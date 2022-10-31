Read full article on original website
York County announces property tax-refund program for first-responders
YORK, Pa. — A new property tax-refund program has been announced for some first responders in York County. The Board of Commissioners of York County announced Wednesday the approval of a property tax-refund program for members of fire companies and non-profit emergency medical service providers. The program is designed...
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills […]
Harrisburg woman agrees to repay over $1 million in avoided taxes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty to failing to collect and pay employment taxes after an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service. Dary T. Son, 36, of Harrisburg, now owes the IRS $1,183,646.25 in unpaid federal taxes. She has agreed to pay this sum in restitution as part of her plea agreement.
Help for driverless vehicles, decriminalization of fentanyl strips among new Pa. laws
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call for the state to divest holdings in certain Russian companies. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development...
Harrisburg complex has thousands of code violations, and a rehab offer that’s $10M short
Chad and Jessica Horner’s Harrisburg house has twice been hit by stray bullets. In one of those incidents the bullet hit a second-floor window cracking the pane and leaving a hole as a reminder. That was nearly four years ago. The Horners taped the window pane to keep it from collapsing. They are still waiting for a new window.
abc27.com
New Cumberland County River Rescue receives grant for vehicle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In Cumberland County, first responders have a powerful new tool that they can use in order to help save lives. New Cumberland River Rescue adopted a $29,000 grant from the Logistics Company Energy Transfer. This money helped pay for a utility terrain vehicle, which...
theburgnews.com
Unfair Housing: Affordable, decent housing comes at great cost to Governor’s Square residents caught in a maintenance, ownership struggle
Three-year-old Stevie bounces around his great grandmother’s small apartment. A kid’s show plays on the television in the living room, but he has no attention for it. Instead, Stevie reaches for the light switch, his small finger flicking it off-on-off-on. “Stop it, Stevie!” his great grandmother scolds, her...
etxview.com
Cumberland County Commissioners engage in shouting match in dispute over Right-to-Know request
Two Cumberland County commissioners engaged in a shouting match last week over whether it was appropriate for Chairman Gary Eichelberger to use a Right-to-Know request to access emails former commissioner Rick Rovegno sent to county employees. Near the end of the county commissioners workshop meeting Thursday, Eichelberger argued with vice...
Construction begins on new Harrisburg apartment building
Officials broke ground on a new apartment building in Harrisburg. Fernandez Realty Group is building a new facility, Sycamore Homes, on the 1400 block of Sycamore Street, which will include 23 one-bedroom units. Officials said that the units will be affordably priced to prioritize serving low-income people, identified by federal...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, […]
abc27.com
Historic Harrisburg company acquired by St. Louis company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was officially acquired by Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, according to an announcement on Oct. 25, 2022. Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was founded by Abe Freedman in 1904, and serviced central Pennsylvania for over the last 100 years, according to the press release.
abc27.com
November weather records for Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — November is considered by many to be the peak of fall throughout most of the country, with Harrisburg being no exception. But sometimes, it can feel like summer or winter. Before talking about the extremes, let’s talk about averages for the Harrisburg area. According to...
Woman pleads guilty to not paying over $500K in taxes
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty Tuesday for failing to collect and pay over $500,000 in employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Dary T. Son, 36, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge […]
Franklin County Veterans Food Distribution Program Sees Steady Growth
Seven months since its debut, Franklin County MilitaryShare continues to see success as a free food distribution program serving Franklin County families with at least one member who has served, or is currently serving, in the armed forces. The Franklin County Commissioners, through Franklin County Veterans Affairs and in partnership...
Online gaming profits soar at Hollywood Casino while live slot and table play declines
Soaring revenues from Internet-based gambling propelled the parent company of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course to a handsome third-quarter profit, but in-person wagering on slot machines and table games at its Grantville property continued to slide. Publicly traded Penn Entertainment (PENN) reported third-quarter revenues of $1.63 billion and...
Onward State
Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano Stops By State College For ‘Restore Freedom’ Tour
With Election Day a week away, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, made a stop at C3 Sports on Tuesday evening as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. Hundreds of attendees filled the venue. After the regional director for the Mastriano campaign welcomed the...
Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg could start construction in spring
When Thomas Zimmerman Jr. was planning to retire, he and his wife wanted to do to something to give back to the community. They knew it would be veteran-related because Zimmerman’s father was a World War II veteran. Zimmerman realized there were veterans that were struggling and needed help.
During State College visit, Doug Mastriano promises ‘new birth of freedom’ if elected PA governor
Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, held a campaign rally in State College Tuesday night.
abc27.com
Lebanon County first responder vehicle manufacturer’s expansion completed
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — 911 Rapid Response officially unveiled its new facility on Oct. 29, giving the company its third building and bringing its total space to 58,000 square feet. 911 Rapid Response is an all-encompassing first response vehicle manufacturer that specializes in equipping, manufacturing, and decaling first responder...
