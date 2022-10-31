ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”

Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
ringsidenews.com

‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Creator Denies Rumor That WWE Pressured Them To Cancel The Show

Dark Side of the Ring is one of the more popular and controversial documentaries to focus on major moments in pro wrestling history. The topics usually fuel debates among fans, pundits, and talent that was involved with the parties. Rumors that WWE forced Vice TV to cancel the series after the third season surfaces, but that’s not the case.

