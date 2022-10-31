Andor follows the early days of the rebellion, giving a spotlight to the well-known but rarely in-focus Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). The show provides the opportunity to explore the Mothma family, including her husband, Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie), and their daughter, Leida (Bronte Carmichael). Mon and Perrin's marriage seems more political than love, as seen by the fact that they don't get along. And Leida prefers her father to her mother. In Andor, Mon Mothma is the Chandrilan senator, trying to fund the rebellion without raising suspicions. Due to the danger of her work, there are few people she can trust, and her own family isn't included in that group. She fights for the rebel cause alone, knowing that if she slips up, everything could be over before it truly begins. The danger she lives with daily would make anyone stressed, and Mon Mothma is no different. She and her ally, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), don't see eye to eye, as Rael promotes a more violent rebellion than Mon planned. She has been doing her best to help the rebel cause throughout the show, which leaves her feeling alone. But Episode 9 "Nobody's Listening!" connects Mon Mothma to an unknown ally: her cousin Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay).

