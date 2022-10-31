Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat Tuesday at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo's offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in...
Porterville Recorder
Ravens seek 4th win in 5 when they visit inconsistent Saints
BALTIMORE (5-3) at NEW ORLEANS (3-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Ravens by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 4-4, Saints 3-5. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 5-2. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Ravens 24-23 on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Buccaneers 27-22; Saints...
Porterville Recorder
Colts, Patriots meet again with season at crossroads
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet for the second straight year with their seasons at a crossroads. Last year, both were coming off bye-week breaks entering Week 15 when the Colts — 7-6 at the time — hosted a Patriots squad that was 9-4 and riding a seven-game winning streak. The Colts rallied behind a 170-yard rushing performance from Jonathan Taylor to pull out a 27-17 win.
Porterville Recorder
Raiders coming off shutout, Jags coming out of 0-for-October
LAS VEGAS (2-5) at JACKSONVILLE (2-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Las Vegas Raiders 3-4; Jacksonville 2-6. SERIES RECORD: Jaguars lead 5-4. LAST MEETING: Jaguars beat Raiders 20-16 on Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland. LAST WEEK: Raiders lost at Saints 24-0; Jaguars lost to Broncos 21-17 in...
Porterville Recorder
'Sky's the limit': Chubb relishes fresh start in Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The No. 2 on Bradley Chubb’s new Miami Dolphins jersey has multiple meanings. Yes, that is how fans, teammates and coaches will identify him on the field, but Chubb wants that number to symbolize a new outlook. “At first, it was the coolest...
Porterville Recorder
Saints receiver Michael Thomas going on injured reserve
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints had most of the previous two seasons to adjust to playing without two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas. Now their highest-paid pass catcher is scheduled for toe surgery that is expected to wipe out the rest of yet another season. The Saints...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at HOUSTON TEXANS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta, CB Josiah Scott. HOUSTON: WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins, G Justin McCray, OT Austin Deculus, DT Maliek Collins, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Isaac Yiadom.
Could Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba follow in footsteps of Nick Bosa and Keith Byars?
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has not had an ideal junior season. He was Ohio State football's leading wide receiver in 2021, breaking the Big Ten single-season record with 1,606 receiving yards on 95 catches with nine touchdown receptions. In 2022, Smith-Njigba has played only limited snaps through four games due to a lingering hamstring...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Transactions
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract as manager. NBA— Fined LA Clippers $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against New Orleans on Oct. 30. Fined Oklahoma City $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against Orlando on Nov. 1.
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3
Tampa Bay0300—3 Carolina won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Carolina, Jarvis 3 (Stastny), 8:29. Penalties_Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry (Too Many Men on the Ice), 6:24; Cernak, TB (Roughing), 14:33. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Colton 3 (Hagel, Sergachev), 5:50 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Paul 3 (Stamkos), 9:19. 4, Carolina,...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 130, Golden State 129
GOLDEN STATE (129) D.Green 4-5 0-1 8, Wiggins 6-12 1-3 15, Looney 8-11 1-1 17, Curry 13-22 5-5 39, Thompson 10-24 0-0 27, J.Green 3-5 0-0 7, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Wiseman 1-3 0-0 2, Moody 0-1 1-2 1, Poole 4-12 2-3 11. Totals 50-97 10-15 129. ORLANDO (130) Banchero...
Porterville Recorder
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Gurriel in the 8th. E_Marsh (1). LOB_Houston 7, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Altuve (2), Bregman (3), Gurriel (1), Harper (1). HR_Peña (1), off Syndergaard; Schwarber (2), off Verlander. RBIs_Peña 2 (3), Alvarez (3), Schwarber (3), Segura (2). SB_Bregman (1). CS_Peña (1). Runners left in scoring...
Comments / 0