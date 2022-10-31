Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...

