon Mothma is the Chandrilan senator, trying to fund the rebellion without raising suspicions. Due to the danger of her work, there are few people she can trust, and her own family isn't included in that group. She fights for the rebel cause alone, knowing that if she slips up, everything could be over before it truly begins. The danger she lives with daily would make anyone stressed, and Mon Mothma is no different. She and her ally, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), don't see eye to eye, as Rael promotes a more violent rebellion than Mon planned. She has been doing her best to help the rebel cause throughout the show, which leaves her feeling alone. But Episode 9 "Nobody's Listening!" connects Mon Mothma to an unknown ally: her cousin Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay).
Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Is Now Available, Here’s What You Need to Know
So much has changed in the streaming landscape in the last number of years. Specifically for Netflix, the streaming giant has way more competition than in previous years now that the rest of the industry has caught up to their lead. The streamer has had a rocky year, to say the least, but now Netflix's ad-supported tier is officially available to subscribers for $6.99.
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's Rainn Wilson on the 'Boogie Nights'-Inspired Pool Scene and the Brilliant Script
Co-written by “Weird Al” Yankovic and director Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the People's Choice Award-winning, appropriately parodied musical biopic of the man himself. Featuring an ensemble cast portraying a full roster of celebrity cameos, this hysterical movie chronicles Yankovic’s (played by Daniel Radcliffe) “very true,” and at times challenged, rise to satire stardom. In the film, Rainn Wilson portrays Dr. Demento, Yankovic’s mentor of sorts who aids the young man in his quest for comedy.
Ralph Macchio Revisits "Emotional" Decision to Write Elizabeth Shue Out of ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise
Even though The Karate Kid remains a beloved franchise, it had shortcomings. For instance, Elizabeth Shue’s character, Ali, was written off with one line in Part II. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio commented on that line,m and how he was too young and busy to realize what it meant for Shue.
Andy Serkis to Narrate 'The Silmarillion' Audiobook [Exclusive]
If there's one name, one voice, one persona that fans of The Lord of the Rings can attach to film series, it is that of Andy Serkis, whose performance as the wretched, tortured Sméagol — aka Gollum — has remained a cultural touchstone for the last 20 years. More recently, Serkis dove back into the world of Tolkein, narrating the audiobook for The Hobbit in 2020, followed by the complete Lord of the Rings in 2021. Though each of these are remarkable accomplishments in their own right, the English actor is far from done with the world of Middle-earth.
John Krasinski's Jack Ryan Is the Best Version of the Character
Tom Clancy’s literary hero Jack Ryan has been one of the most popular protagonists in modern espionage fiction. Before his tragic death in 2013, Clancy wrote over a dozen novels in the core series and the larger “Ryanverse” that he created. While heroes like John Clark and Domingo Chavez had their fans, none of Clancy’s other protagonists found the same enthusiasm from readers. Ryan is both an expert and an everyman; he’s a relatable hero whose skills come from training, not destiny. The best stories within the Ryanverse are those where Ryan sees the promise of his country, but refuses to ignore its faults. There’s a complexity to his patriotism that is unique.
How Steven Spielberg Turned 'War of the Worlds' Into a Chilling 9/11 Parallel
Steven Spielberg’s early developments within science fiction created many of the hallmarks of the genre. There’s a reason that the “Spielbergian adventure” is a term that is so often thrown around. Exciting classic films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park emphasize how hopeful and exciting sci-fi can be. The impact of Spielberg’s work within the genre is evident today, thanks to the near-constant 1980s nostalgia in projects like Stranger Things.
Vince Vaughn's 'Christmas With the Campbells' Sets Holiday Release Date
Vince Vaughn's upcoming Christmas romantic comedy, Christmas With the Campbells officially has a release date. The new holiday film will be released in theaters and on streaming on AMC+ beginning on December 2, 2022, right at the start of the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas With the Campbells...
'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts Explains Leaving Out Peter's Spider Bite
Marvel Studios has its own way of doing things when it comes to introducing new characters in the MCU. Recently, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel was introduced as a mutant as opposed to the character’s comic book Inhuman origins, Tony Stark in the MCU was the biological child of Howard and Maria Stark while in the comic he’s an adopted son. Thor, Hela, and Captain America have all also had their origin stories changed. Another such hero is Spider-Man. When Tom Holland was introduced in Captain America: Civil War, his iconic spider bite plot line was left on the sidelines, for fans to fill in the blanks. In an interview with Sean O'Connell for his new Spider-Man book With Great Power, Civil War scribe Christopher Markus and Spider-Man franchise director Jon Watts spoke about leaving the incident out.
