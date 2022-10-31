Read full article on original website
$5.6 Million Settlement Agreed For Polluting Hemi V8 Engines In Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and Ram 1500 Models
The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US unit that sits under the Stellantis Group is set to hand over $5.6 million following a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations. Years after the Dieselgate saga, it appears that some automakers are still flouting emissions regulations. Over 30,000 vehicles are involved...
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
Electric Ram Revolution pickup debut delayed until CES in January
The reveal of the Ram Revolution electric full-size pickup has been pushed from November to January, when it will make its debut at CES in Las Vegas.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
fordauthority.com
Ford Owners Least Likely To Be ‘One And Done’ Car Shoppers
Ford owners have long been quite loyal to the brand as a whole, earning the automaker top honors in IHS Markit’s Overall Loyalty to Make category and enabling it to post the largest increase in brand loyalty in S&P Global’s Top 10 Industry Trends Report from July, while Ford trucks had the highest loyalty rate in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study and the Ford Edge was the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022, according to IHS Markit. Now, new data from S&P Global shows that Ford owners are also among the least likely to be “one and done” car shoppers of any brand.
Ram is discontinuing this classic pickup style
Ram will no longer offer a regular cab 1500 pickup with a short bed starting in 2023 as the market shifts to larger, more luxurious full-size trucks.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Orders Averaged 10K Per Day In First Week
Following the reveal of the 2023 Ford Super Duty back in late September, order banks for the redesigned truck opened up on October 27th. However, in the mere five days that order banks were open last month, Ford secured a whopping 52,000 orders for the brand new model – which averages out to a little over 10,000 orders per day, as the automaker pointed out in its most recent sales report for the month of October.
fordauthority.com
Patriarc 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Debuts As Powerful Restomod
Before rolling out to SEMA 2022, Ringbrothers released a teaser featuring one of its latest creations: the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 “Patriarc,” previewing the restomod’s modern drivetrain and classic looks. Now, the aftermarket custom car builder and parts manufacturer has officially lifted the shroud from its latest pony car build, showing off the full extent of the marvelous combination of modern tech beneath a first-generation Mustang’s skin.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1986 Pontiac Fiero GT
If you like affordable, mid-engined two-seaters, the 1980s were your decade. Fiat (and, a bit later, Bertone) offered the X1/9, Toyota sold MR2s, and even General Motors got into the act by creating the Fiero. Available from the 1984 through 1988 model years, the Pontiac Fiero showed plenty of promise but ended up being mostly disappointing, in some ways echoing the career of the Chevy Corvair of a couple of decades earlier. Today's Junkyard Gem is a once-spiffy 1986 Fiero GT, found in a self-service yard near Denver, Colorado.
The Forgotten Ford Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The Ford Synergy 2010 concept was a 1990s concept car that reached toward the not-so-distant future of automotive engineering. Here's what it got right.
Want to Live in a Van Down by the River? Ford Has a New Vehicle for That
Ford on Thursday revealed the 2023 Ford Transit Trail Van, a new model of its full-size van equipped with more durable, off-road parts for outdoor enthusiasts. The automaker is attempting to cash in on the boom in sales of recreational trailers and vehicles, or RVs, during the coronavirus pandemic. The...
fordauthority.com
Ford EVs Could Get Interchangeable Performance Packages
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for interchangeable performance packages, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 28th, 2021, published on November 3rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 0348277. The Ford Authority Take. While Ford dove headfirst into the EV world by rolling out a trio...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Buyers Are Switching From Lariat To XLT
With the semiconductor chip shortage and various other supply chain issues impacting automotive production for over two years now, low inventory and high demand has resulted in ever-rising prices, to the point where both new and used vehicles have set new records on a nearly monthly basis over that time span. Ford’s lineup has been impacted in a big way, and most all of its models have seen some sort of price increase – or multiple increases – in recent months. That includes the Ford F-150, which may have gotten so expensive that customers are choosing lower, less expensive trim levels, according to CEO Jim Farley.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Raptor Is Heading To The Baja 1000
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed early this year and just entered production a couple of months ago, but has already proven to be a hot entity among consumers, prompting FoMoCo to ramp up production of the high-performance off-roader. Now, the new Ranger Raptor will also be looking to make a name for itself at the iconic Baja 1000 – where racing versions of the Ford Bronco have competed over the past couple of years – as it will participate in the grueling event later this month.
fordauthority.com
All-Female Ford Bronco Build Officially Unveiled At SEMA 2022
A few days ago, the SEMA Busineswomen’s Network (SBN) previewed a Ford Bronco Wildtrack built entirely by a team of women. This Ford Bronco was donated by The Blue Oval directly to SBN for off-road customization. The built was completed just before SEMA 2022, where it was finally revealed to the public.
fordauthority.com
Ford Escape, Lincoln Corsair Plant’s Future Is Uncertain
With the debut of the refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair taking place back in September – which was followed by the reveal of the also-refreshed 2023 Ford Escape late last month – it would seem as if the Louisville Assembly plant in Kentucky, where both crossovers are built, would be fairly secure, at least in the short term. Ford CEO Jim Farley even gave the plant a “shout out” recently, praising the employees that work there a couple of years after the automaker invested $550 million in the plant. However, Farley also recently hinted that the Escape may be facing cancellation at some point in the future, and now, Automotive News is reporting that the Louisville plant itself is staring at an uncertain future as well.
