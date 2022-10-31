Read full article on original website
UFC’s Conor McGregor Debuts New Look, Fans Say He’s Unrecognizable
Conor McGregor has stunned the UFC world. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything inside the Octagon, either. Rather, it’s the fighting superstar’s new look that has taken social media by storm. McGregor shared photos of his Halloween costume this week. While it’s unusual to see the...
Jake Paul speculates on why his fight with Anderson Silva “tanked”: “I lost like millions of dollars”
It’s been a tough week for Jake Paul. Despite beating Anderson Silva in their boxing bout, the YouTuber turned combat sports superstar had to deal with a lot of people calling the win fake. And now, to add insult to injury, it looks like the Paul vs. Silva event under-performed sales wise in both tickets and pay-per-view buys.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”
Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
Nate Diaz responds after Michael Bisping suggests he would lose boxing match to Jake Paul
Nate Diaz is responding after Michael Bisping suggested he would lose in a boxing match with Jake Paul. After defeating Anderson Silva this past Saturday night, Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz to meet him in the boxing ring next. Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on a Diaz vs Paul...
Jake Paul says he’s willing to entertain rebooking a fight with Tommy Fury as long as certain conditions are met
Jake Paul says he’s willing to entertain rebooking a fight with Tommy Fury as long as certain conditions are met. Jake Paul, 25, is riding high these days, especially after recently defeating UFC legend Anderson Silva last Saturday night, October 29th. Paul’s record is now set at 6 wins, no losses with 4 of those wins coming by knockout.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Nate Diaz: I Know You’re A Little Slow, Buddy; But We Can Make That Fight Happen
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul wasn’t the least bit surprised to learn after he defeated Anderson Silva that Nate Diaz was involved in an incident with his team earlier Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. Now that he has overcome Silva, however, Paul hopes he and Diaz can...
Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’
A fan posted footage online which claims to prove that Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson… The post Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’ appeared first on Outsider.
Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley claims he only has “$37 in the bank”
Henry Cejudo has issued a fiery response to Sean O’Malley. As Cejudo is getting closer to his return from retirement, he has been calling out several bantamweights including O’Malley. He has recently called out ‘Suga’ for an interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 284 in Australia.
ringsidenews.com
‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Creator Denies Rumor That WWE Pressured Them To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring is one of the more popular and controversial documentaries to focus on major moments in pro wrestling history. The topics usually fuel debates among fans, pundits, and talent that was involved with the parties. Rumors that WWE forced Vice TV to cancel the series after the third season surfaces, but that’s not the case.
Sydney United sanctioned by Football Australia for ‘deeply offensive’ fan behaviour
Sydney United 58 FC have been fined $15,000 and face possible bans from future competitions after a Football Australia investigation found fans behaved in a “deeply offensive” manner at last month’s Australia Cup final. The first second-tier outfit to reach the competition’s decider, United faced immediate public...
