ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat Tuesday at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo's offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Ravens seek 4th win in 5 when they visit inconsistent Saints

BALTIMORE (5-3) at NEW ORLEANS (3-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Ravens by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 4-4, Saints 3-5. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 5-2. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Ravens 24-23 on Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Buccaneers 27-22; Saints...
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

Colts, Patriots meet again with season at crossroads

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet for the second straight year with their seasons at a crossroads. Last year, both were coming off bye-week breaks entering Week 15 when the Colts — 7-6 at the time — hosted a Patriots squad that was 9-4 and riding a seven-game winning streak. The Colts rallied behind a 170-yard rushing performance from Jonathan Taylor to pull out a 27-17 win.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Raiders coming off shutout, Jags coming out of 0-for-October

LAS VEGAS (2-5) at JACKSONVILLE (2-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Las Vegas Raiders 3-4; Jacksonville 2-6. SERIES RECORD: Jaguars lead 5-4. LAST MEETING: Jaguars beat Raiders 20-16 on Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland. LAST WEEK: Raiders lost at Saints 24-0; Jaguars lost to Broncos 21-17 in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Porterville Recorder

'Sky's the limit': Chubb relishes fresh start in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The No. 2 on Bradley Chubb’s new Miami Dolphins jersey has multiple meanings. Yes, that is how fans, teammates and coaches will identify him on the field, but Chubb wants that number to symbolize a new outlook. “At first, it was the coolest...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

Saints receiver Michael Thomas going on injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints had most of the previous two seasons to adjust to playing without two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas. Now their highest-paid pass catcher is scheduled for toe surgery that is expected to wipe out the rest of yet another season. The Saints...
Porterville Recorder

NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at HOUSTON TEXANS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta, CB Josiah Scott. HOUSTON: WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins, G Justin McCray, OT Austin Deculus, DT Maliek Collins, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Isaac Yiadom.
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Pedro Grifol on a multi-year contract as manager. NBA— Fined LA Clippers $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against New Orleans on Oct. 30. Fined Oklahoma City $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game against Orlando on Nov. 1.
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay0300—3 Carolina won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Carolina, Jarvis 3 (Stastny), 8:29. Penalties_Tampa Bay bench, served by Perry (Too Many Men on the Ice), 6:24; Cernak, TB (Roughing), 14:33. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Colton 3 (Hagel, Sergachev), 5:50 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Paul 3 (Stamkos), 9:19. 4, Carolina,...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 130, Golden State 129

GOLDEN STATE (129) D.Green 4-5 0-1 8, Wiggins 6-12 1-3 15, Looney 8-11 1-1 17, Curry 13-22 5-5 39, Thompson 10-24 0-0 27, J.Green 3-5 0-0 7, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Wiseman 1-3 0-0 2, Moody 0-1 1-2 1, Poole 4-12 2-3 11. Totals 50-97 10-15 129. ORLANDO (130) Banchero...
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

MLB Pitching Comparison

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Porterville Recorder

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Gurriel in the 8th. E_Marsh (1). LOB_Houston 7, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Altuve (2), Bregman (3), Gurriel (1), Harper (1). HR_Peña (1), off Syndergaard; Schwarber (2), off Verlander. RBIs_Peña 2 (3), Alvarez (3), Schwarber (3), Segura (2). SB_Bregman (1). CS_Peña (1). Runners left in scoring...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy