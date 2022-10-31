Columbus incumbent William Penterman makes his case in race against Dane County supervisor Maureen McCarville

Incumbent U.S. Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, will square off against Maureen McCarville on Nov. 8 for the 37th Assembly District seat.

Penterman, 26, won the seat in a special election in July of 2021 after State Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, won his own special election in April of 2021. McCarville, 64, is a DeForest resident and Dane County Board supervisor.

The 37th Assembly District is bordered on the west by DeForest, on the east by Oconomowoc, the north by Columbus and the south by Waterloo and Watertown.

Penterman is a U.S. Army Reserve member. He previously worked as aide to Republican Rep. Ron Tusler of Appleton. He also serves as a part-time substitute teacher at Watertown and Dodgeland high schools and Riverside Middle School in Watertown.

Penterman belongs to the Kiwanis Club, Adopt-A-Highway, National Rifle Association and Dodge County Farm Bureau. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Ripon College. He is married to Abby Penterman.

Penterman said he is pro-life. He said the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that essentially reversed Roe v. Wade was a morally and ethically right decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The case centered around a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except for medical emergencies or severe fetal abnormalities,” he said. “By the 15th week of pregnancy, babies have a heartbeat, can feel pain and have unique characteristics, including their own fingerprints. The mother and the baby’s lives are irreplaceable, and every effort must be made to ensure their lives are cherished and respected.”

When asked about the growing rise in gun violence in the country, Penterman said the focus should be placed on enforcing the laws already on the books rather than adding new ones that only restrict law-abiding citizens' ability to defend themselves.

“We need district attorneys who will enforce Wisconsin's current firearm laws,” he said. “We also need bail reform so that career criminals and habitual offenders are not out on the street the next day.”

He noted that Milwaukee is again on pace to set a new record of homicides in 2022.

“We have a serious problem with violent crime in Milwaukee, and it's spilling into neighboring communities. It’s common to see news stories about hundreds of bullets that were fired into someone’s home in Milwaukee,” Penterman said. “It is illegal for felons to own firearms in Wisconsin, yet many of the shootings that take place in Milwaukee are done so by felons who cannot own a firearm under current law.”

He said he stands with law enforcement.

“I proved that when I authored a bill that would have given our law enforcement officers a much needed bonus, and also would have provided sign-on bonuses to new law enforcement officers,” he said. “In addition to funding the police and ensuring they have the appropriate training and equipment to do their job, we need to change the conversation. We need to talk about what we can do to support these brave men and women, rather than demonizing the entire profession.”

He said it’s important to find out why additional funding is necessary.

“For the past two years, our law enforcement officers have faced immense pressure, public scrutiny, and repeated calls for 'defunding the police.' It is their job to enforce the law, and overwhelmingly, they do so faithfully,” Penterman said. “However, the 'Defund the Police' movement assumes that law enforcement officers are evil, and we should divert funds to additional social welfare programs.”