Cumberland County, PA

Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes

>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills […]
Harrisburg woman agrees to repay over $1 million in avoided taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty to failing to collect and pay employment taxes after an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service. Dary T. Son, 36, of Harrisburg, now owes the IRS $1,183,646.25 in unpaid federal taxes. She has agreed to pay this sum in restitution as part of her plea agreement.
New Cumberland County River Rescue receives grant for vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In Cumberland County, first responders have a powerful new tool that they can use in order to help save lives. New Cumberland River Rescue adopted a $29,000 grant from the Logistics Company Energy Transfer. This money helped pay for a utility terrain vehicle, which...
Unfair Housing: Affordable, decent housing comes at great cost to Governor’s Square residents caught in a maintenance, ownership struggle

Three-year-old Stevie bounces around his great grandmother’s small apartment. A kid’s show plays on the television in the living room, but he has no attention for it. Instead, Stevie reaches for the light switch, his small finger flicking it off-on-off-on. “Stop it, Stevie!” his great grandmother scolds, her...
Construction begins on new Harrisburg apartment building

Officials broke ground on a new apartment building in Harrisburg. Fernandez Realty Group is building a new facility, Sycamore Homes, on the 1400 block of Sycamore Street, which will include 23 one-bedroom units. Officials said that the units will be affordably priced to prioritize serving low-income people, identified by federal...
Historic Harrisburg company acquired by St. Louis company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was officially acquired by Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, according to an announcement on Oct. 25, 2022. Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was founded by Abe Freedman in 1904, and serviced central Pennsylvania for over the last 100 years, according to the press release.
November weather records for Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — November is considered by many to be the peak of fall throughout most of the country, with Harrisburg being no exception. But sometimes, it can feel like summer or winter. Before talking about the extremes, let’s talk about averages for the Harrisburg area. According to...
Woman pleads guilty to not paying over $500K in taxes

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty Tuesday for failing to collect and pay over $500,000 in employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Dary T. Son, 36, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge […]
Lebanon County first responder vehicle manufacturer’s expansion completed

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — 911 Rapid Response officially unveiled its new facility on Oct. 29, giving the company its third building and bringing its total space to 58,000 square feet. 911 Rapid Response is an all-encompassing first response vehicle manufacturer that specializes in equipping, manufacturing, and decaling first responder...
